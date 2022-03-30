GamingInvesting News

Full-tuition and select partial-tuition scholarships include mentorship from The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, & A Thinking Ape and a six-month paid internship.

Announcement Highlights:
  • The fund includes three full-tuition scholarships and three $10,000 & five $5,000 partial scholarships. The scholarship is valued at over $150,000 .
  • Full-tuition winners will be selected by The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape.
  • The winners of the three full-tuition scholarships will enroll in VFS's 12-month, award-winning Game Design program.
  • For the first time, partial-tuition winners may enroll in VFS's 3D Animation & Visual Effects, Programming for Games, Web, & Mobile, Sound Design for Visual Media, Writing for Film, Television, & Games, and VR/AR Design & Development programs, in addition to the Game Design program.
  • Recipients of the full-tuition scholarships will receive monthly mentorship from VFS instructors and design professionals at The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape, as well as six-month paid design contracts at their respective game studio upon graduation.
  • Submission process is currently open and closes on April 10, 2022 , at 11:59 p.m. PDT .

Vancouver Film School (VFS) announced on International Women's Day that they, in partnership with The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape have renewed the Women in Game Design Scholarship, including mentorship and a paid internship for the top three applicants. The scholarship fund, valued at over to $150,000 is available exclusively to women and non-binary persons looking to enter the game industry.

VFS Partners with The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape for $150,000 ‘Women in Game Design' Scholarship Fund (CNW Group/Vancouver Film School)

Game developers recognize that 44% of their customers are female and that equity in the gaming workspace should be a priority. The best way to bring about this change is by having more women build games in the industry.

The Women in Game Design Scholarship is a collaborative initiative between VFS and Vancouver -based game studios The Coalition ( Gears of War franchise), Blackbird Interactive ( Homeworld 3, Hardspace: Shipbreaker ), and A Thinking Ape ( Party in my Dorm, Kingdom of Heckfire ).

Three full-tuition as well as three $10,000 and five $5,000 partial-tuition scholarships will be awarded and can be applied to any remaining start dates for 2022 at VFS. Full-tuition winners will be selected directly by The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape.

While the three full-tuition winners will enroll in VFS's Game Design program, partial-tuition winners will have their choice of VFS's Game Design, 3D Animation & Visual Effects, Programming for Games, Web, & Mobile, Sound Design for Visual Media, Writing for Film, Television, & Games, and VR/AR Design & Development programs. VFS recognizes that these programs, collectively, prepare students for the many careers available in the video game industry.

In addition, the three full scholarship winners will each receive private mentorship by design professionals from top-tier AAA studios The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, and A Thinking Ape, as well as by their instructors at VFS. Upon graduation, these three recipients will also receive a paid six-month work contract at their respective studio.

The Coalition will also provide the same mentorship and internship opportunities for two partial winners – one who enrolls in the 3D Animation & Visual Effects program, and one who enrolls in the Sound Design program, while Blackbird Interactive will also provide the same mentorship opportunities to one partial winner who enrolls in the Game Design program. A Thinking Ape will also offer mentorship and a paid internship to one partial winner who enrolls in 3D Animation & Visual Effects.

"Video games tell stories that connect, entertain, and inspire us. More than ever, we need these stories to be told by, and for, people of all walks of life and perspectives. The Coalition is excited to partner with VFS and Blackbird Interactive to mentor, train and hire more women into creative roles so their voices, experiences and stories will better shape the games of tomorrow." - Mike Crump – Studio Head, The Coalition

"More and more diverse profiles continue to join our industry, bringing in their unique viewpoints. However, true progress is to be measured not just at the industry level, but per role and discipline. With this scholarship focused specifically on game design, we want to stress the importance of making sure those design positions are as equally accessible to women as other roles. We want to hear their unique voices and see their touch on the design of our products. Diverse design makes our games, and our industry as a whole better." - Rory McGuire – Chief Creative Officer, Blackbird Interactive

"DEI has always been incredibly important to me on a personal level. I love talking to people with different points of view and helping me learn more about the world also leads to making better decisions, both as a human being and for our products at A Thinking Ape. I am thrilled that ATA is supporting the Women in Game Design initiative and I'm grateful for what small part I can play in making the industry a better, more welcoming place." - Chloe Chan – Art Lead, A Thinking Ape

"VFS is honoured to once again be offering the Women in Game Design Scholarship, in partnership with The Coalition and Blackbird Interactive, to promising women game developers. This year, we're pleased to be expanding the scholarship from just the Game Design program to include our 3D Animation, Programming, Sound Design, Writing, and VR/AR programs, which we are confident will provide unmatched opportunities for our talented winners to explore all facets of the game industry. This scholarship aims to bring more women into key roles at tech companies, so they can one day grow into design leads and shape the games of tomorrow. We look forward to finding and supporting those champions." - Christopher Mitchell – Head of Game Design and Programming for Games, Web & Mobile, VFS

For more information about the 2022 Women in Game Design Scholarship, or to apply, visit https://vfs.edu/scholarships/women-in-games .

About Vancouver Film School

In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world's first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada's premier post-secondary entertainment arts institution, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, design, and beyond. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated time frames and offers 15 industry-integrated programs in which students graduate in 12 months as an in-demand, industry-ready creative professional. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the highest grossing films, television shows, and games worldwide, in a global industry set to generate US$2.1 trillion in revenue in 2022.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Why Are Crypto Gaming Companies Booming?

In the last year you've seen games like Axie Infinity exert real influence over real-world, national economics. You've seen companies like UFO Gaming make history by being the first to enter esports. You've heard all your friends talk about the seemingly priceless NFTs that are making millionaires overnight in crypto gaming.

Why Are Crypto Gaming Companies Booming?

Naturally, you start to wonder – how is all of this happening? Why are crypto gaming companies like Axie and UFO Gaming up 38% over the last week and still have significant room for growth, leaving their legacy competitors scrambling to keep up? Market News is here to explain to you how.

The Intersection of Two Unstoppable Industries: Gaming and Cryptocurrency.

The gaming industry is currently worth a staggering 180 billion. It's the fastest-growing form of entertainment globally, with a higher market worth than both music and movies combined.

In 2021, we saw the rise of GameFi and NFTs in the crypto and blockchain world.

As blockchain continues to grow as a global phenomenon, industries all around the world are constantly looking for more ways to incorporate this revolutionary technology inside their core offering.

Crypto gaming has become a free market for exciting innovations in the space. And with new games come new in-game mechanics and economic models. Legacy game developers are still struggling to understand this foreign paradigm.

With NFTs and play-to-earn incentive structures, blockchain gaming shows us new innovative features that could easily precede the widespread adoption of blockchain technology in gaming and beyond.

Every day, developers are inventing new methods to leverage cryptocurrency so players can purchase and trade characters, in-game items, cosmetics etc. inside the digital economies of their games.

That's how crypto gaming has become one of the biggest movements in the blockchain world, as well as bringing together three flourishing industries: gaming, crypto and finance.

The trillion-dollar question is – what makes crypto games better?

Games on the blockchain are built with economics at the forefront.

Naturally, developers will be challenged to craft value-add experiences that benefit players which drives new innovations in game design.

Let's explore some of these innovations in one of the most notable players in the GameFi space - UFO Gaming.

UFO Gaming became the first blockchain gaming platform to enter esports, and it has separated itself from the competition with its intricate in-game economy that combines minting NFTs with completing quests. That's why it's a great project to explore when talking about the potential of crypto and NFT gaming as a whole.

With that said, here are the most substantial innovations crypto games bring to traditional gaming:

The Personal Ownership of In-Game Assets

Blockchain games enable a degree of personal ownership that hasn't been seen before in gaming. Smart contracts and NFTs will enable the full ownership of in-game assets, protected by all the security and transparency guarantees of blockchain technology. In UFO Gaming's debut game, Super Galactic, players can mint their own in-game assets (such as characters, skins and weapons), sell them, or simply use them for gaming themselves.

The Ability to Earn From Playing

The rise of crypto gaming has given life to a massive tidal wave in play-to-earn gaming. In UFO Gaming, the player can earn rewards for completing various daily quests. Not only that, but people who managed to mint the UFOeps NFTs can level them up and sell them on the UFO Gaming marketplace for a profit.

Tokenomics and Incentive Structures

In blockchain games, the connection between developer and player seems to be much stronger. Players are the ones who profit, so developers are incentivized to create experiences and incentives that align with the needs of players and community members.

Transparent, Immutable Transactions

The blockchain enables agency and trust. Every transaction occurs on a ledger that's immutable. Players understand that their digital belongings will exist outside of the game's universe permanently, and they can be sold and traded on other secondary platforms. A blockchain gaming platform like UFO Gaming uses the Ethereum blockchain to maintain a secure, immutable ledger of transactions.

Blockchains Will Power the Future Gaming Economies

That's why in less than one year, we've seen a change in the dynamic of the gaming industry. Developers are letting players, take the lead. Through tokenization and in-game economics, players can now extract monetary value in the form of portable assets from the games they play. They can have ownership over their digital identity. They can participate in these games knowing their economic systems are immutable and transparent.

With players always having their eyes set on the next fun play-to-earn sensation, and with companies like UFO Gaming who are determined to set new standards for the GameFi space, it's safe to say it's a bright future out there for gamers, developers, as well as those who champion crypto and blockchain to be the foundation of tomorrow's industries.

Former President of Topgolf International Launches U.S. Expansion of Oche

From Europe to North America , Futuristic Gastro-Gaming Elevates Hospitality with Technology

Oche (like Hockey, but hold the H) a revolutionary gastro-gaming and tech-driven modern darts concept with venues in Oslo Brisbane Amsterdam and Gothenburg has announced their expansion to North America through its franchise opportunity.

