VIDEO - CEO Clips Angkor Resources: Triple Opportunity in Oil, Gas & Minerals

VIDEO - CEO Clips Angkor Resources: Triple Opportunity in Oil, Gas & Minerals

Angkor Resources (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) (OTCQB: ANKOF Angkor is making moves across both the mineral and energy sectors. With three milestones on deck-including expanded oil production in Alberta and copper-gold assay results from Cambodia-Angkor is building value across borders, driven by a triple-bottom-line approach.

Angkor Resouces (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) (OTCQB: ANKOF)

https://angkorresources.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273779

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Angkor ResourcesANK:CATSXV:ANKOil and Gas Investing
ANK:CA
Angkor Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Angkor Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources

Unlocking Cambodia’s resource potential through energy and minerals assets

Unlocking Cambodia’s resource potential through energy and minerals assets Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - Nov. 5, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces the results of our North Bokor seismic program leading to the confirmation of a third anticlinal dome structure buried under the flat valley... Keep Reading...
TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB TheNewswire - (October 30, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF and OTC: ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announces approval from the TSX Exchange following its review of a proposed ‘shares for debt' transaction for an aggregate $1,922,800 debt... Keep Reading...
Angkor Finalizes Disposition of Oyadao North License in Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Angkor Finalizes Disposition of Oyadao North License in Ratanakiri, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - October 24, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces it has finalized the sale of all mineral rights on Oyadao North license to Almighty Natural Resources ("Almighty"). Angkor negotiated a sale... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Advances Drilling Plans On Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Advances Drilling Plans On Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - October 21, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces management's intent for exploratory oil and gas drilling on Block VIII, Cambodia. Angkor's subsidiary EnerCam Resources Co. Cambodia Ltd.... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - October 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has a second drill target from an identified second anticline on Central... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce la nomination de Patrick Cuddihy au poste de Vice-president principal - Affaires strategiques

CHARBONE annonce la nomination de Patrick Cuddihy au poste de Vice-president principal - Affaires strategiques

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 5 novembre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs

CHARBONE Appoints Patrick Cuddihy as Senior Vice President - Strategic Affairs

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, November 5, 2025 TheNewswire - CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

CHARBONE Engage la Societe Americaine de Relations aux Investisseurs RBMG

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 31 octobre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

CHARBONE Engages US-Based Investor Relations Firm RBMG

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 31, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Oil barrel surrounded by metal bars, corn and gold bullion.

World Bank: Oil Glut to Drive Commodities Prices to Six Year Low

Global commodities prices are on track to fall to their lowest level in six years by 2026, as weaker demand, a widening oil surplus and policy uncertainty continue to weigh on markets, according to the World Bank. In 2025, the oil glut is projected to expand 65 percent above its last peak in... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Angkor Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Angkor Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

Two Pools Gold Project Update

High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St George

Related News

gold investing

Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

Base Metals Investing

Two Pools Gold Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St George

Nickel Investing

Top 5 ASX Nickel Stocks of 2025

Gold Investing

Heliostar Eyes Gold Production to 300,000 Ounces by End of Decade

Base Metals Investing

Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

uranium investing

US Reinstates Uranium as Critical Mineral, Boosting Domestic Producers