VeraEsports, a competitive Esports and video streaming platform powered by Verasity, has been named Official Esports Partner and exclusive content platform for the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Asia-Pacific (APAC), Southeast Asia Challengers 2022.

VeraEsports Appointed as Official Esports Partner for VALORANT Champions Tour APAC, Challengers 2022

VALORANT is a 5v5 character-based tactical shooter, which has rapidly gained a significant Esports following , racking up over 46 million hours of gameplay viewed worldwide to date. The VALORANT Champions Tour is now entering its second year following the climax of its 2021 tour, where over 1,200 teams participated across the APAC region.

The VALORANT Champions Tour is a year-long event that takes the best teams from across the globe and pits them against each other during three levels: Challengers, Masters, and Champions. In 2021, the Champions Tour attracted over one million peak viewers and averaged some 500,000 viewers during the course of the tournament.

The appointment of VeraEsports as official Esports broadcasting partners for the VALORANT Champions Tour APAC will make exclusive content available for VeraEsports viewers, including match highlights, special features, and access to an exclusive library of content. VeraEsports content will be available in Indonesia , Thailand , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Vietnam , Taiwan and Hong Kong . Collectively, it represents one of the largest Esports partnerships for Riot Games in the APAC region to date.

RJ Mark, Founder at VeraEsports, says:

"We are proud to renew and enhance our partnership with Riot Games and the VCT. Enabling new and breakthrough community experiences is our goal and this year we bring even more value through an exclusive VCT content hub on VeraEsports. The community will now be able to Watch and Earn across both VOD-based content and live broadcasts. We've only just scratched the surface on what we can achieve together with Riot Games and we are excited to bring more value in the future"

VeraEsports will enhance the VCT APAC tournament through its "Watch and Earn" program, which empowers Esports fans to earn points and redeem them for exclusive rewards while they watch their favorite Esports tournaments. VeraEsports will be beta testing its patented Proof of View (POV) technology, developed by its parent brand Verasity, to combat fraudulent advertising viewership during the Valorant Champions Tour APAC.

Chris Tran , Head Of Esports for Southeast Asia , Hong Kong , Taiwan , and Macau , says:

"This partnership reflects the great strength and growth potential of the VCT in the region. Despite VALORANT Esports being launched only about a year ago, we've had an amazing level of engagement and passion from our community. We look forward to working with VeraEsports on making VCT APAC even better this year by bringing the very best VCT content to our players and fans across the region."

Through this partnership, VeraEsports and Riot will continue to explore synergies and co-development initiatives throughout 2022 and beyond.

About VeraEsports - VeraEsports is a competitive esports and video streaming platform integrated with the fiat and digital asset economies. Layered on Verasity's blockchain platform, VeraEsports leverages its patented Proof of View technology to offer advertisers and sponsors an ecosystem free of fraud from bots and non-human views. VeraEsports is creating new social and economic opportunities for video gamers, teams, tournament organizers, viewers, and brands in the global esports industry. VeraEsports' revolutionary Watch and Earn program enables viewers to earn redeemable points just by watching their favourite tournament streams.

About VALORANT - VALORANT is a competitive 5v5 character-based tactical shooter for the PC developed by Riot Games. VALORANT is a precise and lethal multiplayer game with high-fidelity gunplay, a diverse arsenal of guns, agents with unique abilities, and competitively tuned maps for thousands of hours of play. VALORANT is a free-to-play game and optimized to perform on a wide variety of PC hardware, allowing for a global audience to compete. Demonstrated by the game's best-in-class game server quality, global infrastructure, and proprietary anti-cheat technology, Riot Games is committed to preserving the core tenets of the tactical shooter genre and upholding the competitive integrity of the gameplay experience.

About Riot Games - Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles. Riot is also building the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and the upcoming animated series Arcane. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill , and led by CEO Nicolo Laurent , Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California , and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide.

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

WARNER BROS. GAMES AND NETEASE ANNOUNCE HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AWAKENED FOR AMERICAS, EUROPE AND OCEANIA TERRITORIES

Warner Bros. Games and NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999) today announced Harry Potter: Magic Awakened a free-to-play immersive collectible card (CCG) and massively multiplayer (MMO) wizarding dueling game featuring a blend of strategy roleplay (RPG), for worldwide launch in 2022. Starting today, players in the Americas, Europe and Oceania are invited to pre-register on Google Play and the game's official website at www.MagicAwakened.com . Pre-registrants will be notified upon the game's release and receive exclusive in-game rewards at launch.

