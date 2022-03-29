GamingInvesting News

Prizes up to $63,000 are up for grabs for gamers playing Hogeman - the 2D 8-bit NFT game - in the Battle Royale Event on April 23 An interactive platform aiming to offer Web3 experiences that give the users control and a sense of belonging, through blockchain connected art and gaming. Launched on November 30th Hogeman is the first NFT-integrated game on the VP platform. To make it an inclusive gaming experience, ...

Beating Influencer X and stealing his Tesla

To make it an inclusive gaming experience, Virtual Pangea enables users to participate in its speedrun tournament and win a Tesla Model 3. To enter, players must own a Hogeman NFT from the limited collection of 760 NFTs (ETH), available for purchase directly on Opensea . The NFT owners will automatically become Hogeman Club members and reap all the perks & benefits that come with it.

One of the club's perks comes in the form of an exclusive invite to compete in Virtual Pangea's main event Hogeman Speedrun Tournament - Tesla Edition, ending April 15 , culminating in a live Battle Royale esports event on April 23. These NFTs are the 'golden tickets' for players looking to participate in this exclusive event, dedicated to Hogeman club members only.

The grand prize of the Battle Royale - where the top ten players on the leaderboard will battle for supremacy - is a Tesla Model 3 (or the equivalent of $55,000 in ETH). The total prizes are worth $63,000 and each of the ten players will be rewarded.

"We are excited to deliver our engaging Hogeman game, powered by blockchain technology and offer what is probably the biggest prize in the history of indie games," said Dani Chear, CEO at Virtual Pangea, "Hogeman Spreedrun Tournament - Tesla edition is our first of many community engagement experiences where we bring all of our passions together, while giving back value to our community."

The Hogeman game storyline was created to reflect the crypto novice's experience, facing the "great unknowns of the crypto world." The various dangers encountered in the crypto space are transformed into nine different game levels, where a player battles different bosses such as Safe Bloke, The Redcandle, The Silver $, The Rug, etc. After defeating a boss, the player gains a special power to help on the journey to save the day.

To make things even more exciting, players must figure out the optimal order in which to play each of the nine levels. The game is designed to give players the thrill and the adrenaline of success, by winning level after level, discovering new weapons, and finally beating the mighty boss: Influencer X.

To play the game now visit: https://www.virtualpangea.com/Play

About Virtual Pangea

Virtual Pangea is an interactive platform focused on NFT technology and community. Based in Zug, Switzerland , the company develops Web3 experiences, giving users control and a sense of belonging through blockchain connected art and gaming.

Contact: Maria Ciubotaru , Head of Marketing, Virtual Pangea, Tel: +447872328284

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-pangea-hosts-blockchain-game-hogeman-esports-tournament-with-a-chance-to-win-a-tesla-model-3-301513248.html

SOURCE Virtual Pangea

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

GAMING ARTS AND GAMESYS, A BALLY CORPORATION , ENTER INTO A FIVE-YEAR EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP FOR PLACEMENT OF GAMING ARTS LIBRARY INTO GAMESYS ONLINE REAL MONEY CASINOS WORLDWIDE.

Gaming Arts, LLC, an end-to-end gaming technology provider of electronic gaming machines ("EGMs"), bingo, keno, and emerging technologies ("Gaming Arts"), is pleased to announce it has entered into a five (5) year exclusive content agreement with Gamesys, a Bally Corporation, ("Gamesys") to provide Gamesys with access to its full library of games for deployment into online, real money gaming worldwide.

Gaming Arts, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Gaming Arts, LLC)

Under the Agreement terms, Gamesys and Gaming Arts will work together to identify, convert and deliver titles from Gaming Arts proven and growing library of successful casino slot games to all online real money gaming markets, in which Gamesys operates around the world.  These games will be featured prominently as part of Gamesys' online offering. The deal also calls for Gaming Arts to develop new games for Gamesys.

Mike Dreitzer , CEO of Gaming Arts commented:

"This is a truly defining moment for Gaming Arts.  As one of our first forays into online gaming, we couldn't be more pleased than to partner with Gamesys/Bally to deliver our exciting game portfolio to online real money global gaming markets everywhere. Gamesys/Bally is a proven, world class provider of online games. The fact that they are partnering with us in this exclusive way, and have committed to feature our games within their global portfolio, represents a very exciting opportunity to introduce Gaming Arts content to an entirely new segment," said Dreitzer.

"This is just the first aspect of our partnership. Going forward, Gaming Arts will work closely with Gamesys/Bally as part of a larger omnichannel strategy to deliver the best of breed games in the online space as well as land-based casino formats", Dreitzer concluded.

Nick Wright , SVP Business Development, Interactive at Bally Corporation added, "Bally is delighted to partner with Gaming Arts and to have exclusive access to their popular and proven game portfolio for use in online gaming.  We look forward to expanding our relationship with Gaming Arts across multiple channels."

David Colvin , Chairman and Founder of Gaming Arts concluded, "Gaming Arts is very pleased with this new partnership.  This partnership with Gamesys/Bally is a big step forward for us on so many levels.  We look forward to working together in the exciting days ahead."

About Gaming Arts
Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada , and is licensed in approximately 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

About Gamesys

Gamesys is a Bally's Corporation company that forms part of one of the world's leading entertainment providers, with tens of millions of players and thousands of employees across the globe.

