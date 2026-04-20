Video - CEO Clips: Canstar Resources: Exploring High-Grade Polymetallic Potential in Newfoundland

Video - CEO Clips: Canstar Resources: Exploring High-Grade Polymetallic Potential in Newfoundland

Canstar Resources (TSXV: ROX,OTC:CSRNF) is advancing exploration in Newfoundland's Buchans district, targeting high-grade polymetallic VMS deposits. With a funded drill campaign and strong technical backing, the company is focused on uncovering new mineral discoveries in a historically significant mining region.

Canstar Resources (TSXV: ROX,OTC:CSRNF)
https://www.canstarresources.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

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www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293212

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