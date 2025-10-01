VF 8 as the Family Companion for Canadian Families

VF 8 as the Family Companion for Canadian Families

Busy mornings, unpredictable weather, and endless errands make reliability essential for a family vehicle—and the VinFast VF 8 steps in as a midsize electric SUV designed to keep family routines running smoothly.

A family's morning often begins in a rush. Children head to school, groceries get picked up on the way back, and the weather rarely makes life easier. One vehicle must cover the commute, a weekend tournament in another town, or a late-night drive through slush, and any breakdown can derail the day and sour the mood. That demand for versatility and reliability helps explain why multipurpose vehicles, including SUVs and crossovers, accounted for 63.5 percent of new registrations in Canada in the first quarter of 2025 1 .

The checklist that emerges is not complicated. Roomy interiors and flexible cargo space top the list, followed by confidence in winter driving and reliability that avoids costly interruptions. A companion vehicle must offer these qualities without forcing trade-offs elsewhere.

That search, less about luxury than about utility that lasts, sets the stage for vehicles like the VinFast VF 8. Its specifications, and the way some owners describe them, illustrate how design decisions translate into daily benefits. Together, they paint a picture of a car that fits squarely within Canadian family priorities.

"I'm a year and a half in... It's been a great vehicle, you will not find another vehicle this size in the price range they offered it," said R.M., who drives one daily. The VF 8 has two rows of seats for five passengers and about 1,370 litres of capacity with the rear seats folded 2 . A small front trunk adds even more space for sports gear or grocery bags.

"Very comfortable, impressive performance, good in snow and strong vehicle in general. It's an 8/10 for me," said J.V., who put 20,000 kilometers on his VF 8 in a year. The model offers all-wheel drive and up to 402 horsepower in its Plus trim, specifications that matter when snow piles up on suburban streets.

The VF 8 also carries a range of up to 412 kilometers and can recover 10 to 70 percent charge in under 31 minutes on a DC fast charger. That span covers school runs and commutes with margin left for a weekend trip, reducing the need for constant planning.

VinFast Canada also lists a 10-year or 200,000-kilometer warranty for the vehicle and 10-year unlimited milage for the battery. Thanks to the electric powertrain, powering the VF 8 often comes out lower than filling a gas SUV of similar size. Maintenance tends to be lighter too, since electric drivetrains have fewer moving parts to wear down.

The combination of range, coverage, and lower running costs gives families a measure of predictability that can be hard to find in traditional gasoline vehicles. And for some, that reassurance is already proven on the road. "85,000km done in almost 2 years and no regret, I like it!" said S.C., owner of a VF 8 Plus.

john.lindo@vinfastauto.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

VinFast AutoVFSNASDAQ:VFSCleantech Investing
VFS
The Conversation (0)
Usha logo

Usha Resources Announces Warrant Extension

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to extend the expiration dates by one year on a total of 1,571,135 warrants (the "Warrants") originally issued by the Company on October 21, 2020, November 23, 2020 and December 2, 2020 pursuant to non-brokered private placements.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Copper

Canadian Copper Reports Near-Surface Intercept of 1.44% Cu over 11.25 meters at the Chester Copper Project, Bathurst Camp, New Brunswick


Keep reading...Show less
Green Technology Metals

Drilling Commences At Second Key Lithium Project In Ontario

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company) is pleased to advise that drilling has commenced at its Root Project, located approximately 200 km west-north-west of GT1’s flagship Seymour Project. Drilling is initially focussed on the McCombe LCT pegmatite.

Keep reading...Show less
Tech Leaders: SNOW, NEXCF, TSLA, AIMLF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities in Web 3.0, Electric Vehicles, AI, Wearables, and Big Data

Tech Leaders: SNOW, NEXCF, TSLA, AIMLF; Visionary CEOs Advancing Next Wave of Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Opportunities in Web 3.0, Electric Vehicles, AI, Wearables, and Big Data

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO's of: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), Nextech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Smart for Life (NASDAQ: SMFL), AIML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). Today's emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk: "Robotaxi Next Massive Driver of Growth"
"We ramped production with Giga Berlin and Giga Texas in the past few months. With two fantastic factories with great teams, they are ramping rapidly. With new factories, the initial ramp always looks small, but it grows exponentially. So, I have very high confidence in the teams of both factories. We expect to ramp those initially slowly, but like I said, growing exponentially with them achieving high volume by the end of this year. We're also working on a new vehicle that I alluded to at the Giga Texas opening, which is a dedicated robotaxi. That's highly optimized for autonomy, meaning it would not have steering wheel or pedals. And there are a number of other innovations around it that I think are quite exciting. That is fundamentally optimized for -- trying to achieve the lowest fully considered cost per mile or cost per kilometer, accounting everything. I think, going to be a very powerful product where we aspire to reach volume production of that in 2024. I think that really will be a massive driver of Tesla's growth. And we remain on track to reach volume production of the Cybertruck next year…"
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/21/tesla-inc-nasdaq-tsla-q1-2022-earnings-highlights/

