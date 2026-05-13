Viscount Drilling Confirms Targeted Tr2/Tr3 Silver-Host Rhyolites Extend Beyond Kate Resource Boundary at Silver Cliff

The Tr2 and Tr3 rhyolite units represent the principal host rocks for silver mineralization at Silver Cliff and have historically returned some of the highest-grade silver intercepts drilled on the property, including intervals grading up to 3,280 g/t silver.

Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 2026 core drilling program at the Company's wholly owned Silver Cliff Project in Colorado, where drilling continues to confirm the scale and continuity of the mineralized hydrothermal system surrounding the Kate Silver Resource ("KSR").

The Company has now completed drill holes K26-02, K26-03 and K26-04, all of which successfully intersected the targeted Tr2 and Tr3 rhyolite host units associated with historical high-grade silver at the Kate Silver Resource ("KSR"). Importantly, each hole encountered widespread manganese oxide mineralization, strong flow-banded rhyolite textures, limonitic alteration, brecciation, and pervasive structural fracturing - hallmark geological features historically associated with silver-bearing zones across the district.

The current phase of drilling is systematically stepping out beyond the existing Kate Resource footprint and continues to demonstrate that the mineralized system extends both northward and northwestward into previously underexplored portions of the caldera complex.

Jim MacKenzie, CEO of Viscount Mining Corp. stated, "Drilling the same Tr2 and Tr3 host rocks, manganese oxide mineralization, and alteration signatures in three consecutive step-out holes north and northwest of the Kate Resource tells us the mineralized system extends well beyond the current resource boundary."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/297164_viscount_1_550.jpg

Figure 1. Silver Cliff Project drill hole location and geologic map showing holes proposed far north and around the Kate Resource area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/297164_viscount_1.jpg

K26-02 was designed to test the northern and northwestern extension of the Kate Resource area and reached a final depth of 188 feet (57.3 metres). The hole intersected fractured to blocky rhyolite within the Tr3 unit, including dark gray to black obsidian, manganese oxide blebs, limonitic fracture fill, and localized autoclastic breccia textures.

K26-03 targeted the northern extension of the Kate Resource and reached a final depth of 184 feet (56.1 metres). The hole intersected extensive intervals of white to beige flow-banded rhyolite with intermittent manganese oxide mineralization and orange limonitic alteration along fractures and flow contacts.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/297164_viscount_2_550.jpg

Figure 2. K26-03 core photo from 0 - 36.5ft (11m) showing fractured to blocky, white to light gray, buff to beige colored, flow banded rhyolite. Intermittent minor to moderate zones of manganese and orange limonitic oxide along select fractures, concurrent and perpendicular to flow banding, and as scattered ratty blebs. These oxidation features are considered encouraging, as manganese oxide at Silver Cliff is commonly associated with silver-bearing chloride, bromide, and sulphide mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2736/297164_viscount_2.jpg

K26-04 continued testing north of the existing Kate Resource and reached a final depth of 185 feet (56.4 metres). The hole intersected broad zones of fractured, flow-banded rhyolite containing intermittent to moderate coronadite-style manganese oxide mineralization together with orange limonitic alteration throughout the core.

The Tr2 and Tr3 rhyolite units represent the principal host rocks for silver mineralization at Silver Cliff and have historically returned some of the highest-grade silver intercepts drilled on the property, including intervals grading up to 3,280 g/t silver.

Drilling has now advanced toward the proposed K26-05 and K26-06 collar locations north of the current program area near the Colorado Quarry Road target area.

Core from K26-02, K26-03 and K26-04 is currently being processed and prepared for shipment to Skyline Labs in Tucson, Arizona for geochemical analysis. Assay results will be released once received, compiled, and independently verified.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

All Viscount's drilling to date has been core. The Company has implemented a rigorous quality assurance/quality control program at the Silver Cliff project. Core is retrieved from the drill site to a locked storage facility, where it is logged on site by Christina Ricks, project geologist, and then cut by independent geologists. Half of the core is bagged, and standards, blanks and duplicates are frequently inserted into the sample stream. These are then boxed and shipped via USPS to Skyline Labs in Tucson, Arizona for sample preparation and analysis. Pulps and rejects will then be retrieved and stored with the split core at the Company's locked facility.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg, P.G., an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). On-site geological logging and field supervision of the 2026 program is being conducted by Christina Ricks, project geologist. Visual descriptions of drill core are qualitative observations only and are not a substitute for laboratory assay data. Mineral identifications made in hand-specimen are subject to confirmation by laboratory analysis. Readers are cautioned that mineralization observed in drill core may not be representative of the deposit as a whole, and that assay results, once received, may differ materially from visual estimates. Historic results are not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be returned by the 2026 program.

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining Corp. is a project generator and mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-quality silver, gold, and copper assets in the Western United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Silver Cliff silver project in Colorado and the Cherry Creek multi-metal district in Nevada.

Silver Cliff Project - Colorado

Silver Cliff is in the historic Hardscrabble Silver District and comprises 96 lode claims with year-round paved access and established local infrastructure. The project covers a large volcanic caldera system recognized for its silver, gold, and base-metal potential.

