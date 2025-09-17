VIDEO - BTV Highlights AI and Tech with NVIDIA and visits: Kneat, Kodiak Copper, Netcoins, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitfarms, & Northstar Clean Technologies

Watch on BNN Bloomberg national
Wednesday, September 17 at 7:30 PM EST
Saturday, September 20 at 8:00 PM EST

Tune into BTV and: Discover Investment Opportunities.

This week, BTV-Business Television takes a look at the AI tech world of NVIDIA and highlights six standout companies on investor's radar.

Bitfarms (TSX: BITF) (NASDAQ: BITF) - Now turning heads with a bold pivot into AI infrastructure. Featured on BTV, the company is tapping underutilized energy assets across the U.S. to power high-performance computing. As demand surges for AI-ready data centers, Bitfarms is positioning itself as a builder, not just of facilities, but of the digital economy's next frontier.

Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) - BTV showcases Northstar Clean Technologies as it turns discarded shingles into clean tech gold. With its first commercial facility ramping up, and more in the pipeline, Northstar is tackling a 16.5-million-ton problem with a proven solution. Asphalt, fiber, and aggregate reclaimed from waste, is creating five revenue streams and one clear path to scale.

Hive Digital Technologies (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) - Forget everything you think you know about crypto mining. HIVE is turning high-performance computing into clean energy business. On BTV, we explore how the company is scaling GPU-powered infrastructure to meet AI's insatiable need for processing while staying green.

Netcoins / BIGG Digital Assets (TSXV: BIGG) (OTCQB: BBKCF) - While most crypto stories are about hype, Netcoins is building something more permanent: trust. BTV meets the team behind Canada's regulated crypto exchange, where $1 billion in trading is expected this year alone. Owned by BIGG Digital Assets, Netcoins is part of a broader push into Web3, blockchain forensics, and secure crypto infrastructure. With 60+ assets, staking, and lending coming soon, it's not just a platform, it's a plan.

Kodiak Copper (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) - Copper doesn't just run your smartphone, it may soon power the entire AI economy. Kodiak Copper is drilling into what could be one of Canada's next major copper-gold hubs. With a maiden resource just announced of over 20 unexplored targets on site, the company is chasing growth in a world desperate for new supply-before the AI-powered future runs out of metal.

Kneat.com (TSX: KSI) (OTCQX: KSIOF) - In a world where life-saving therapies can be delayed by paperwork, Kneat.com is rewriting the rules. BTV visits this digital validation leader with eight of the world's top ten drug makers as clients and a 32% revenue boost this year, Kneat is quickly becoming an indispensable infrastructure for global health.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25+ years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, delivers up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features industry leaders, stock market analysts, and on location interviews with emerging company executives.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:
Airing on BNN Bloomberg!

  • Wednesday, Sept 17 @ 7:30pm ET
  • Saturday, Sept 20 @ 8:00pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network -

  • Sun, Sept 28 @ 1:00pm ET
  • Mon, Sept 29 @ 8:30am ET
  • Tues, Sept 30 @ 8:30pm & 11:30PM EST

