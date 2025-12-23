Visa Analysis: U.S. Holiday Spending Rose 4.2%

- In‑store sales led seasonal spending, capturing 73% of total spending
- E‑commerce total sales rose 7.8%, reflecting the total value of online purchases across all retail categories
- Electronics sales emerged as a top holiday category, growing at 5.8%
Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today released its annual Retail Spend Monitor from Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA), offering a broad view of U.S. holiday retail activity. Preliminary data shows that overall holiday retail spending increased 4.2% year over year across all payment types, including cash and check. These figures are not adjusted for inflation.
"Whether shoppers were upgrading their tech, refreshing their closets, or stocking up at one‑stop shops, retailers delivered seamless shopping experiences both in stores and online," said Wayne Best, chief economist at Visa. "This season also marked a turning point, with artificial intelligence shaping how people discover products, compare prices, and interact with offers. This led to a more informed, more intentional consumer, ensuring they could stretch their discretionary spending."
Holiday season spending highlights include:
- In-store shopping remains strong: 73% of holiday payment volume was in physical stores while 27% of retail spend happened online.
- E-commerce continues to expand: Online retail spending rose 7.8%, driven by early-season promotions and convenience.
- Global holiday retail spending momentum: Markets outside the U.S. saw seasonal spending rise, with Australia (+5.0%), Canada (+4.4%), South Africa (+7.9%) and U.K. (+3.6%).
U.S. seasonal spending snapshots by category include:
- Electronics power up for the holidays: Electronics sales jumped 5.8%, fueled by demand for high-performance devices in the AI era.
- One-stop shops spread the cheer: General merchandise stores saw a 3.7% lift with consumers seeking convenience.
- Fashion-forward shoppers hit the racks: Clothing and accessories sales climbed 5.3%.
- Holiday home décor held steady: Furniture and home furnishing sales rose 0.8%, reflecting a consistent seasonal demand.
- A cooler season for home improvement: Building materials and garden equipment sales decreased by 1.0%.
"Insights from the VCA Retail Spend Monitor help businesses adapt to changing consumer behaviors and prepare for the rapidly evolving future of commerce," said Kate Manfred, North America head of advisory services at Visa.
1 The analysis is based on a subset of U.S. Visa payments network data at retail merchants but excludes auto, gasoline, restaurants and other categories.