To view and share the Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Official Announcement Trailer , visit: https://go.wbgames.com/HPMA_Announce_Trailer

Catheon Gaming, Publisher of the #1 Fantasy Multiplayer P2E Game SolChicks Announces New Titles - SeoulStars and AngryMals

- Catheon Gaming, publisher of the flagship game SolChicks, the #1 leading fantasy "Play-to-Earn" (P2E) game on the Solana blockchain, today announced that it has expanded its portfolio by a further two game titles.

Special collaboration - AngryMals characters wearing SolChicks skins

The first of the two titles - SeoulStars, is the world's first "Sing-to-Earn" (S2E) game, and aims to capture the incredible interest around Korean popular music "K-Pop" which has become a worldwide phenomenon. K-Pop covers a broad range of singers and groups, including names such as BTS, Blackpink, and Jung Kook , has grown 37% in the last year, and not just in Korea and Japan . There is a new generation of fans in the US and Europe increasingly jumping on to the K-Pop train.

David Kim , Co-CEO of SeoulStars and Partner at Catheon Gaming said , "K-Pop is very much a popular culture juggernaut. It has broken out of Asia and is going global. What started with Psy's Gangnam Style in 2013 won't be contained. We understood that there is a real demand for content and games saluting this trend, and with the popularity of casual game titles like Rock Band and Dance Dance Revolution, we wanted to bring K-Pop to the world. We wanted the game to be as authentic as possible, so we've partnered with Korean Talent Agency HuMap , who helped immensely. We are also working on Web 3.0's first virtual idol, Yuna, who will exist in the game's Metaverse - she's on track to release her first single around the time of the game Alpha."

Tommy Lee , CEO of HUMAP said , "I'm so proud to be a part of this game - K-Pop is a Korean institution, and because it was nurtured here, it has real value. The world is starting to recognise this value. At HUMAP we hope this game will excite global fans of K-Pop and Korea."

The second title announced by Catheon Gaming is AngryMals - which is live currently, with the "P2E" version launching in a month. The game is designed by Daniele Benovaz, CEO of AngryMals, who said , "I've been working on the game with a small team for quite a while, and was really proud of the direction. I wanted to partner with someone with the reach and skillset to take the game as far as it can go - after speaking to dozens of publishers, that was Catheon Gaming. Now that we have upskilled, we are working hard to make the game the best that it can be."

Speaking about the addition of the new titles, Thomas Seymour , Head of Strategy at Catheon Gaming said , "Catheon Gaming was conceived post the launch of our flagship game, SolChicks. The baptism of fire taught the team a lot about growing and scaling a community and turning a great idea into a real product. The company's DNA is focused on impactful execution. For Catheon, gaming is our passion. Our team is highly skilled, and we cover blockchain tech, crypto, capital markets, private equity and top tier brands. What unites us is that we are super passionate about getting the most innovative games to the widest possible audience. We pride ourselves on excellence of execution, faster than other players. If you have a game vision, or an unfinished product, contact us, and we will take that vision seriously."

Catheon Gaming is scaling fast - created in December 2021 as little more than the core management team of SolChicks, the full team and it's game development team now numbers 130+ staff in 30 countries. The group also includes an investment arm, Catheon Capital, which is staffed by a small team of veteran capital markets professionals. They identify and undertake rigorous due diligence before deciding to invest. Catheon Gaming and Catheon Capital, as well as SolChicks and Seoulstars will be in Dubai for the Global Blockchain Conference and Superverse conferences.

Catheon Gaming's portfolio is growing rapidly, with the three existing titles soon to be joined by a number of others in development. The company is focused on working with both new games to ensure they reach the largest possible audience, or partnering with existing games to assist them to build out the value for players via "a Play-to-Earn" model or NFT's or a blockchain layer.

About Catheon Gaming

Catheon Gaming is the fastest growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company. The company's flagship game, SolChicks, has raised over US$55 million from various venture capitals, institutions and launchpad partners. Enabled by blockchain technology and a team of diverse global talent from companies such as Google, Meta, McKinsey, Goldman Sachs, Equinex, Binance, and NVIDIA, Catheon Gaming revolutionizes the gaming ecosystem by providing gamers with possibilities to monetize their time and efforts and interoperability of earned assets.

