Viper Energy, Inc., a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call for November 4, 2025

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNOM) ("Viper"), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) ("Diamondback"), today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2025 financial results on November 3, 2025 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Viper will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. CT. Access to the live webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found here . The live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via Viper's website at www.viperenergy.com under the "Investor Relations" section of the site.

About Viper Energy, Inc.

Viper is a corporation formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin. For more information, please visit www.viperenergy.com .

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com .

Investor Contact:
Chip Seale
+1 432.247.6218
cseale@viperenergy.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Diamondback EnergyFANGNASDAQ:FANGOil and Gas Investing
FANG
The Conversation (0)
RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" ), a battery materials company specializing in the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce it has entered a 50-50 joint venture with Zenith Chemical Corporation ("Zenith") to build a 2,000 metric ton per year lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Taiwan. The initial plant, estimated to cost US$25 million will be dedicated to processing and converting lithium-ion battery waste into valuable resources such as lithium-ion battery precursor cathode active material, lithium hydroxide monohydrate, and lithium carbonate.

The parties have agreed to build their first commercial scale battery recycling facility and contribute 50% of the required capital in three initial stages, with the balance being advanced as required to fund construction and start-up costs. The Zenith contribution (50%) will be funded in cash and RecycLiCo will receive a 10% interest in the joint venture company in return for a license of its technology, with the balance (40%) of its interest in cash.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels and Hyperion Sign MOU for the Supply of Monazite to Produce Rare Earth Products

Energy Fuels and Hyperion Sign MOU for the Supply of Monazite to Produce Rare Earth Products

A Further Step in the Development of a Fully Integrated U.S. Rare Earth Element Supply Chain

  • Energy Fuels and Hyperion have signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate the potential supply of monazite sands from the Titan Project in Tennessee to Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Utah for the production of rare earth products.

  • Monazite is a very valuable rare earth-bearing mineral, planned to be produced at the Titan Project as a component of its heavy mineral sand concentrate product.

  • The MOU highlights the potential importance of Hyperion's Titan Project, as Energy Fuels advances its initiatives to establish a fully integrated, low-cost U.S rare earth element supply chain.

  • Energy Fuels and Hyperion will also evaluate a potential arrangement to collaborate in the development of an integrated U.S. rare earth supply chain.

Energy Fuels Inc. ("Energy Fuels") (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) and Hyperion Metals Limited ("Hyperion") (ASX: HYM) are pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (" MOU ") for the supply of natural monazite sands (" Monazite ") from Hyperion's Titan Project in Tennessee (the " Titan Project "). Energy Fuels plans to produce mixed rare earth element (" REE ") products from processing the Monazite at its White Mesa Mill in Utah .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gas stove and world map.

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production edged up 1.2 percent in 2024 to reach 4.12 trillion cubic meters, led by the United States, Russia, Iran and China, which together supplied more than half the world’s natural gas production, according to data from the Energy Institute.

European production extended its long-term decline, weighed down by lower volumes from Norway, the UK and the Netherlands.

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen


Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Charbone Hydrogene annonce des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

(TheNewswire)

Brossard (Québec), le 18 septembre 2025 - TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF , OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la signature de débentures convertibles de remplacement d'un montant de 2 050 000 $ (l' « Débentures de remplacement » ) en modifiant certaines modalités des débentures convertibles garanties de la Société (chacune, une « Débenture ») que la Société avait émises dans le cadre du placement privé de débentures d'un montant en principal total de 1 746 366 $ de débentures convertibles garanties à 12 %.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces $2M Convertible Debentures Replacement

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec, September 18, 2025 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE ") a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution is pleased to announce the signature of Replacement Debentures of an amount of $2,050,000 (the "Replacement Debenture" ) by amending certain terms of the secured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a "Debenture" ) that the Company issued in connection with the private placement of debentures of an aggregate principal amount of $1,746,366 of 12% secured convertible debentures.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coelacanth Energy President and CEO Rob Zakresky.

Coelacanth Energy CEO Targets 50,000 BOE/Day as Montney Resource Expands

Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI) is targeting an eventual production ramp up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day as more zones at its Montney oil and gas project in BC, Canada, continue to be de-risked, according to the company’s president and CEO, Rob Zakresky

“So the de-risking of the top two zones allows us to, what we predict, go to 50,000 boe per day, and then hold that flat for a long period of time. What we need to do now is take the other zones and apply more work and more capital to those … And as we see the 500 locations today, that may expand over a period of time and change how we develop the asset.”

In the near term, Zakresky said the company has several wells ready for production, following the recent completion of a production facility, allowing a systematic ramp up to about 7,000 to 8,000 boe per day by October. He noted that future growth to 16,000 boe per day over the next couple of years would depend largely on commodity prices and available capital.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WML

Wealth Minerals Issues Clarifying News Release

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Copper Investing

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America

Gold Investing

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Silver Investing

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Precious Metals Investing

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity