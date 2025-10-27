Verizon to report earnings October 29, 2025

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report third-quarter 2025 earnings on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and third-quarter 2025 earnings materials will be available at 6:30 a.m. ET on Verizon's Investor Relations website, https:www.Verizon.comaboutinvestors . These materials will include Verizon's earnings news release, presentation and financial tables.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit Verizon.com or find a retail location at Verizon.com/stores.

Verizon'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

Media contact:

Adi Wineland
aditya.wineland@Verizon.com


