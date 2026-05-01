VISIBLE GOLD MINES INCREASES CASH POSITION BY $2.6 MILLION AND APPOINTS NEW CFO

VISIBLE GOLD MINES INCREASES CASH POSITION BY $2.6 MILLION AND APPOINTS NEW CFO

Visible Gold Mines Inc. ("Visible Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: VGD) (FRANKFURT: 3V41) is pleased to announce the receipt of $2.6 million in cash following the disposition of the Fokus Mining Corp. shares held by the Company. This non-dilutive cash inflow strengthens the Company's financial position and enables it to focus on advancing its flagship Horsefly gold project, located immediately west of and contiguous with IAMGOLD's Nelligan Mining Complex in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in Québec, while also supporting other growth initiatives.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Sylvain Champagne as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Champagne succeeds Véronique Laberge, who has stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Champagne brings over 20 years of experience in the financial and mining sectors. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Comet Lithium Corp. and previously held the role of Chief Financial Officer at Visible Gold from July 17, 2007 to July 30, 2025.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Ms. Laberge for her dedicated service, her contributions to the Company, and her commitment to advancing the interests of Visible Gold's shareholders.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Visible Gold Mines (TSXV: VGD,OTC:VGMIF) (FRANKFURT: 3V41) is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Québec.

Website: www.visiblegoldmines.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Visible Gold Mines, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Visible Gold Mines' control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Risks" and "Risk Factors" in Visible Gold Mines' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Visible Gold Mines does not intend, nor does Visible Gold Mines undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

SOURCE Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/01/c6092.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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