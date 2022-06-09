Life Science NewsInvesting News

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the " Company " or " Viemed ") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a home medical equipment supplier and the nation's largest independent provider of ventilation that provides post-acute respiratory care services, today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2022 (the " Meeting ") in Lafayette, Louisiana. The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 25,092,560, representing 63.86% of the total issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Company.

Election of Directors

The eight candidates nominated for election to the Company's Board of Directors (the " Board ") and listed in the Company's management information and proxy circular dated April 29, 2022 (the " Circular "), were elected by at least a majority of the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The voting results are as follows:

Name Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Casey Hoyt 22,347,069 96.61% 783,691 3.39%
W. Todd Zehnder 22,276,980 96.31% 853,780 3.69%
William Frazier 22,327,086 96.53% 803,674 3.47%
Randy Dobbs 22,746,517 98.34% 384,243 1.66%
Nitin Kaushal 13,939,694 60.26% 9,191,066 39.74%
Timothy Smokoff 21,990,301 95.07% 1,140,459 4.93%
Bruce Greenstein 21,499,058 92.95% 1,631,702 7.05%
Sabrina Heltz 22,237,707 97.23% 893,053 3.86%

Appointment of Auditors

The Company's shareholders have approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed's service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.‎

For further information, please contact:‎

Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital
‎905-326-1888‎
glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder
Chief Operating Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.‎
‎337-504-3802‎
investorinfo@viemed.com


Johnson & Johnson Releases 2021 Health for Humanity Report Highlighting Performance on ESG Priorities and Progress Against Public Commitments

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today published its 2021 Health for Humanity Report which shares progress against its purpose-driven Health for Humanity 2025 Goals and serves as its annual disclosure on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. In year one, we have exceeded one Health for Humanity 2025 Goal and are on track to deliver against the remaining 20 goals.

"Events from the past two years have only reinforced our understanding of the critical importance of good health," said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "During these extraordinary times, we held tight to our values, kept patients at the center of everything we do and never lost sight of Our Purpose to advance health. Driven by our Health for Humanity 2025 Goals, our 144,000 employees helped to improve health outcomes for patients and healthcare providers; to nurture a culture that embraces diversity, promotes equity and fosters inclusion; and to strengthen the communities in which we live and work."

In 2021, we continued to focus on solving challenging global health issues that align with our ESG strategic priorities. Built on a foundation of accountability and innovation, these strategic priorities – championing global health equity, empowering our employees and advancing environmental health – guided how we worked to create value for the stakeholders we serve. Highlights from the 2021 Report include:

Championing global health equity

We fostered better health for people, communities and the planet, improving access and affordability around the world:

  • Continued our long-standing commitment to address diseases that disproportionately impact some of the world's most underserved communities, including tuberculosis and HIV, and to apply our expertise and partnering power to expand global equitable access to our company's portfolio of medicines and health technologies
  • Donated > 2 billion doses of VERMOX since 2006 to facilitate treatment of intestinal worms
  • Provided 731,000 nurses, midwives and community health workers with skills, tools and growth opportunities*
  • Invested in culturally competent community care models to close racial health gaps, reaching 159,000 healthcare professionals and researchers in the U.S. as part of Our Race to Health Equity platform, a $100 million five-year U.S. commitment to help eradicate racial and social injustice as a public health threat*
  • Supported 3,200 fistula repair surgeries through suture donations in 17 countries

Empowering our employees

We cultivated a workforce that is healthy, inspired and reflective of those we serve:

  • Refreshed our Enterprise diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and increased global representation of women and ethnic, racially diverse employees at all levels of our business while reinforcing a culture of inclusion and belonging
  • Recommended as a great place to work by 87% of employees

Advancing environmental health

We protected environmental health and the resilience of our business:

  • Reduced global CO 2 e emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) by 34% since 2016
  • Signed the Race to Zero/Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, aiming to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045

Accountability & innovation

We are committed to science and data-driven decision making, compliance, integrity and responsible business practices across the value chain:

  • Spent $5.22 billion with small and diverse suppliers, exceeding our Health for Humanity 2025 Goal in year one
  • Increased our R&D spend to $14.7 billion , the highest annual spend in our recent history

Reporting Frameworks and Standards

  • The 2021 Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option, and we report our performance against GRI's Culture of Health for Business (COH4B) framework.
  • The 2021 Report includes the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index, providing disclosures against relevant SASB Standards and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), building on Johnson & Johnson's responses to the CDP climate questionnaire in previous years.
  • New in the 2021 Report, we've added Norges Bank Investment Management and Basel Institute on Governance's "Measuring effectiveness of anti-corruption programmes" reporting framework, augmenting disclosures against this set of 17 indicators.
  • The 2021 Report also serves as our annual United Nations Global Compact Communication on Progress.

