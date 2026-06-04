Visa and Brale Explore Private Stablecoin Settlement for Institutional Payments

Proof of concept will test how privacy-enabled blockchain infrastructure can support secure, scalable settlement for institutional payment flows

Visa (NYSE: V) today announced a collaboration with Brale to explore stablecoin-based settlement using SBC, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Brale, on the Canton Network. The proof of concept will evaluate how privacy-enabled blockchain infrastructure can support faster, more programmable settlement while helping financial institutions and payment companies maintain control over the visibility of sensitive settlement transaction data.

Visa began enabling stablecoin settlement in 2021 and continues to expand its capabilities, allowing VisaNet obligations to be settled using supported stablecoins. A central focus of this collaboration is the Canton Network's privacy architecture. As stablecoin adoption grows, financial institutions are assessing how they can use blockchain-based settlement while meeting strict privacy and compliance requirements. Unlike many public blockchain networks, Canton is designed to allow participants to transact on shared infrastructure while limiting the visibility of sensitive transaction information.

Through the collaboration with Brale, Visa plans to evaluate support for SBC as an additional stablecoin option for institutional settlement use cases. SBC is natively supported on the Canton Network, enabling Brale and Visa to test how privacy-preserving infrastructure can be applied to real-world institutional payment flows.

"Stablecoin settlement has shown how blockchain infrastructure can improve the speed and efficiency of money movement," said Cuy Sheffield, Head of Crypto, Visa. "Through our work with Brale, we're exploring how SBC on the Canton Network can support institutional settlement use cases that require both programmability and privacy controls. This collaboration helps us evaluate what it takes to bring these capabilities into production environments."

"Financial institutions are increasingly looking for stablecoin infrastructure that meets their operational, regulatory, and privacy requirements," said Ben Milne, founder and CEO of Brale. "Working with Visa to explore SBC on Canton is an important step toward making stablecoin-based settlement more practical and scalable for real-world payment flows."

Visa believes stablecoins represent a scalable, next-generation settlement layer for global payments. Through collaborations like this, the company continues to advance how blockchain infrastructure can support the privacy, compliance, and interoperability standards required by financial institutions and payment networks.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

About Brale

Brale is a regulated stablecoin infrastructure platform that enables companies to launch and operate fiat-backed digital currencies. Brale provides infrastructure across issuance, minting, redemption, compliance controls, treasury management, and blockchain interoperability through a modular API-based platform designed for institutional and enterprise use cases.

Media Contacts
Press@visa.com
Conor Febos
Jackie Dresch

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