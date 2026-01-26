Visa Debuts Milano Cortina 2026 Campaign Starring Record?Breaking Athletes Mikaela Shiffrin and Oksana Masters

New anthem films highlight the real journeys, resilience, and support systems behind two of the most decorated women in sport showing how Visa helps power progress on the road to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Visa today debuted its newest Milano Cortina 2026 U.S. campaign, an athlete‑led storytelling platform featuring Mikaela Shiffrin and Oksana Masters , two of the most accomplished women competing on the global stage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260126032513/en/

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin

The campaign is anchored by newly released anthem films that reveal the human moments, perseverance and support networks behind their success, underscoring Visa's belief that everywhere you've gone gets you to everywhere you want to be.

A Fresh Evolution of "Everywhere You Want to Be"

Expanding on Visa's iconic brand platform, the campaign shifts focus from results – the medals and podiums – to the path that leads there: the resilience, progress, and community that define world‑class athletes.

Set against the global backdrop of Milano Cortina 2026, the films continue Visa's Olympic and Paralympic Games storytelling.

Anthem Films Featuring Two Trailblazing Women

Shiffrin and Masters – long‑time Team Visa athletes – embody dedication and excellence. Together, they have:

  • Earned more than 125 major career wins
  • Set over a dozen world records across their respective sports
  • Competed at the highest level for more than a decade

Shiffrin , the most decorated alpine skier in history with 107 World Cup wins and 164 podiums, shared: "Being part of this campaign is meaningful because it reflects the reality behind every competition – the moments that shaped me long before I ever reached a podium," said Shiffrin. "Visa has been with me through so many chapters of my career, and this work captures that journey in such an authentic way."

Masters , a multi‑sport Paralympic champion and one of the most versatile athletes in modern sport with 19 Paralympic medals across three disciplines, said: "My story is built on community, and Visa gets that," said Masters. "This campaign shows the parts of an athlete's life we don't always talk about: the setbacks, the people who lift you up, and the belief that you're never on this path alone. I'm proud to share this message with the world."

The films spotlight pivotal moments that shape an athlete's path – the early mornings, breakthroughs, tough resets and the people who help keep momentum alive – while showing how Visa is there along the way.

Elevating the Power of Women in Sport

By featuring two of the world's most accomplished female athletes, Visa reinforces its commitment to expanding women's representation and storytelling in sport. Shiffrin's history‑making achievements and Masters' extraordinary multi‑sport record reflect the type of leadership and impact Visa is proud to support. This campaign represents one of the most decorated pairings of women featured in an Olympic and Paralympic Games brand campaign.

Campaign Timing

Watch Mikaela Shiffrin and Oksana Masters films here.

The full suite of films will roll out leading up to the Milano Cortina 2026 Opening Ceremony, with behind‑the‑scenes footage, extended cuts, and exclusive athlete content available in the coming weeks.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

Media Contact
Jackie Dresch - jdresch@visa.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

visavnyse-vfintech-investing
V
The Conversation (0)
Homeland Nickel Announces the Appointment of Jordan Black as Corporate Secretary

Homeland Nickel Announces the Appointment of Jordan Black as Corporate Secretary

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - January 26, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Black, P. Eng., as Corporate Secretary of the Company after the resignation of Errol Farr, CPA effective... Keep Reading...
Domestic Metals Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services and provides further details on the engagement of Michael Pound

Domestic Metals Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services and provides further details on the engagement of Michael Pound

Domestic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Domestic") (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) announces that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals - Announces Adoption of New Equity Incentive Plans and the Grant of Security-Based Compensation

Spartan Metals - Announces Adoption of New Equity Incentive Plans and the Grant of Security-Based Compensation

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, January 23, 2026 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) announces its shareholders have approved the Company's new 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Option Plan") and it's share unit plan (the "Share... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Invites Shareholders to Upcoming Conferences

Skyharbour Invites Shareholders to Upcoming Conferences

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQX:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) ("Skyharbour", "SYH", or the "Company") would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #205 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC") to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Commences Ground Gravity Survey on Additional High Priority Drill Targets

Stallion Uranium Commences Ground Gravity Survey on Additional High Priority Drill Targets

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the mobilization of an expanded high-resolution ground gravity survey on its Coyote Target corridor, located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The current... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.

Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

Lahontan Mobilizes Core Drill Rig to Santa Fe

Related News

gold-investing

American Eagle Drills 802 Metres of 0.71% Copper Eq. from Surface, including 375 Metres of 1.01% Copper Eq.

base-metals-investing

Copper Quest Announces $1,950,000 Investment by Strategic International Investor 'Concept Capital Management' a Foundational Investor in Mining and Exploration Companies

base-metals-investing

Finlay Minerals samples 15.3% Copper and 532 g/t Silver on its 100% owned SAY Project

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Mobilizes Core Drill Rig to Santa Fe

energy-investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States

base-metals-investing

CORRECTION - Domestic Metals Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services and provides further details on the engagement of Michael Pound

manganese-investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Euro Manganese Gains 134 Percent