Gaming Studio CONICAL Raises $1.4M Seed Round to Develop Vertical Slice for its Upcoming AAA Action-Adventure Video Game

Auckland, New Zealand based indie game studio CONICAL today announced it has raised $1.4 million NZD in seed investment led by global investor Konstantin Koos to develop CONICAL's upcoming action-adventure videogame titled Fairy Catcher; which combines fantasy genre tropes from The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter bringing forth a creature collection adventure reminiscent of the popular Pokémon franchise.

Mr Koos a Best-Selling Author, entrepreneur, and a hard-core gamer is deeply passionate about the metaverse and the world of crypto, with an extensive portfolio of investments in decentralised finance. Beyond investment, Mr Koos has joined CONICAL as a core team member, actively playing a role in the company's day to day activities.

DoorDash partners with Cxmmunity to present first of its kind "Creatxr Dash"

This virtual, two-day event will feature top gaming and social media content creators in addition to aspiring content creators from Historically Black Colleges & Universities aiming to fuel the next generation of content creators

Nonprofit organization Gaming Cxmmunity Co. today announced it is partnering with DoorDash, the local commerce platform, to host Creatxr Dash, a conference aimed to provide resources and recognize the next generation of content creators from Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

Bravo Casino Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with the launch with Bubble Bobble: Reunion

TAICHUNG, Taiwan , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravo Casino, a leading classic slot machine game application by Megata LTD, marks its fifth anniversary by launching Bubble Bobble: Reunion in collaboration with renowned Japanese game publisher Taito Corporation as it hits five million downloads.

Bravo Casino 5th Anniversary Exclusive Bubble Bobble slot machine

The Bubble Bobble: Reunion comes to fruition following a year of extensive research and development, as the team designed the game based on players' feedback on the first version. Bravo Casino's Bubble Bobble: Reunion combines storytelling elements from the nostalgic game with features from slot machines, a nod to Las Vegas' casino games.

The game is designed with a high winning rate, and greater chances for repeat wins, allowing players to experience the thrill of winning the jackpot through the game interface. For its anniversary launch, players in the US will be able to win up to 10,000 diamonds worth USD 350 in game rewards. The daily lucky draws are open to every player logging in to the platform until April 12th .

"I am pleased that Bubble Bobble can participate in the 5th-anniversary celebration of slot games," said Masakazu Suzuki , Director, and Executive Officer or Taito. "Since the first collaboration, the two teams have always adhered to the principle of providing players with the best experience. Since then, we have brought out many wonderful sparks, and it has achieved a game sequel that both teams are delighted with."

This Next-Gen reunion of the popular game continues the widely successful initial collaboration between Bravo Casino and Taito. Last year, the company launched the world's only "Bubble Bobble" slot machine, with overwhelming success in its home turf Taiwan and in Hong Kong , Macau , Singapore , Malaysia , and the United States .

The surge in mobile gaming during the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit over USD70 billion in value last year in Asia alone, accelerated Bubble Bobble's growth, breaking the one million download mark in 2021 and achieving five million downloads globally on its fifth anniversary.

Gu Gangwei, Chairman of Bravo Casino said, "As demand continues to grow, Bubble Bobble: Reunion not only follows the rich gameplay of the first game, but it goes beyond. It has been recommended by Google Play for its quality, interphase, and popularity. We are confident that this sequel will be loved by players wanting to relive their childhood memories through this classic game while experiencing the thrill of slot machine games."

Bubble Bobble, first released in 1986 as a platform arcade game, has constantly been listed as one of the greatest video games of all time by various publications. Since then, the game has been widely ported, appearing on multiple platforms such as computers and consoles. The game's slot machine app version was first released by Bravo Casino and has been captivating and engaging players globally.

The Bubble Bobble: Reunion slot machine game is available for download on various devices and follow Facebook for the latest updates.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3Ks8meh .

About Bravo Casino

Bravo Casino is a global gaming platform by Megata LTD, Taiwan's leading social casino gaming provider, hybrid developer and operator. Bravo Casino redefines the social aspect of casino games by combining the latest slot machine trends from the casino floor with time-limited special events, such as tournaments and missions, to expand the age range of its player base and ensure ongoing player engagement.

About Bubble Bobble

Bubble Bobble is an action game planned, developed, and released by TAITO Corporation in 1986. The game centers around Bubby and Bobby, two boys cursed by a wizard and turned into bubble-blowing dragons. On a quest to rescue kidnapped partners, players brave all 100 floors of the cave of monsters, defeating enemies by catching them in bubbles and bursting them.

TAITO Corporation is the exclusive owner of the global intellectual property rights, including copyrights and trademarks, for Bubble Bobble and its characters. It takes an active role regarding any Bubble Bobble-related enterprises.

Virtual Pangea Hosts Blockchain Game 'Hogeman' Esports Tournament with a Chance to Win a Tesla Model 3

Prizes up to $63,000 are up for grabs for gamers playing Hogeman - the 2D 8-bit NFT game - in the Battle Royale Event on April 23

An interactive platform aiming to offer Web3 experiences that give the users control and a sense of belonging, through blockchain connected art and gaming. Launched on November 30th Hogeman is the first NFT-integrated game on the VP platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

