VeraEsports Appointed as Official Esports Partner for VALORANT Champions Tour APAC, Challengers 2022

VeraEsports, a competitive Esports and video streaming platform powered by Verasity, has been named Official Esports Partner and exclusive content platform for the VALORANT Champions Tour Asia-Pacific , Southeast Asia Challengers 2022. VALORANT is a 5v5 character-based tactical shooter, which has rapidly gained a significant Esports following racking up over 46 million hours of gameplay viewed worldwide to date. ...