Media Contact
Bree Gonzalez
Marketing Manager
725.223.4592

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-arts-and-gamesys-a-bally-corporation-nyse-baly-enter-into-a-five-year-exclusive-partnership-for-placement-of-gaming-arts-library-into-gamesys-online-real-money-casinos-worldwide-301513176.html

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

GROVER GAMING GETS FULL APPROVAL FOR OHIO

Grover Receives Electronic Instant Bingo Endorsement and Full Gaming Labs International Certification

Grover Gaming (Grover) announced today that it received the Electronic Instant Bingo endorsement to its Ohio Bingo Manufacturer's license yesterday.

Team Liquid Renews Global Focus with Three Senior Hires

Appointment of Entertainment and Gaming Industry Leaders Josie Brown , Blair Herter and Jennifer Gares Bolster Team Liquid's Media, Marketing & Talent Functions

- Team Liquid, a leading worldwide professional esports organization, today announced three new senior appointments: marketing and brand powerhouse Josie Brown as Senior Vice President of Brand, Marketing and Content, seasoned media executive Blair Herter as Global Managing Director at Liquid Media, and respected esports industry veteran Jennifer Gares as Senior Director of Talent. These latest hires reflect Team Liquid's ongoing commitment to translating its unprecedented competitive success to wider content and generational fandom goals.

RG Check accreditation is an essential tool in Ontario's igaming consumer protection strategy

World-leading accreditation program administered by Responsible Gambling Council now part of all agreements with igaming operators

 The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is pleased to announce that its RG Check Accreditation Program has been embedded into the requirements for all igaming operators entering the Ontario marketplace by iGaming Ontario (iGO).

Immortals Launches All-Women Pro Valorant Team with New Great Lakes-Based Roster

Professional Valorant lineup supports Immortals' goal of representing the Great Lakes Region on the esports world stage

Great Lakes-based gaming and esports organization, Immortals is announcing the creation of a new Pro Valorant team featuring a roster of players based out of the Great Lakes Region ("GLR").

Most players on Immortals' new Valorant roster hail from the GLR, consistent with the Company's ambition to represent the GLR on the esports world stage.

Beginning in 2021, Immortals launched a "Search for the Roster" initiative in which it sought out premier Valorant talent. The all-women, final roster is comprised of the following players:

  • Initiator - Sarah Simpson , Ontario, Canada (Gamertag: Sarah)
  • Flex - Jennifer Khamdaraphone , Elgin, Illinois (Gamertag: Jen)
  • IGL - Kaylen Ruddel , Romulus, Michigan (Gamertag: Kay)
  • Duelist - Julia Dias , New Bedford, Massachusetts (Gamertag: Julia)
  • Controller - Lydia Wilson , Montgomery, Texas (Gamertag: Tupperware)

"Immortals has found success within the Riot esports ecosystem with our professional teams in League of Legends and Wild Rift," said Jordan Sherman , Immortals CEO. "As we looked at expansion opportunities in Valorant, there was a clear opportunity for us to further our goals for our brand, Company, and gaming in the Great Lakes Region by hiring GLR-based coaches and players, hosting various Valorant events and experiences and helping to grow the game overall, both professionally and through amateur and grassroots initiatives."

To mark the launch of the new Valorant team, Immortals players and staff visited Chicago for a bootcamp, media shoot and practice for their first tournament on March 31 . In addition, Immortals will be sponsoring the University of Michigan Esports Club's Women's Valorant event on April 15th .

The team kicks off competition at the Verizon VCT Game Changers Stage 1 Open Qualifier on March 31st . Audiences can follow along with the team's journey on Immortals' social media platforms. Follow Immortals on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Snap .

About Immortals

Immortals is a U.S.-based professional esports organization representing the Great Lakes Region, with a mission to serve as the region's gateway to all things gaming. Immortals is dedicated to using gaming as a connective force linking its players, influencers and creators, fans, staff and the broader gaming community. Immortals competes across multiple premier esports titles, including League of Legends (LCS), VALORANT and Wild Rift.

For more information, please visit www.Immortals.gg.

Media Contact:
Anne Polkinghorn
440.212.2536
332959@email4pr.com

Introducing the all-new, Great Lakes-based Immortals Valorant roster: Initiator - Sarah Simpson, Ontario, Canada (Gamertag: Sarah), Flex - Jennifer Khamdaraphone, Elgin, Illinois (Gamertag: Jen), IGL - Kaylen Ruddel, Romulus, Michigan (Gamertag: Kay), Duelist - Julia Dias, New Bedford, Massachusetts (Gamertag: Julia), Controller - Lydia Wilson, Montgomery, Texas (Gamertag: Tupperware)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immortals-launches-all-women-pro-valorant-team-with-new-great-lakes-based-roster-301512625.html

SOURCE Immortals

LEARFIELD AND ELECTRONIC ARTS TO DEBUT EA SPORTS FIFA 22 WITHIN LEVELNEXT COLLEGE ESPORTS PORTFOLIO

Registration Now Open to College Students Nationwide for First-Ever LevelNext EA SPORTS FIFA 22 College National Championship; Competition Begins April 23 for $100,000 Prize Pool

- LEARFIELD, a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics, and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment, announced the debut of EA SPORTS™ FIFA 22 within the award-winning LevelNext collegiate esports league. Registration for the first-ever LevelNext EA SPORTS FIFA 22 College National Championship is now open to full-time college students attending a four-year accredited university.

