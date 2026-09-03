VinFast VF 9 Is Ready for Canada's Summer Tradition

VinFast VF 9 Is Ready for Canada's Summer Tradition

Its spacious cabin, three-zone climate control system, up to 518 km of EPA estimated range on a full charge, and access to an extensive public charging network make the VinFast VF 9 a compelling choice for long summer journeys in Canada.

Canadian road trip season is in full swing, and many are gearing up for their summer adventures. 55 per cent of all Canadian summer travel between June and September is by road, according to one recent survey, and the average Canadian will log 18 hours behind the wheel, roughly the drive from Toronto to Halifax 1 .

Such long-distance road trips can really put both passengers and vehicles to the test, especially when temperatures get higher during Canada's summer. The all-electric seven-seat VinFast VF 9, however, keeps every occupant comfortable thanks to its automatic three-zone climate control system.

"On a long drive, little things make a big difference. Everyone could set their own temperature, the cabin stayed cool, and we all arrived feeling pretty fresh. You don't get that stuffy feeling after hours in the car," said Michael C., a VF 9 owner, after a recent 400 km-plus family road trip.

One of the VF 9's more standout features for warm weather travel is its Camp Mode. Unlike internal combustion engine vehicles that must keep the engine running to maintain air conditioning, the VF 9 can continue cooling the cabin even while locked and parked under direct sunlight.

According to Michael, the cabin consistently maintains his preferred temperature of 24°C, keeping the food his family brought with them cool and well-preserved.

He also highlighted the vehicle's highly-optimized energy management system. Keeping the cabin at 24°C for about an hour consumes only around 1 to 2 per cent of the battery, allowing owners to spend several hours sightseeing or enjoying local attractions without worrying about running low on charge.

In addition, users can activate the air conditioning remotely through the smartphone app. Just five to ten minutes of pre-cooling is enough to bring the cabin to a comfortable temperature, even when the vehicle has been parked under intense sunlight.

"You could be grabbing lunch at a roadside diner, stretching your legs at a lookout point, or taking a coffee break along the way. Just open the app and turn on the air conditioning, and you'll come back to a cool, comfortable cabin no matter how hot it is outside," shared Michael.

Spacious, Quiet, and Cost Efficient for Every Journey

Beyond its ability to beat the heat, the VF 9 stands out on long-distance journeys thanks to the generous space expected of a full-size SUV measuring more than five metres in length. The available captain's chair configuration offers ample legroom, while massage and ventilated seats, combined with excellent sound insulation, ensure a comfortable experience for passengers.

"Journeys spanning several hundred kilometres hardly feel tiring because the electric powertrain operates so quietly," said Victor N., an EV enthusiast and another VF 9 owner.

The VF 9 offers up to 518 kilometres of EPA estimated range for the Eco model and 462 kilometres for the Plus model on a full charge. "Those range numbers go a long way on road trips. You can pack up the family and just hit the road without constantly thinking about where you'll need to charge next. Though, to be honest, this isn't my first EV, so range anxiety has more or less faded into the background," Victor added.

Complementing its long-range capability is access to an extensive public charging network through the VinFast app, which allows drivers to connect to approximately 95 per cent of public charging stations across North America, making it easier for owners to locate charging stations across Canada and plan longer journeys with confidence.

The VF 9's value proposition is another pleasant surprise. With its premium features, full-size dimensions, standard all-wheel drive, and up to 402 horsepower, it offers the kind of luxury and presence typically associated with more expensive electric SUVs. In Canada, it also comes with a 10-year/200,000-kilometre vehicle warranty, a 10-year unlimited kilometre battery warranty, and 24/7 roadside assistance, offering added peace of mind for families heading out on their next adventure.

That combination of generous space, premium amenities, long-distance capability, and economical ownership makes the VF 9 an ideal companion for every Canadian family's journey.

1 https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/canadians-plan-to-spend-an-average-of-18-hours-behind-the-wheel-this-summer-as-road-trips-dominate-the-travel-season-852763209.html

john.lindo@vinfastauto.com

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