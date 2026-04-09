Video - CEO Clips: Q2 Metals Advances the Cisco Lithium Discovery in Quebec, Canada, Toward Its Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO,OTC:QUEXF) (OTCQB: QUEXF) is advancing the Cisco Lithium Project in Quebec's James Bay region, where drilling has defined a large mineralized zone. With a maiden inferred Mineral Resource Estimate pending and a Preliminary Economic Assessment planned, Q2 Metals is positioning for the next stage of development in a key battery metals district.

Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO,OTC:QUEXF) (OTCQB: QUEXF)
https://www.q2metals.com/

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For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

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Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291555

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Q2 MetalsQTWO:CCTSXV:QTWObattery metals investing
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