The property includes two principal zones of focus:

  • Kate Deposit (Silver Resource Area): The Kate hosts a NI 43-101 compliant near-surface silver resource published by an independent QP (details: Measured & Indicated and Inferred silver resources were reported in the Company's technical disclosure; investors are encouraged to review the full technical report available on SEDAR+ for tonnage, grade, and methodology).
  • Passiflora Porphyry Target: Historical and modern drilling indicates extensive hydrothermal alteration consistent with a large porphyry system. Recent drilling by Viscount (hole PF-23-03A) intersected 843.9 metres of continuous Gold-Copper mineralization, which the Company interprets as being on the periphery of a potentially larger intrusive centre. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

Cherry Creek Project - Nevada

Cherry Creek covers 219 unpatented and 19 patented claims in a well-known historic mining district approximately 50 miles north of Ely. The property includes more than 20 past-producing mines and hosts several styles of mineralization, including silver-gold veins, carbonate-replacement (CRD) zones, jasperoids, and porphyry-related alteration. The district is 100% controlled by Viscount and is considered highly prospective for multi-metal discoveries within the broader mineralized system.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jim MacKenzie"

President, CEO and Director
For further information, please contact:
Viscount Investor Relations
Email: info@viscountmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to Viscount Mining's operations, exploration and development plans, expansion plans, estimates, expectations, forecasts, objectives, predictions and projections of the future. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements with respect to the actual size of the anomaly, feasibility, grade of mineralization and the content of the mineralization. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Viscount Mining to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the exploration and development and operation of Viscount Mining's projects, the actual results of current exploration, development activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future precious metals prices, as well as those factors discussed in the sections relating to risk factors of our business filed in Viscount Mining's required securities filings on SEDARPlus. Although Viscount Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Viscount Mining does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297164

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

viscount mining VML:CC rare earth investing
VML:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sheets of printed US$100 bills over a cylinder on a printing press.

Critical Metals to Acquire European Lithium in US$835 Million Deal

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) has announced a proposed US$835 million all-stock acquisition of its Australian joint venture partner European Lithium (ASX:EUR,OTCQB:EULIF). The primary operational catalyst for the merger is the complete consolidation of the Tanbreez rare earths project in... Keep Reading...
Microchips, ore, batteries and a toy tank on overlapping US and Chinese flags.

Rare Earths Market Update: Q1 2026 in Review

From powering the electric vehicle (EV) revolution and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure to anchoring modern defense systems, rare earths are the invisible engine of 2026’s global economy. But with supply chains caught in a geopolitical tug-of-war, the race for ex-China sourcing has... Keep Reading...
Interlinked chain with the American flag on the left links and the Australian flag on the right links.

US, Australia Unleash US$3.5 Billion for Critical Minerals Advancement

The US and Australia have committed US$3.5 billion to underwrite a wave of critical minerals projects in Australia, sharply increasing their funding targets as they race to loosen China’s market monopoly.Announced on Sunday (April 12), the massive capital injection breathes financial life into a... Keep Reading...
Silhouettes of four people, two shaking hands, stand in front of large windows with a bright sky background.

USA Rare Earth, InfraVia Ink US$93 Million Deal for French Rare Earths Refiner

A US critical minerals developer and a European infrastructure fund are injecting approximately US$93 million into a French rare earths refining specialist, marking a transatlantic push to break China’s monopoly.USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) and Paris-based InfraVia Capital Partners have signed a... Keep Reading...
ReeXploration Intersects Widespread Bedrock Radioactivity in Maiden Uranium Drilling Program at Eureka Project, Namibia

ReeXploration Intersects Widespread Bedrock Radioactivity in Maiden Uranium Drilling Program at Eureka Project, Namibia

ReeXploration Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive preliminary results from its maiden uranium drilling program at the Eureka Project ("Eureka" or the "Project") in central Namibia. The 11-hole, 1,729 m reconnaissance program successfully... Keep Reading...
ReeXploration Intersects Widespread Bedrock Radioactivity in Maiden Uranium Drilling Program at Eureka Project, Namibia

ReeXploration Intersects Widespread Bedrock Radioactivity in Maiden Uranium Drilling Program at Eureka Project, Namibia

ReeXploration Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") is pleased to report positive preliminary results from its maiden uranium drilling program at the Eureka Project ("Eureka" or the "Project") in central Namibia. The 11-hole, 1,729 m reconnaissance program successfully... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

BriaCell Adds Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center as Clinical Site in Pivotal Phase 3 Breast Cancer Study

Charbone publie une presentation et une fiche d'information a jour

CHARBONE Releases Updated Presentation and Fact Sheet

Related News

gold investing

Equinox, Orla Forge US$18.5 Billion North American Gold Giant

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

cleantech investing

Charbone publie une presentation et une fiche d'information a jour

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Releases Updated Presentation and Fact Sheet

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals Announces Fully Funded 2026 Exploration Programs at PIL and ATTY - Freeport to Fund Priority Drilling at PIL and Continued Work at ATTY

gold investing

New Break Drills 3.46 g/t Au Over 38.6 Metres and Intercepts Gold in Syenite at its Moray Gold Project

precious metals investing

Heliostar Grants Options and RSUs Under Its Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan