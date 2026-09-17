VINFAST EXPANDS DEALERSHIP NETWORK, REINFORCING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO THE U.S. MARKET

VINFAST EXPANDS DEALERSHIP NETWORK, REINFORCING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO THE U.S. MARKET

VinFast today announced the latest step in its North American growth strategy, with a focus on expanding its sales and service network. This marks an important milestone in strengthening the foundation for long-term growth while reaffirming VinFast's consistent commitment to offering U.S. customers quality vehicles, inclusive pricing, and comprehensive aftersales policies.

VinFast VF 8

VinFast has officially finalized franchise agreements for three strategic dealerships, offering sales and service support, in Redondo Beach, Tustin, California and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. At the same time, the Company continues to identify, evaluate, and engage with potential partners in additional locations across the United States.

Scheduled to begin operations in September, the three new dealerships will provide comprehensive maintenance services in line with VinFast's global standards, warranty support, and aftersales services. Customers will also have the opportunity to explore, receive expert consultation on, and learn more about VinFast's two electric SUV models, the VF 8 (D-segment) and VF 9 (E-segment), directly at these locations.

As VinFast enters its next phase of growth, the Company continues to put customers at the center of everything it does, with a focus on investing in and expanding service capabilities in key markets. Through these efforts, both existing owners and prospective VinFast customers will be able to fully experience the Company's sales, maintenance, warranty, and aftersales support within their local communities.

The continued expansion of VinFast's sales and service network will further enhance the customer experience, provide greater convenience throughout the ownership journey, and help optimize total cost of ownership.

Brian Finnerty, CEO of VinFast North America, said: "Our vision is clear: VinFast is continuing to build for the next phase of growth by investing in the customer experience, strengthening our team, continuously enhancing our products, policies, and sales and service network. These new dealerships will ensure customers can access comprehensive sales, maintenance, and warranty support right in their local communities. This is more than an expansion of our network. It is a long-term commitment by VinFast to the U.S. market as we enter our next chapter of growth."

Alongside the expansion of its sales and service network, VinFast continues to strengthen its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program, giving customers in the U.S. greater access to high-quality EVs at attractive prices, backed by rigorous inspection standards and "America's Best Electric Vehicle" factory warranty coverage of up to 10 years.

Together with an increasingly diverse and accessible product lineup, VinFast remains committed to its mission of making electric vehicles more accessible to everyone, helping customers make the transition to sustainable transportation with greater ease and confidence.

Across North America, VinFast's expansion of its sales and service network and CPO Program is being pursued alongside its broader goal of building a comprehensive customer-focused ecosystem. These efforts further demonstrate VinFast's long-term commitment to putting customers at the center, delivering high-quality products and services, and providing a more convenient, reliable electric vehicle ownership experience.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") company with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric cars, e-scooters, e-bikes and e-buses.

VinFast is embarking on its next growth phase by rapidly scaling its distribution and franchised dealership network globally while expanding its global manufacturing footprint across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/

VinFast

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vinfast-expands-dealership-network-reinforcing-long-term-commitment-to-the-us-market-302881154.html

SOURCE VinFast

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

vinfast autovfsnasdaq:vfscleantech investing
VFS
The Conversation (0)
Yugo Metals

Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Usha logo

Usha Resources Announces Warrant Extension

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange... Keep Reading...
Canadian Copper

Canadian Copper Reports Near-Surface Intercept of 1.44% Cu over 11.25 meters at the Chester Copper Project, Bathurst Camp, New Brunswick

Keep Reading...
Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that on September 15, 2026, it entered into a Committed Equity Facility ("CEF") with Roth Principal Investments, LLC ("RPI"), an affiliate of CR Financial Holdings, Inc., the holding company for... Keep Reading...
Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced Cespira, its joint venture with Volvo Group, released new technical details of HPDI™ 3.0, the next generation of its proven High Pressure Direct Injection fuel system. HPDI 3.0 retains proven HPDI combustion... Keep Reading...
Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

~ Strong demand for the LNG HPDI trucks drives 125% Q2 revenue growth for Cespira ~ Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars... Keep Reading...
Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Update to early-conversion incentive

Update to early-conversion incentive

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Update to early-conversion incentiveDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Pause in Trading

Pause in Trading

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Pause in TradingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Revised: Homeland Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

Lexaria Updates Financial Position

Homeland Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

Nevada's Oxide Gold Districts Are Being Redrilled for a Second Metal

Related News

base metals investing

Revised: Homeland Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

base metals investing

Homeland Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

precious metals investing

Nevada's Oxide Gold Districts Are Being Redrilled for a Second Metal

QIMC Launches Expanded 2026 Ontario Natural Hydrogen Program in the Témiscamingue Graben

precious metals investing

NevGold Intercepts 1.06 g/t Oxide Au Over 42.7 Meters Outside of 2026 MRE Pit-shell; Mineralization Also Expanded Inside Pit-Shell With 5.00 g/t Oxide Au Over 3.0 Meters Within 1.23 g/t Oxide Au Over 27.4 Meters at Limo Butte, Nevada

base metals investing

Oreterra Wraps up Phase 1 Drilling at Trek South with Visible Copper Minerals and Broad Intercepts of Porphyry-Style Alteration Above Postulated Intrusion; Planning for 2027 Phase 2 Underway, Assays Pending

base metals investing

Noble Mineral Exploration to Acquire Lucas Gold Project from Canada Nickel Company