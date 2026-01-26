Visa Debuts Milano Cortina 2026 Campaign Starring Record?Breaking Athletes Mikaela Shiffrin and Oksana Masters

New anthem films highlight the real journeys, resilience, and support systems behind two of the most decorated women in sport showing how Visa helps power progress on the road to the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
Visa today debuted its newest Milano Cortina 2026 U.S. campaign, an athlete‑led storytelling platform featuring Mikaela Shiffrin and Oksana Masters , two of the most accomplished women competing on the global stage.
The campaign is anchored by newly released anthem films that reveal the human moments, perseverance and support networks behind their success, underscoring Visa's belief that everywhere you've gone gets you to everywhere you want to be.
A Fresh Evolution of "Everywhere You Want to Be"
Expanding on Visa's iconic brand platform, the campaign shifts focus from results – the medals and podiums – to the path that leads there: the resilience, progress, and community that define world‑class athletes.
Set against the global backdrop of Milano Cortina 2026, the films continue Visa's Olympic and Paralympic Games storytelling.
Anthem Films Featuring Two Trailblazing Women
Shiffrin and Masters – long‑time Team Visa athletes – embody dedication and excellence. Together, they have:
- Earned more than 125 major career wins
- Set over a dozen world records across their respective sports
- Competed at the highest level for more than a decade
Shiffrin , the most decorated alpine skier in history with 107 World Cup wins and 164 podiums, shared: "Being part of this campaign is meaningful because it reflects the reality behind every competition – the moments that shaped me long before I ever reached a podium," said Shiffrin. "Visa has been with me through so many chapters of my career, and this work captures that journey in such an authentic way."
Masters , a multi‑sport Paralympic champion and one of the most versatile athletes in modern sport with 19 Paralympic medals across three disciplines, said: "My story is built on community, and Visa gets that," said Masters. "This campaign shows the parts of an athlete's life we don't always talk about: the setbacks, the people who lift you up, and the belief that you're never on this path alone. I'm proud to share this message with the world."
The films spotlight pivotal moments that shape an athlete's path – the early mornings, breakthroughs, tough resets and the people who help keep momentum alive – while showing how Visa is there along the way.
Elevating the Power of Women in Sport
By featuring two of the world's most accomplished female athletes, Visa reinforces its commitment to expanding women's representation and storytelling in sport. Shiffrin's history‑making achievements and Masters' extraordinary multi‑sport record reflect the type of leadership and impact Visa is proud to support. This campaign represents one of the most decorated pairings of women featured in an Olympic and Paralympic Games brand campaign.
Campaign Timing
Watch Mikaela Shiffrin and Oksana Masters films here.
The full suite of films will roll out leading up to the Milano Cortina 2026 Opening Ceremony, with behind‑the‑scenes footage, extended cuts, and exclusive athlete content available in the coming weeks.
