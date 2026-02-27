Video - CEO Clips: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Targets Growth to Three Producing Assets

Video - CEO Clips: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Targets Growth to Three Producing Assets

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) is advancing an organic growth strategy to expand from one producing asset to three, led by the higher-grade La Preciosa project. The company holds more than 300 million ounces of silver equivalent, maintains a decade-long offtake partnership with Samsung C&T, and operates with a strong cash position and no debt.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM)
https://avino.com/

