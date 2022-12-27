GamingInvesting News

Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp. Launches All New, State of the Art Website to Showcase its Category-First Metaverse and Other Gaming Experiences

New Marketing and IR Firm Hired to Assist Investors

- Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) ("VRVR" or the "Company"), an American multi-platform video gaming developer and publisher, is pleased to announce the launch of a new, state of the art company website which can be accessed at: http:www.vrvrcorp.com .

We invite investors and gamers to visit and explore our new website to learn about Virtual Interactive Technologies, its gaming products and the exciting vision we have for the future. This vision will include advancements in our unique, next-generation metaverse gaming with experiential immersion experiences for leading mobile and web platforms.

VRVR continues to build on its successful proprietary game catalog that features Duane Lee "Dog" Chapman, of the "Dog The Bounty Hunter" fame, Carmageddon Max Damage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary: Enhanced Edition, Catch & Release, and Worbital.

Additionally, VRVR has hired a new marketing firm, Dynamic Growth Media, LLC. that will handle Social Media, Marketing and Investor Relations. The mission for Dynamic Growth Media, LLC. will be to bring higher market awareness, a better understanding of the company and its developing product line.

About Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.

Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp (OTC: VRVR) or ("the Company") is a next-generation game and metaverse developer publisher that creates experiential immersion experiences by harnessing the latest technologies, including Blockchain and digital assets. The Company's newly launched brand, Extrosive, is building a metaverse that replaces traditional boring financial experiences with a new paradigm, "global Prosperity space" (gPs). This new asset class dynamically augments global and local realities and builds communities of aligned financial values, virtuous economies, and a trusted network. The result would be a metaverse game for the glamorous world of Wall Street, High-Speed trading involving community building, quantified self, and NFTs – a pure adrenaline rush! In addition, the Company continues to build on its successful catalog that includes Carmageddon Max Damage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary: Enhanced Edition, Catch & Release, and Worbital. The Company also entered into a joint development partnership with Duane Lee "Dog" Chapman, of the "Dog The Bounty Hunter" fame, to develop and promote multiple games across several platforms.

For Additional Information:

Investor Relations: Call ( 303) 228-7120 or Email: info@vrvrcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on sec.gov.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-interactive-technologies-corp-launches-all-new-state-of-the-art-website-to-showcase-its-category-first-metaverse-and-other-gaming-experiences-301708489.html

SOURCE Virtual Interactive Technologies

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bingo Millions® Debuts in Canada

What would you do with $1,000,000 ? This question is what Gaming Arts hopes to give Canada's bingo enthusiasts the chance to solve. Gaming Arts along with their exclusive Canadian distributor, Bet Rite Inc., proudly announce the launch of the highly anticipated bingo game, Bingo Millions ® with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MBLL) in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada .

Gaming Arts, LLC, is a Las Vegas -based gaming manufacturing company focused on providing innovative bingo and keno games, systems, content, and offers "Life Changing Jackpots" with its specialty bingo games. Hosting the world's largest and most exciting library of bingo games, Bingo Millions ® game is just one of hundreds of special "SuperGames" offered by Gaming Arts. Gaming Arts tried and true bingo products such as "SuperGames", including Bingo Millions ® , has increased operator profitability, helped to attract new players, grown headcounts, increased incremental revenues, strengthened player loyalty, and encouraged repeat visits at all current participating properties, and Bingo Millions ® in Canada will be no exception.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Gaming Console for Girls

"I wanted to provide women and girls with a fun new gaming console that they can call their own," said an inventor, from Augusta, Ga. "so I invented the G-4-G (GAMING FOR GIRLS). My design would offer an alternative to video games geared towards boys and men."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a modified gaming console for girls. In doing so, it offers games that would appeal to girls. As a result, it provides added fun and entertainment and it enhances style. The invention features a unique and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for girls. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CBA -2491, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-gaming-console-for-girls-cba-2491-301707513.html

SOURCE InventHelp

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NCSOFT's New Flagship IP - THRONE AND LIBERTY - To Launch Globally in First Half of 2023 on PC and Consoles

Chief Creative Officer Taekjin Kim Unveiled Details of the Game in a Livestream Preview Today

