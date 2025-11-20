VinFast VF 8: The Mid-Size Electric SUV That Tells VinFast's Global Journey

VinFast's VF 8 has grown from a national experiment into a global success, reflecting how a young Vietnamese automaker combined fast learning, user feedback, and bold expansion to turn its electric SUV into a trusted everyday vehicle across continents.
When VinFast began producing electric vehicles less than a decade ago, few expected a Vietnamese automaker to move this quickly. In 2025, it became the best-selling car brand in Vietnam, delivering more than 100,000 vehicles in the first nine months of the year. The company has built new factories in India and is preparing another in Indonesia, expanding its manufacturing footprint across Asia.
VinFast's rise has been marked by speed and scale. The company entered international markets while continuing to grow at home, an unusual path for a young automaker. Its strategy rests on a few clear ideas: accessible electric mobility, long-term service commitments, and constant improvement based on user feedback. The VF 8, a five-seat midsize SUV, is perhaps the most visible proof of that growth journey. After all, it was the first VinFast model to go global, reaching North American and European customers.
The Vehicle That Carried a Nation's Hope
Much hope was placed in the VF 8, first introduced alongside the seven-seat VF 9 at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. The debut marked a turning point for VinFast, transforming it from a domestic automaker into a name with global intent. From the beginning, the VF 8 was designed to travel far beyond Vietnam's borders.
Styled by the Italian firm Pininfarina, the VF 8 combines a clean, modern silhouette with a cabin built around comfort and space. Its flowing curves and sharp edges convey both movement and strength, creating a look that the designers describe as "Dynamic Balance." Under the surface, a dual-motor system generates up to 402 horsepower, placing the model among the most capable in its class while remaining accessible to a wide range of buyers.
But the VF 8 was never just about design or numbers. For many Vietnamese, it carried symbolic weight as the country's first genuine attempt to stand alongside global carmakers. That ambition brought pressure as well as pride. Entering mature markets meant meeting higher expectations for reliability, safety, and service. VinFast responded with a steady rhythm of updates that improved software stability, refined ride quality, and extended driving range.
Each improvement, however small, reinforced the company's message: that it was listening, learning, and adapting. Over time, customers began to see the VF 8 not as an experiment but as a confident step forward.
One of the first VF 8 owners, Hải, remembers the difference between his original unit and the latest version he test-drove this year. The improvements, he said, were immediately clear. The suspension felt firmer and more stable. The battery was lighter but offered longer range. Even the interior detailing looked more precise. "It used to be a talented student," he said. "Now it feels like one who's excelled in every subject."
In Vietnam, the model has developed a loyal following. Entrepreneur Thúy Vy, for example, owns two VF 8 Plus SUVs. She first bought one for her daily commute, then another for family trips. What impressed her most was the car's instant torque and quiet ride. "It feels strong, but it's easy to drive," she said.
Families have embraced it too. In Ho Chi Minh City, Quân and his wife Hạnh describe their VF 8 as "a second home." With two young children, they spend weekends driving to nearby beaches and camping spots. They value the spacious interior, the panoramic roof that brightens the cabin, and the vehicle's active safety system that keeps them steady on highways. Hạnh likes that their monthly energy cost is close to zero, thanks to VinFast's nationwide charging program in Vietnam.
These accounts show how the VF 8 has evolved from a new product into an everyday fixture on Vietnamese roads. It appeals to different kinds of drivers for different reasons: power for enthusiasts, practicality for families, and low ownership costs for anyone concerned about value. The combination of performance and usability has helped make electric driving less of a novelty and more of a norm.
The Global Chapter: Confidence Beyond Borders
The VF 8 has also reached international markets, expanding its footprint across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. In Canada, where drivers value durability and dependable service, VinFast has focused on delivering tangible benefits rather than bold promises. Its 10-year, 200,000-kilometer vehicle warranty and 10-year, unlimited-kilometer battery coverage stand among the strongest in the industry. The company has also integrated its mobile app with 95 percent of public charging stations across North America, making long-distance travel easier for EV owners. These measures are designed to ease one of the main hesitations among Canadian buyers: concerns about long-term reliability.
VinFast complements these policies with a local service network and round-the-clock roadside assistance. In a country known for its long winters and vast distances, such reassurance carries real weight.
For many early Canadian owners, the VF 8 has simply become a dependable everyday companion. Robert, who has driven his for more than a year and a half, said "it's been a great vehicle" and that "you will not find another this size in the price range they offered it." For Jonathan, the VF 8 fits neatly into daily life. "For us it's a city vehicle with short rides every day, and it answers our needs," he said. "Very comfortable, impressive performance, good in snow, and strong in general."
Together, these voices portray a car that is quietly finding its place in Canadian driveways, steady, practical, and increasingly trusted by those who use it. Their experiences also echo what Vietnamese owners have said for years, that VinFast listens, learns, and improves with each model.
From its first deliveries in Hanoi to growing numbers on Canadian roads, the VF 8 reflects the mindset behind VinFast itself: build, listen, improve, repeat. The company's future remains unwritten, but its first global model has already achieved something significant. It proved that an electric car born in Vietnam could earn trust halfway around the world, one driver at a time.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120301285/en/