For more information, please visit: https://catheongaming.com/

Acer Reports January Consolidated Revenues of NT$25.16 Billion, Reaching an Eight-year High

- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for January 2022 at NT$25.16 billion to reach an eight-year high for the same period. The January revenues grew by 7.1% year-on-year (YoY), and declined by 14.8% month-on-month due to seasonality. Logistics issues continue to be a bottleneck, while semi-conductor shortages are easing.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer)

Business highlights for January include:

  • Gaming line [1] : revenues grew 28.7% YoY
  • Desktops: revenues grew 40.7% YoY
  • Commercial PCs (desktop and notebooks): revenues grew 18.6% YoY
  • Displays: revenues grew 15.3% YoY

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continues to gain momentum. Meanwhile, businesses other than PCs and displays contributed to 19.0% of total revenues, compared to 16.1% contribution in January 2021 .

Among the Acer Group subsidiaries, the publicly- listed companies have all announced their January revenues, while Acer Gaming's revenues grew by 29.3% YoY and Acer Gadget's revenues grew by 24.9% YoY.

[1] Acer's gaming related products and businesses

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2022 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Network Partners with Polygon Alliance to Support NFT and DeFi Projects

Umbria is working with Polygon Alliance to ensure projects on the Polygon network have access to the Narni Bridge for the fastest and most cost-effective cross-chain transactions.

Polygon Alliance - a platform for the Polygon community to network, collaborate, learn, and grow - provides resources and support for projects in the space. It recommends Umbria's Narni bridge to its members as the cheapest and fastest solution for bridging ETH (Ether) to the Polygon network from Ethereum Mainnet and vice versa. Polygon Alliance has also integrated Umbria's Narni bridge widget into its site for a seamless user experience.

Umbria continues to enhance its presence in the field with further collaborations. Its latest partners (detailed below) endorse the Narni Bridge and promote it to their communities for bridging crypto.

Invaluable Club – INVALUABLE is a utility driven NFT marketplace and ecosystem created by collectors for collectors featuring its own metaverse, the INVALUABLE CLUB. The club is essentially a digital playground that brings collectors, artists, musicians, athletes, and brands together through an interactive and immersive experience.

https://invaluable.club/

Funky Otters - Baby Otters is a community focused collection of 7777 randomly generated NFTs from 170+ traits, living on the Polygon blockchain. By owning a Baby Otter and Funky Otter, you will be part of a long-term brand, vision and community. With metaverse, giveaways, comics, merchs, collaborations, charity, events, Otters and much more to come in 2022.

Check out more on the website: funkyotters.com

Collections: https://opensea.io/collection/baby-otters
https://opensea.io/collection/funkyotters

Troll Game - Troll Game is a fast paced, quickly updating play to earn Polygon blockchain game. In this game you can experience the fun of raiding, protecting your dwarves, visiting the bank, and having some fun in the casino! The main focus of the game is $BERYL. The coveted token that dwarves mine and trolls desire. You will want to hold as much $BERYL as possible to obtain loot, armor, and even buildings to place on your land.

CRAZY BEARS is a community-driven collectibles NFT project. CRAZY BEARS consists of over 300 attractive characteristics of faces, hats, bodies, accessories, items, and backgrounds. You will find the perfect bear for you. Each CRAZY BEAR is an NFT on the Polygon blockchain. We believe that with the help of imaginative CRAZY OWNERS and BEARS, we can create content that will change the world.

https://opensea.io/collection/the-crazy-bears

The Matic Greys - The Matic Greys are a brand-new collection of 7,747 out of this world NFTs, invading the polygon blockchain. Each hand-drawn Grey is randomly generated with over 100 distinct attributes of varying rarity, stored as ERC-721 tokens, and hosted on IPFS each one referencing an aspect of Earthly pop culture. Owning a Matic Grey not only provides you with a rare, one-of-a-kind, work of art, but also provides access to the Mothership on TCG World: a metaverse community where members can play games, win prizes, and vote on charitable donations.

https://opensea.io/collection/thematicgreys

MicroBuddies - is an NFT strategy game developed by Good Gaming, Inc. and powered by Polygon. In game, players passively earn GOO from their MicroBuddies, which can be spent to create rarer MicroBuddies who produce even more GOO. To date, over 50,000 MicroBuddies have been created, producing over two billion GOO in total. To learn more, visit: https://microbuddies.io .

MonstyNFT - Official Monstys NFT is a collection made up of 200 unique handmade Monstys on the Polygon blockchain. A very small volume of Monstys will be minted as a limited edition, which will make them rare. Monstynfts were created with different moods with each Monsty having different and unique properties and movement/animation.