To showcase new details about NCSOFT's newest flagship IP, THRONE AND LIBERTY (TL) NC chief creative officer Taekjin Kim, along with principal development management officer Moonyoung Choi unveiled the latest about the game during a livestream Director's Preview on the company's official YouTube channel . TL is a next-gen massively multiplayer online roleplaying game (MMORPG), coming to the global market in the first half of 2023 on PC and consoles.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ONLINE POKER FANS IN MICHIGAN AND NEW JERSEY CAN PLAY TOGETHER NOW AT POKERSTARS

PokerStars celebrates MI and NJ Shared Liquidity with $150,000 guaranteed on New Year's Day

PokerStars has today announced plans to combine player pools in Michigan and New Jersey on January 1, 2023 . Poker fans from both states can expect more choice, more tournaments, more players, and bigger prizes as PokerStars becomes the first online poker operator to announce shared liquidity in these states.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP ANNOUNCES MULTI-GAME DEALS, 2022 HIGHLIGHTS AND UPDATE ON TRULY SOCIAL GAMES

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, along with their subsidiary company, East Side Games Inc. ("ESG"), announced today that it has expanded its partnership with a variety of superstars in the LGBTQ+ community through its relationship with Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Expanding our deals for existing games, developing new titles and featuring many of the biggest names in our existing games, it is clear the LGBTQ+ community is clamouring for additional mobile game content and ESG aims to deliver.

east side games logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group Inc.)

In addition to the IP signing, 2022 Highlights and Awards include the following:

2022 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Three of our top five games have been launched in the past year

  • Year over year revenue growth every quarter and a year-to-date increase of 40% through September 30, 2022

  • Josh Nilson , founder and general manager, recognized as BC Tech Technology Impact Awards (TIA) "Person of the Year"

  • Signed partnership deals with six major marquee IP holders

  • Signed development deals with five additional game studios

  • User Acquisition team recognized as industry leaders by Deconstructor of Fun (podcast "Practical Advice for Growing Games in Diverse Markets with Nancy Huang (Head of UA @ East Side Games) and Ludovic Thevelin (Growth Consultant @ Google)"

  • Secured financing for up to $17 million and generated $5 million in operating cash flow through September 30, 2022

  • Continue to be actively purchasing shares under our previously announced Normal Course Issuer Bid.

2022 AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

"2022 has been a challenging year in capital markets, in the mobile games industry and across the economy writ large. Despite these headwinds, the ESGG team has achieved incredible milestones in 2022. We have solidified our foundation in GameKit and set the stage for a phenomenal 2023 and beyond. We want to thank our shareholders, the incredible team that work here, our IP partners such as NBCUniversal, Disney, Creative Artists Agency, Paramount, WOW and others. Most importantly, we thank the millions of people who played our games this year, our core objective is always to delight and engage them at every opportunity," said Jason Bailey , Chairman and CEO of ESGG.

TRULY SOCIAL GAMES UPDATE

As disclosed in our Q3 2022 MD&A, the Company believes it has fulfilled its current obligations under the Acquisition Agreement between TSG and the Company dated June 22, 2021 . A TSG subsidiary has filed a claim in Oregon and on December 19, 2022 their general manager issued a press release. The Company believes the claims are meritless. The Company has responded on multiple fronts and is committed to resolving this matter.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group. Through our proprietary Game Kit software platform, we enable creators to successfully deliver memorable mobile gaming experiences that engage players everyday. We publish a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Star Trek Lower De cks: The Badgey Directive, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money and other IP based and wholly owned properties.

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the aforementioned litigation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the outcome of any litigation may differ from what is anticipated or expected. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/22/c1218.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IguVerse: A Bridge Between the Blockchain and Social Media

  • Blockchain app for pet lovers that pioneers monetization of daily social media activity
  • Ease of onboarding opens Web3 to the widest possible audiences
  • Sound tokenomics strengthened by token utilities, as well as a complex system of reward conversion

IguVerse is a blockchain project that tackles sociality in a gamified way while striving to avoid the pitfalls associated with crypto apps. Pet lovers being the primary target audience for the project, IguVerse users can mint virtual pet NFTs with the help of AI and earn rewards for everyday social media activity, joining a community that promotes animal care and awareness of daily struggles of animals in need. This is achieved through integration of charity into the app and educating users on the existing animal welfare organizations.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/149226_e624377064710825_001.jpg

IguVerse: bringing Web3/the blockchain to social media users

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/149226_e624377064710825_001full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×