"As the most broadly based healthcare company, our commitment to creating a healthier society is foundational to our business," said Joseph J. Wolk , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "How we deliver meaningful impact to human health is correlated with generating long-term business results, which are complementary to ESG actions that create accountability and value."

Johnson & Johnson will hold an ESG Investor Update Webcast featuring Joaquin Duato ; Joseph J. Wolk ; Peter Fasolo , Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Johnson & Johnson; three members of the Johnson & Johnson Board of Directors and leaders from across the Enterprise on June 21, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to outline its progress and performance related to its ESG strategy, including highlights from the 2021 Report. Investors and other interested parties can pre-register for the webcast by visiting: https://investor.jnj.com/esg-update .

* Funded in part by the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, a registered charity and a company limited by guarantee, and by the Corporation and operating companies across the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies. The Foundation operates worldwide as Johnson & Johnson Foundation US (founded 1953) and Johnson & Johnson Foundation Scotland (founded 2007).

Johnson & Johnson Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

At Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), we're driven by Our Purpose to change the trajectory of health for humanity. Our ESG strategy focuses our efforts on the areas where we are uniquely positioned to achieve the greatest impact – championing global health equity, empowering our employees and advancing environmental health – and builds on a foundation of accountability and innovation. We create long-term value by helping to achieve better health outcomes for patients and healthcare providers, foster rewarding opportunities for our employees and suppliers, protect and strengthen the communities in which we live and work, and provide profitable, sustainable growth for investors. Our Health for Humanity 2025 Goals align to our ESG strategy, support 11 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and are how we hold ourselves publicly accountable. Read more about our progress in our Health for Humanity Report .

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com . Follow us at @JNJNews .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global healthcare reforms; trends toward healthcare cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of healthcare products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the healthcare industry by government agencies; the Company's ability to satisfy the necessary conditions to consummate the separation of the Company's Consumer Health business on a timely basis or at all; the Company's ability to successfully separate the Company's Consumer Health business and realize the anticipated benefits from the separation; the New Consumer Health Company's ability to succeed as a standalone publicly traded company; and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022 , including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-releases-2021-health-for-humanity-report-highlighting-performance-on-esg-priorities-and-progress-against-public-commitments-301563567.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Knight to Present at the 2022 BIO International Convention in San Diego

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Amal Khouri, Chief Business Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2022 BIO International Convention on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 2:45 pm Pacific Time.

Knight's Business Development team will also be participating in BIO's One-on-One Partnering™ which facilitates meetings with senior biotech executives, business development leaders, and investors from premier firms around the globe.

SCIEX Launches the New Cornerstone of Software Ecosystem - SCIEX OS 3.0

Features include Zeno SWATH DIA, stMRM, an integrated central console and accessibility across 9 languages

At ASMS 2022, SCIEX , a global leader in life science analytical technologies, and a company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), launches SCIEX OS software v3.0, a software ecosystem built on accessibility, connectivity and integration. With this launch, SCIEX OS software powers mass spectrometers across the SCIEX portfolio and enables the SCIEX ecosystem to deliver better quality data, boosted workflow efficiencies and comprehensive auditing advancements.

SCIEX Launches the Next Generation of Data Independent Acquisition With Zeno SWATH DIA at ASMS 2022

Enabling biomarker discovery and translation through increased sensitivity, throughput and robustness.

SCIEX , a global leader in life science analytical technologies, and a company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), launches Zeno SWATH DIA, a significant step forward in biomarker discovery and translation workflows.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Solutions for Accelerating Next Generation Vaccine and Therapy Research and Unlocking Deeper Analytical Insights

The company announces new mass spectrometry instruments, workflows, software and industry collaborations during ASMS 2022 Conference

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, is showcasing new instruments, workflows, software and industry collaborations that enable customers to generate new analytical insights and accelerate next generation vaccine and therapy development. The company will showcase these innovations during the 70th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, being held June 5-9, 2022, in the Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis.

Late-Breaking Data Demonstrate Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 3 System is Most Accurate 14-Day Continuous Glucose Monitor

  • Data at the American Diabetes Association 82 nd Scientific Sessions show Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 system is first and only 14-day continuous glucose monitor (CGM) system to achieve a mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of less than 8%
  • Additional data show the positive impact of the FreeStyle Libre system and LibreView app in helping healthcare professionals make earlier treatment decisions and detecting hypoglycemic events

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced late-breaking clinical data that demonstrate the FreeStyle Libre ® 3 system has an overall mean absolute relative difference (MARD) of 7.9%, 1 making it the first and only 14-day continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system to achieve a sub-8% overall MARD. The results were presented at the American Diabetes Association ® ( ADA ) 82 nd Scientific Sessions, June 3-7, 2022 in New Orleans . 1

MARD is considered the simplest measurement of sensor accuracy 2 and represents the difference between a CGM system's glucose readings and a reference blood glucose measurement. The lower the MARD, the more accurate the CGM system.

