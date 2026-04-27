Veritone to Hold First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call on May 12th

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced the details of its first quarter 2026 financial results conference call.
Veritone will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time), to discuss its results for the first quarter 2026, provide an update on the business and conduct a question-and-answer session.
To participate, please join the conference call or live audio webcast links or use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be connected to the Veritone earnings conference call. To avoid any delays, please join at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.
- Conference Call
- Live Audio Webcast
- Domestic Call Number: (844) 750-4897
- International Call Number: (412) 317-5293
About Veritone
Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone's software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone's leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI, Veritone advances human potential and drives positive societal change. To learn more, visit www.veritone.com .
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Company:
Mike Zemetra
Chief Financial Officer
Veritone, Inc.
investors@veritone.com
Investor Relations:
Cate Goldsmith
Prosek Partners
914-815-7678
cgoldsmith@prosek.com