Veritone to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call on March 12th

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced the details of its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results conference call.

Veritone will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time), to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, provide an update on the business and conduct a question-and-answer session.

To participate, please join the conference call or live audio webcast links or use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be connected to the Veritone earnings conference call. To avoid any delays, please join at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone's software and services empower individuals at the world's largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone's leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com .

Company:
Mike Zemetra
Chief Financial Officer
Veritone, Inc.
investors@veritone.com

Investor Relations:
Cate Goldsmith
Prosek Partners
914-815-7678
cgoldsmith@prosek.com

