Video - CEO Clips: Copper Fox Metals Advances Multi-Asset Copper Portfolio Across North America

Video - CEO Clips: Copper Fox Metals Advances Multi-Asset Copper Portfolio Across North America

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU,OTC:CPFXF) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) is advancing a portfolio of copper-focused projects across North America, with key milestones including an economic study in Arizona, exploration drilling near one of the world's largest copper deposits, and potential development decisions with with Teck Resources Limited.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU,OTC:CPFXF) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU)
https://copperfoxmetals.com/

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Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289792

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