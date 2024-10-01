Vertex Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Outstanding Drill Results Confirm High Grade Uranium Mineralisation at the Ashburton Project

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

World Class Copper Potential Increased at Yataga Copper Project – Georgetown, QLD

Lode Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

Saga Metals: Diversified Portfolio of Critical Mineral Assets in Canada’s Top-tier Jurisdictions

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Sirona Biochem

SBM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Vertex Minerals

Vertex Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) (Vertex or the Company) is pleased to report the acquisition of a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig, in line with its stated strategy to advance exploration drill works at the high-grade Reward gold mine.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Vertex has acquired a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig to advance exploration at the Reward gold mine below the existing resource
  • The Vertex team are planning diamond drill programs for the following:
    • Below the current JORC-2012 Reward Resource (see drill collar locations on Figure 1), with the aim of expanding upon the existing resource
    • Fosters Exploration Target, and the South Star prospect area
  • Acquisition of the LM90 follows an extensive review of the mineralisation potential below the Reward resource, which has only been drilled up to 50m below the Amalgamated Adit. This area targeted is referred to as the ‘Reward mid depths’ as it is located just 80m to ~200m below the Amalgamated Adit. Refer to figure 1
  • Upon commissioning of the LM90 drill rig, Vertex have planned eight drill holes to target the high-grade Fosters Exploration target
  • The LM90 has several advantages well-suited to Vertex’s requirements, including:
    • The ability to work on surface and underground
    • Safe, Semi-automated, with a rod-handler system which allows for less manual handling
    • Allows greater flexibility in drilling over a number of resource and exploration areas
    • LM 90 rigs are well-established in the industry as safe and reliable underground drill rigs
  • Vertex acquiring its own rig has many advantages
    • Per-metre drill costs will be significantly less than hiring an external drill contractor
    • More control and accuracy over precision of drilling.
    • Works well with Job sharing
    • Reduces pressure on Mining crew to have drill cuddy availability
    • The LM90 rig will be accounted for as an asset on the Vertex balance sheet

Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, commented: “The acquisition of the LM90 was completed on attractive commercial terms, and followed an extensive review process by the field operations team to acquire a rig that was fit-for-purpose to advance our broader exploration strategy. This is an important development for Vertex and we’re excited to get started with targeted drill works that have the potential to unlock significant value from the project. Our analysis has shown that it is significantly cheaper, safer and more practical to drill the Reward mine from underground, which is exactly what the LM 90 allows us to do. With an extensive framework of priority drill targets already set out, we look forward to advancing exploration and building on what is already an exciting resource at the Reward mine.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Vertex Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:vtxgold investinglithium investingcopper investing
VTX:AU
The Conversation (0)
Golden Mile Resources

Exceptional Rock Chip Assays up to 930 g/t Ag, 10.05% Cu, and 8.09% Zn at First Pass Sampling at Pearl Copper Project

Golden Mile Resources Ltd (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce multi-element assays from rock chip samples taken for geochemical orientation over the Odyssey Prospect which is contained within the Company’s Pearl Copper Project (“Pearl”; “Pearl Project”; “the Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Continued Delivery of High Grade Antimony Mineralisation at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on its initial review of the antimony (Sb) potential at the Ricciardo deposit, located within its Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Deepest Holes Drilled at Second Fortune Outline Strong Potential for High Grade Mine Life Extensions

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce results from the surface and underground drilling programs conducted at the Second Fortune Gold Mine, located south of Laverton, WA.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick and Mali Reach Agreement to Settle Disputes

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and the government of Mali have agreed to find a global resolution to the existing claims and disputes between the government and Barrick's Loulo and Gounkoto gold mining companies. Details of the agreement, based in essence on Barrick's original proposals, will be made public once the terms of the settlement have been finalized.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the company's mutually beneficial relationship with Malian governments had endured for 30 years and occasional differences with successive regimes had always been amicably resolved.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources

Optimised Production Plan for the Mt Boppy Gold Mine Cobar Basin, New South Wales

Corporate Presentation - 30 September 2024

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its corporate presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Further Strong Extensional Diamond Drill Results from Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Exceptional Rock Chip Assays up to 930 g/t Ag, 10.05% Cu, and 8.09% Zn at First Pass Sampling at Pearl Copper Project

Appointment of Mr Serge Hayon as Managing Director

Continued Delivery of High Grade Antimony Mineralisation at Ricciardo

Deepest Holes Drilled at Second Fortune Outline Strong Potential for High Grade Mine Life Extensions

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Appointment of Mr Serge Hayon as Managing Director

graphite investing

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals Completes Private Placement

Energy Investing

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. announce Closing of Business Combination

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Announces Exclusivity Agreement and Exploration Funding

lithium investing

Interim Results for Six-Month Period Ending 30 June 2024

×