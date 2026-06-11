[Video Enhanced] West Red Lake Gold Increases Indicated Gold Ounces by 70% at Rowan with a Discovery Cost of C$17.60 Per Ounce

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, June 11, 2026 TheNewswire - Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of West Red Lake Gold. On June 9, 2026, West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQX: WRLGF) announced an updated 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Rowan Project, and a maiden MRE for the nearby Mount Jamie deposit.
"The updated Rowan MRE reinforces our view that Rowan remains one of the most compelling growth assets within our Red Lake portfolio," stated WRLG Shane Williams, President and CEO. "Rowan is among one of the highest-grade undeveloped gold projects situated in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction and continues to demonstrate the potential to become an important long-term source of high-margin ounces."
"Despite relatively limited drilling since the June 2025 estimate, we have significantly grown the resource, most importantly in the Indicated category, thereby de-risking the project while also enhancing its quality," continued Williams. "Overall, Rowan is developing into a highly robust satellite deposit."
At Rowan, WRLG spent C$3.5 million drilling 37 holes over 6,300 meters. The total discovery cost for both Indicated and Inferred categories was $17.60 an ounce.
June 9, 2026 Highlights:
Rowan Indicated gold ounces increased by 70% to 334,825 ounces @13.03 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, compared to 196,747 ounces @12.78 g/t gold in the 2025 MRE (See news release dated July 8, 2025).
Rowan Inferred gold ounces increased by 52% to 179,013 oz grading 15.31 g/t Au, compared to 421,181 tonnes containing 118,155 oz grading 8.73 g/t Au in the 2025 MRE.
Minimal exploration expenditure of C$3.5 million, combined with low drilling meters of 6,300m, represented a modest discovery cost of approximately C$17.60/oz gold.
Above: Plan view showing comparison between Rowan 2025 and 2026 MRE block models along with 2025-2026 drill strings.
An initial resource estimate for the Mt. Jamie deposit was also prepared, which includes an Indicated resource of 49,407 ounces @ 14.13 g/t gold, with an additional Inferred resource of 35,791 oz grading 11.97 g/t Au.
In the June 9, 2026, YouTube video below, West Red Lake Gold VP of Exploration Will Robinson breaks down the significance of the updated 2026 MRE for the Rowan Project, and the maiden MRE for the nearby Mount Jamie deposit.
"The last time we did an update on the Rowan mineral resource was in 2025, and so this represents the culmination of work that we've completed over the last year," stated Robinson in the video. "We drilled 6,300 metres at Rowan over 37 holes, and saw a very significant increase in mineral resources in both the Indicated and Inferred categories."
"The Indicated gold resource increased by 70% to around 334,000 ounces @13 grams per tonne gold, compared to 196,000 ounces @12.78 grams per tonne gold in the last MRE. We saw a little bump in grade, but a 70% increase in Indicated ounces".
"The Inferred gold resource increased by 52% to around 179,000 ounces of gold @15.3 grams per tonne. This was compared to around 118,000 ounces @8.73 grams per tonne in the 2025 MRE, so a 52% increase in ounces, but a 75% increase in grade. We were really able to boost the grade a lot in the inferred category with this round of drilling.
"The total cost for the program was only C$3.5 million, which implies a discovery cost of roughly $17.60 an ounce. So, very successful, efficient drilling."
"We also prepared an initial estimate for our Mount Jamie deposit that showed 49,000 Indicated ounces @14 grams per tonne gold, and around 35,000 Inferred ounces @12 grams per tonne gold," added Robinson. "The hope is that we can start building out Mount Jamie and growing that resource, and then have two separate satellite areas for mining simultaneously."
Implications For Future Growth
The 2026 MRE reflects the successful integration of recent drilling focused on both resource conversion and extension of the known mineralized system. The updated model incorporates new geological interpretations and demonstrates continuity across several of the primary vein structures at Rowan.
The Rowan and Mt. Jamie vein systems remain open at depth, with recent drilling continuing to intersect high-grade mineralization outside of the current resource envelope. The Company believes the geological characteristics observed to date support the potential for continued expansion through future exploration drilling programs.
West Red Lake Gold acquired Madsen two and a half years ago. Since the acquisition, WRLG has drilled over 150,000 meters and advanced over 10,500 meters of underground development. In January 2026, Madsen achieved commercial production.
Revenue for Q1 2026 was generated from the sale of 6,165 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of US$4,938 per ounce, generating approximately $41.8 million in revenue and $15.3 million in income from mine operations. Debt repayments began during the quarter. Q1 2026 ended with approximately $35.9 million in cash.
"Rowan is an important building block in our long-term hub-and-spoke growth strategy, currently being evaluated, where the Madsen mill and infrastructure act as a central processing hub for multiple high-grade deposits across the Red Lake District," stated Williams in the June 9, 2026, press release. "Advancing Rowan strengthens this objective, and we believe this multi-asset approach will provide greater operational flexibility, expand margins, extend mine life, and support a larger production profile over time."
The Rowan Project is 100% owned by WRLG and is located in the Red Lake Mining District of northwestern Ontario, Canada. The updated Technical Report for the Rowan MRE prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile within forty-five (45) days of the date of the news release.
The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101.
Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com
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