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Orogenic Gold Discovery by Goldplay at Goldstorm South Project, BC Returns 21.8 g/t Au

New Orogenic Gold Discovery by Goldplay at Goldstorm South Project, BC Returns 21.8 g/t Au

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce results from its 2021 field program on the Goldstorm South Project ("Goldstorm South" or the "Project"), formerly referred to as the Niut Mountain Project, located within 4 km from road access and 20 km southeast of White Saddle Air Services Ltd.'s permanent helicopter base in the western Chilcotin District of southwestern British Columbia

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Completion of 2025 Summer Field Program and Progress at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report the completion of its planned 2025 summer field exploration program and provide a progress update at its 100% owned high-purity silica Table Mountain Project ("Table Mountain" or the "Project"), located (Figure 1) near Golden, British Columbia, Canada.

For context, last month Troy announced the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report ("NI 43101" or "Technical Report") on the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 56,945,602 tonnes Inferred at an average grade of 98.91% SiO₂, with very low levels of impurities. The Technical Report's Effective Date is June 30, 2025 and it can be found on SEDAR+ and on corporate web site www.troyminerals.com.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.

HyProMag USA announced an update on the Detailed Design phase of its Dallas-Fort Worth rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing hub. The engineering, procurement and construction management work is being led by PegasusTSI Inc. and BBA USA Inc.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources (TSXV:HMR)

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Marketing Update Extends Closing of $3M Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce that to further support investor understanding and broaden market awareness, Homerun has engaged Dig Media Inc (INN) and Rockstone Research. These partnerships will help deliver Bmely updates, accessible investor educaBon, and expert insights that clarify Homerun's value proposiBon and growth potenBal. At a Bme when the company's story may appear complex to average investors, these plaGorms will play a key role in translaBng Homerun's progress into clear, engaging content that supports the next phase of growth.

The Company announces that it entered into an agreement with Rockstone Research to provide markeBng services to the Company. Rockstone Research is a Switzerland-based capital markets research firm specializing in the resource, technology, and energy transiBon sectors. With a strong focus on idenBfying growth opportuniBes in emerging markets and strategic commodiBes, Rockstone publishes in-depth reports that are distributed through internaBonal financial media plaGorms and made available directly at www.rockstone-research.com. All reports are released in both English and German and circulated worldwide via free email newslePer to insBtuBonal and retail investors. Rockstone was founded in 2011 by Stephan Bogner, who studied economics in Dortmund, Germany, graduaBng in 2004 as Diplom- Kaufmann. He has been acBve in the precious metals and junior mining industry since 2002, bringing more than two decades of experience and industry knowledge to Rockstone's research and analysis.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Press Release Regarding Capacity Expansion Concept Study

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.

HyProMag USA announced the commissioning of a Concept Study to evaluate the expansion of its operations into Nevada and South Carolina in collaboration with Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, LLC ("ILS")[i]. The Concept Study will be completed by PegasusTSI Inc. and BBA USA Inc. and will define design and capital requirements for additional Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS")[ii] capacity and up to four new magnet production lines. The expansions are planned to complement the phased build-out of the first Texas Hub to optimize HyProMag USA's hub-and-spoke configuration in the United States.[iii]

Keep reading...Show less
Westport (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport


Keep reading...Show less
Solar power plant panels.

Silica Investing: How Processing Bottlenecks Create Breakthrough Opportunities

As one of its most abundant minerals, the world has no shortage of silica. The challenge — and more importantly, the value — lies in making it pure enough for the technologies that will define the global energy transition.

Innovations in cleaner and more efficient high-purity (HPQ) silica processing are emerging as one of the most powerful levers of value creation in the energy transition. While quartz is abundant in nature, producing HPQ silica has historically depended on energy-intensive, chemical-heavy methods — until recently.

Breakthroughs in cleaner, more efficient refining are reshaping how HPQ silica is produced, cutting costs, shrinking carbon footprints and creating a technology-driven industry from what was once viewed as a commodity.