The collection can be found here: https://opensea.io/collection/monstys : and more info about the project here: https://monsty.ck.page/

Crypto Goonz - A collection of 6000 Goonz travelling the Goonizverse on the Polygon Blockchain. Featuring OG, FemGoonz, ZombGoonz, DeadGoonz, AstroGoonz and CyborGoonz! Designed to showcase the perfection in imperfection, they exist to serve one purpose; take over the Gooniverse. Our collections can be found here: https://opensea.io/collection/cryptogoonz… https://opensea.io/collection/deadgoonz

"Through partnerships we are improving the user experience for growing numbers within the DeFi and NFT space by facilitating the cheap migration of assets cross-chain. We're helping projects onboard new communities easily and providing a platform to increase their visibility whilst simultaneously increasing our own profile," said Barney Chambers , co-lead developer/founder of Umbria . "Usage of Umbria's Narni Bridge has accelerated substantially in the last few weeks, and we keep surpassing all-time highs on transactions. We'd like to take this opportunity to thank our partners – old and new - for their support and promotion of Umbria and the Narni Bridge."

Dave Swainbank of Polygon Alliance commented: "As a co-founder of Polygon Alliance, one of our main drives is to bring together anyone that can offer value to the Polygon community. I am excited to be working with Umbria , who have consistently offered value to Polygon NFT projects via their bridge; a simple and effective way to reduce gas fees."

"The greatest challenge in onboarding new players to a blockchain game today is wallet funding. Umbria simplifies this process by allowing players to seamlessly bridge funds from Ethereum to Polygon in a fast and gas-efficient manner. Additionally, the tools Umbria provides will allow us to eventually integrate their bridge directly into the MicroBuddies app, streamlining the process for our users and making wallet funding easier than ever before," said Fluxty, founder of MicroBuddies.

Umbria recently launched its Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche bridges and is looking for projects on these networks who would like to partner and introduce their communities to the fastest and cheapest Ethereum mainnet to AVAX and BSC bridging. Anyone interested in a partnership should fill out this form: https://partner.umbria.network/

See the latest data on UMBR on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko:
https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/umbria-network/news/
https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/umbria-network

About Umbria
https://umbria.network/
https://bridge.umbria.network/

Operating within the DeFi and NFT space, Umbria Network enables anyone to migrate cryptocurrency assets across chain cheaply and quickly and earn high APYs on those assets with no impermanent loss.

Umbria's flagship Narni cross-chain bridge is solving current blockchain interoperability issues. Narni removes the difficulty and expense of moving assets between blockchains and is the fastest and cheapest cross-chain liquidity bridge between the Ethereum and Polygon networks. Narni eliminates the barriers to entry for engaging with DeFi applications and NFTs making them much more accessible to a wider audience.

The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:

  1. A Cross-chain Asset Bridge : enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks.
  2. A Staking Pool : users can earn interest on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to the Narni bridge
  3. A Decentralised Exchange (DEX) : an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts and governed entirely on-chain. Provides fast and cheap token swapping

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.

For media enquiries, contact Francesca De Franco - francesca@onlineblockchain.io , 0794 125 3135

Jackpot Digital arranges $975,000 private placement

Jackpot Digital arranges $975,000 private placement

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV: JJ) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) announces that the Company intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of $975,000 at the price of $0.09 per unit through the issuance of 10,833,333 units of the Company (the "Private Placement"). Each unit shall consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval (the "Exchange"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at the price of $0.10 per common share until November 20, 2025 (the "Private Placement Warrants"). The Private Placement Warrants will have the same terms and conditions as the warrants that were issued by the Company pursuant to the rights offering which completed on November 20, 2020 (the "Rights Offering Warrants"). There may be finder's fees payable in respect to the Private Placement.

Subject to Exchange approval, the Company intends to list the Private Placement Warrants on the Exchange, which listing will be on the same terms and conditions as the Rights Offering Warrants and will not become effective until the statutory four-month hold period in respect of the Private Placement Warrants has expired.

Keep reading...Show less
Pioneer Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Pioneer Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: PNER, AQSE: PNER) (" Pioneer " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jim MacCallum as Chief Financial Officer (" CFO ") of the Company.

Jim has more than 20 years of international financial and operational executive experience with multinational public companies and Big 4 accounting firms. Jim has extensive capital markets, acquisitions, and financial reporting experience and has worked in Canada, the US and Europe.

