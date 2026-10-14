Verizon delivers extra value with free safety, family and AI perks

At a glance:
- Family safety & protection: Complimentary tools including Verizon Digital Secure, Verizon Family with Safe Walk, and spam-blocking Call Filter.
- AI productivity: Six months of Google AI Pro on us for eligible subscribers to streamline daily routines and boost personal productivity.
- Verizon Loyalty: Waived activation and upgrade fees, 3% back in Verizon Dollars and exclusive weekly and daily drops and experiences with Verizon Shine.
Verizon customers don't just get a top-tier network experience; they also receive built-in benefits and everyday value they may not be taking full advantage of. Verizon accounts come loaded with complimentary tools and premium perks designed to protect families, streamline personal routines and put meaningful savings back into customer pockets at zero extra costs.
Keeping families safe and connected
The internet and the real world can both be unpredictable. That's why Verizon includes powerful safety tools right in the palm of your hand at no extra cost.
- For online protection, the complimentary tier of Verizon Digital Secure safeguards connected devices from malicious websites and vulnerabilities so people can browse, shop and work without constantly worrying about their data being compromised. And as an added bonus, Verizon is currently offering one-month of Verizon Digital Secure Premium for free, so you can test drive even more safety tools.
- Included at no extra cost, Verizon Family eases parenting stress with seamless location sharing and Safe Walk capabilities, offering peace of mind whenever family members are on the move.
- Customers can also take advantage of Call Filter at no added cost, which acts as a personal bouncer for your smartphone by identifying and blocking spam calls so your family dinner is not interrupted by a bot.
Unlocking the future of productivity
As artificial intelligence changes how people work, create, and organize, Verizon is making advanced digital perks easily accessible to its subscriber base.
- Eligible customers can access six months of Google AI Pro on us, giving them the freedom to experiment with cutting-edge AI features, streamline daily routines, and boost personal productivity at zero extra cost.
Verizon Loyalty: The only loyalty program for ALL customers on any plan
- Goodbye activation and upgrade fees: All postpaid customers on all phone and connected device plans can opt into Verizon's Loyalty program and say goodbye to activation and upgrade fees—that's up to $40 in fees per device.
- Verizon Dollars: A program that rewards customers with 3% back in Verizon Dollars every single month, just for being a customer. Verizon Dollars can be redeemed for devices (including the latest smartphones), accessories, gift cards or use them on hotel rewards. Opt-in into Verizon Dollars in one simple step through the My Verizon app.
- Verizon Shine, every Monday, every day, all year-round: The loyalty program that gives customers a reason to look forward to Monday, all year-round. Verizon customers can enter weekly for a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside daily drops including tickets to concerts and sporting events, exclusive merchandise, gift cards and more. Terms apply. Check out Verizon Shine for details. Check out a sneak peek of the upcoming epic Shine experiences dropping in the app:
- 10/19: Hex-traordinary visit to Walt Disney Studios
- 10/26: Radio City Rockettes Experience
- 11/2: Join Caleb Pressley for a Sundae Conversation
- 11/9: Hit a Jonas Brothers show and hang with Joe
By combining powerful protective tools, premium digital perks and exclusive customer rewards into every plan, Verizon continues to demonstrate that being a customer comes with unmatched benefits. To learn more about these products and more, visit Verizon.com.
This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit Verizon.com or find a retail location at Verizon.com/stores.
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Media contact:
George Koroneos
george.koroneos@Verizon.com