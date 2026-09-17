VINFAST EXPANDS DEALERSHIP NETWORK, REINFORCING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO THE U.S. MARKET

VinFast today announced the latest step in its North American growth strategy, with a focus on expanding its sales and service network. This marks an important milestone in strengthening the foundation for long-term growth while reaffirming VinFast's consistent commitment to offering U.S. customers quality vehicles, inclusive pricing, and comprehensive aftersales policies.
VinFast has officially finalized franchise agreements for three strategic dealerships, offering sales and service support, in Redondo Beach, Tustin, California and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. At the same time, the Company continues to identify, evaluate, and engage with potential partners in additional locations across the United States.
Scheduled to begin operations in September, the three new dealerships will provide comprehensive maintenance services in line with VinFast's global standards, warranty support, and aftersales services. Customers will also have the opportunity to explore, receive expert consultation on, and learn more about VinFast's two electric SUV models, the VF 8 (D-segment) and VF 9 (E-segment), directly at these locations.
As VinFast enters its next phase of growth, the Company continues to put customers at the center of everything it does, with a focus on investing in and expanding service capabilities in key markets. Through these efforts, both existing owners and prospective VinFast customers will be able to fully experience the Company's sales, maintenance, warranty, and aftersales support within their local communities.
The continued expansion of VinFast's sales and service network will further enhance the customer experience, provide greater convenience throughout the ownership journey, and help optimize total cost of ownership.
Brian Finnerty, CEO of VinFast North America, said: "Our vision is clear: VinFast is continuing to build for the next phase of growth by investing in the customer experience, strengthening our team, continuously enhancing our products, policies, and sales and service network. These new dealerships will ensure customers can access comprehensive sales, maintenance, and warranty support right in their local communities. This is more than an expansion of our network. It is a long-term commitment by VinFast to the U.S. market as we enter our next chapter of growth."
Alongside the expansion of its sales and service network, VinFast continues to strengthen its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program, giving customers in the U.S. greater access to high-quality EVs at attractive prices, backed by rigorous inspection standards and "America's Best Electric Vehicle" factory warranty coverage of up to 10 years.
Together with an increasingly diverse and accessible product lineup, VinFast remains committed to its mission of making electric vehicles more accessible to everyone, helping customers make the transition to sustainable transportation with greater ease and confidence.
Across North America, VinFast's expansion of its sales and service network and CPO Program is being pursued alongside its broader goal of building a comprehensive customer-focused ecosystem. These efforts further demonstrate VinFast's long-term commitment to putting customers at the center, delivering high-quality products and services, and providing a more convenient, reliable electric vehicle ownership experience.
About VinFast
VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") company with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric cars, e-scooters, e-bikes and e-buses.
VinFast is embarking on its next growth phase by rapidly scaling its distribution and franchised dealership network globally while expanding its global manufacturing footprint across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/
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SOURCE VinFast