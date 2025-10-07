Visa to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on October 28, 2025

Visa (NYSE: V) will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. After market close, Visa will furnish the results with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post them, along with accompanying financial information, on the Visa Investor Relations website. Visa will issue a news wire alert when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Visa's executive management team will then host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast at investor.visa.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Visa Investor Relations website for 30 days.

Visa is currently in its customary "quiet period" during which time company executives will not be interacting with the investment community. This quiet period will be in place until fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings are publicly available on October 28, 2025.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

Investor Relations: Jennifer Como, 650-432-7644, InvestorRelations@visa.com

Media Relations: Fletcher Cook, 650-432-2990, Press@visa.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

VisaVNYSE:VFintech Investing
V
The Conversation (0)
Altech Batteries Ltd Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines

Altech Batteries Ltd Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF), in partnership with AMPower, is proud to unveil a major design development in its mission to deliver safe, sustainable, and commercially robust energy storage solutions. The Company is... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces September 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update, Non-Core Disposition and Western Canadian Expansion

Alvopetro Announces September 2025 Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Price Update, Non-Core Disposition and Western Canadian Expansion

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces September sales volumes of 2,231 boepd (based on field estimates), our updated quarterly natural gas pricing, the disposition of our Bom Lugar and Mãe da Lua marginal oil fields in Brazil an expansion of our inventory of... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) has approved the structure of the Company's previously announced $6,000,000 financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering"). The... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals

Spartan Metals Announces Director and Officer Changes

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) announces the resignations of William Pettigrew as CEO and director and Ryan Chueng as director of the Company effective October 3, 2025. The Board wishes to thank... Keep Reading...
Happy Creek Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting from Canada Post Strike

Happy Creek Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting from Canada Post Strike

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 – Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: HPY, OTC: HPYCF, FSE: 1HC ) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") is providing an update to its shareholders regarding the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold Project

1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed

Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines

Geological Breakthrough at Antimony Canyon Patented Claims

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Launches 15kWh UPS Battery for European Gas Pipelines

Precious Metals Investing

Geological Breakthrough at Antimony Canyon Patented Claims

Gold Investing

Gold Futures Hit US$4,000 for First Time, Silver Price Retreats

Silver Investing

Ted Butler: Silver's Bull Run — Price Drivers, Stocks, What's Next

Gold Investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV in 2025