Video - CEO Clips: Oreterra Metals Prepares First-Ever Drill Test at Trek South in BC's Golden Triangle

Video - CEO Clips: Oreterra Metals Prepares First-Ever Drill Test at Trek South in BC's Golden Triangle

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSX.V: OTMC, OTCID: OTMCF) is preparing the first-ever drill test of its 100%-owned Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect in BC's Golden Triangle. With strong surface exposure and stacked geological anomalies already identified, the company is advancing a newly defined target that could deliver a meaningful discovery.

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: OTMCF)
https://www.oreterra.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

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CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291552

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Video - CEO Clips: Oreterra Metals Prepares First-Ever Drill Test at Trek South in BC's Golden Triangle

Video - CEO Clips: Oreterra Metals Prepares First-Ever Drill Test at Trek South in BC's Golden Triangle

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSX.V: OTMC, OTCID: OTMCF) is preparing the first-ever drill test of its 100%-owned Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect in BC's Golden Triangle. With strong surface exposure and stacked geological anomalies already identified, the company is advancing a newly defined... Keep Reading...
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Red Metal Resources Retains Marketing Services

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Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces the engagement of RCMA Capital Inc. to provide marketing services pursuant to a consulting services agreement commencing on the date hereof for a period of three months. In... Keep Reading...
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