VISIBLE GOLD MINES ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF MEGALI OPTION AGREEMENT ADJACENT TO PMET RESOURCES HIGH GRADE LITHIUM AND CAESIUM DISCOVERIES IN THE JAMES BAY REGION

VISIBLE GOLD MINES ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF MEGALI OPTION AGREEMENT ADJACENT TO PMET RESOURCES HIGH GRADE LITHIUM AND CAESIUM DISCOVERIES IN THE JAMES BAY REGION

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD,OTC:VGMIF) is pleased to announce that SPOD Lithium has agreed to terminate its option agreement, originally announced on August 4, 2022. Under this mineral option agreement, SPOD had the option to acquire a 50% undivided interest in the MegaLi Property. The MegaLi Property is comprised of a total of 78 mining claims covering a total area of 40 square kilometres and is located in the James Bay Region in the Province of Québec.

The MegaLi Property remains a significant asset for Visible Gold Mines. Since the signature of the option agreement with SPOD Lithium in 2022, PMET Resources has worked tirelessly on their adjacent Shaakichiuwaanaan project and has made several new lithium and caesium discoveries. Additionally, the CV13 pegmatite located less than 2 km from Visible Gold Mines' MegaLi project now hosts the world's largest pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite Mineral Resource at the Rigel and Vega zones with 0.69 Mt at 4.40% Cs2O (Indicated), and 1.70 Mt at 2.40% Cs2O (Inferred). (see PMET News Release dec.14, 2025).

Overall, SPOD Lithium has paid Visible Gold Mines $175,000, issued 2,375,000 SPOD common shares and has carried out work on the property (78 mining titles) totaling $1,162.529. Each party has released the other from any liability or further obligation under the agreement.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Visible Gold Mines is a corporation focused on gold in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Quebec. Visible Gold Mines has 37,155,164 common shares outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Website: www.visiblegoldmines.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Visible Gold Mines, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Visible Gold Mines' control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Risks" and "Risk Factors" in Visible Gold Mines' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Visible Gold Mines does not intend, nor does Visible Gold Mines undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/04/c8813.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

visible-gold-mines-incvgd-cctsxv-vgdgold-investing
VGD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN)

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Revocation of MCTO

CENTURION MINERALS LTD. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has revoked the management cease trade order ("MCTO") previously issued on December 1, 2025 under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders.The... Keep Reading...
Digital bull on a rising stock chart, symbolizing a bullish market trend.

Fabi Lara: What to Do When Commodities Prices Go Parabolic

Speaking against a backdrop of record-high gold and silver prices, Fabi Lara, creator of the Next Big Rush, delivered a timely reality check at this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference. Addressing a packed room that included a noticeable influx of first-time attendees, she urged... Keep Reading...
Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.

Joe Cavatoni: Gold Price Drop — Why it Happened, What's Next

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, breaks down gold's record-setting run past US$5,500 per ounce as well as its correction. "At the end of this, you're looking at a lot of people who were pushing the price higher — speculative in nature — pulling back... Keep Reading...
Stock ticker display showing "mergers and acquisitions" text in pixelated font.

Gold-Copper Consolidation Continues as Eldorado Moves to Acquire Foran

Eldorado Gold (TSX:ELD,NYSE:EGO) and Foran Mining (TSX:FOM,OTCQX:FMCXF) have agreed to combine in a share-based transaction that will create a larger, diversified gold and copper producer with two major development projects that are set to enter production in 2026.Following completion under a... Keep Reading...
Stellar AfricaGold (TSXV:SPX)

Stellar AfricaGold Intersects Multiple Gold-Bearing Zones and Confirms Structural Controls at Tichka Est, Morocco - Drilling Resumed on January 30, 2026

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3rd, 2026 Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SPX | FSE: 6YP | TGAT: 6YP) is pleased to report additional assay results and an updated interpretation from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the Tichka Est Gold... Keep Reading...
Man in black shoes standing on a road with a white U-turn arrow.

Gold and Silver Prices Take a U-Turn on Trump's Fed Chair Nomination

Gold and silver prices have experienced one of their most savage corrections in decades. After hitting a record high of close to US$5,600 per ounce in the last week of January, the price of gold took a dramatic U-turn on January 30, dropping as low as US$4,400 in early morning trading on Monday... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Revocation of MCTO

FPX Nickel Reports Confirmatory Results from Geotechnical Drilling at the Baptiste Nickel Project

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Increases Financing

Globex Reports Additional High-Grade Gold in Drilling on it's Nordeau Royalty Claims

Related News

copper-investing

Glencore Signs MOU with Orion Consortium on Potential US$9 Billion DRC Asset Deal

nickel-investing

FPX Nickel Reports Confirmatory Results from Geotechnical Drilling at the Baptiste Nickel Project

rare-earth-investing

Industry Applauds Project Vault, But Warns Supply Security Won’t Be Immediate

critical-metals-investing

Australia Set to Join Global Critical Minerals Alliance Meeting

precious-metals-investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Increases Financing

precious-metals-investing

Globex Reports Additional High-Grade Gold in Drilling on it's Nordeau Royalty Claims

precious-metals-investing

Pinnacle Hires San Diego Torrey Hills Capital for Investor Relations and Grants Incentive Stock Options