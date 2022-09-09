Agriculture Investing News

Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage"), announced that it has completed its strategic investment into Western Potash Holdings Corp. ("WPH") pursuant to a subscription agreement among Vantage, Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ("WRX"), WPH and Western Potash Corp., dated February 16, 2022, as amended on May 20, 2022 and July 29, 2022 (the "Subscription Agreement") whereby Vantage acquired 157,325,071 common shares in WPH ("WPH Shares"), representing approximately 54% of the outstanding shares of WPH, for $80,000,000 (the "Investment").

Under the Subscription Agreement, upon completion of the Investment, Vantage and WRX each received the right to exercise an option (the "Option"), subject to acceptance by WRX (where the Option is exercised by Vantage) or by Vantage (where the Option is exercised by WRX), as applicable, and the fulfillment of certain other conditions (including approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange and approval by the shareholders of WRX), to exchange all 157,325,071 WPH Shares held by Vantage into common shares of WRX ( "WRX Shares").

The Option is exercisable by WRX or Vantage within 180 days of the completion of the Investment (the "Option Period").

If the Option is exercised and the conditions for completing the Option exercise are satisfied, Vantage would obtain ownership and control over 219,726,258 WRX Shares, representing approximately 53.79% of the issued and outstanding WRX Shares calculated on a non-diluted basis as of the date of this news release.

Accordingly, as of today, pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws, Vantage is deemed to be the beneficial owner of securities convertible into WRX Shares that constitute 10% or more of the outstanding WRX Shares. Prior to the completion of the Investment, Vantage beneficially owned or controlled, directly and indirectly, no WRX Shares or securities convertible into WRX Shares.

Vantage expects to exercise the Option within the Option Period.

Vantage acquired the WPH Shares and the Option for investment purposes. Vantage may from time to time acquire securities of WRX in accordance with applicable securities regulations, depending on a number of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other available investment opportunities.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the related early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and be available under WRX's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and may also be obtained by contacting Vantage Chance Limited at 011-852-96997777. Vantage's registered office is located at Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136474

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Western ResourcesWRX:CAPotash Investing
WRX:CA
TSXV:LBI

Lions Bay Capital to Become Major Shareholder in Parkway Minerals and Davenport Resources

Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV:LBI) (“Lions Bay” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that Parkway Minerals NL (“Parkway Minerals”), an Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) listed fertiliser minerals company, has signed binding term sheets to acquire 97.79% of the outstanding shares in Consolidated Potash Corporation (CPC), (the “Transaction”), including 100% of the shares held by Lions Bay.

Lions Bay is currently the largest shareholder of CPC (owns 48% of the issued capital) and has also provided working capital by way of loan funds of approximately C$550,000 to CPC. Following the satisfaction of all the conditions precedent (including Parkway Minerals shareholder approval) outlined in the term sheet, at completion of the Transaction, Lions Bay will receive approximately:

Keep reading...Show less

Western Potash Holdings Corp. Closes the Final Tranche Equity Investment from Vantage Chance Limited

Western Resources Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary company Western Potash Holding Corp. ("WPHC") has received the third and the last tranche of the equity funding proceeds from Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage") today in the amount of $30 million in exchange for the issuance to Vantage of 58,996,901 common shares of WPHC, which represents the closing of the previously announced Investment Transaction (as set out in a press release dated February 16, 2022).

With closing of the Investment Transaction, Vantage has invested a total of $80,000,000 to WPHC and became the registered and beneficial owner of an aggregate of 157,325,071 Common Shares, representing 54% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of WPHC, with the remaining 46% owned by the Company. WPHC owns 100% of Western Potash Corp. and its Milestone Potash Project ("Project").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lake edge from above

Top 5 ASX Agriculture Stocks of 2022

From production to distribution, the food industry is one of the world's largest and most important industries. And as global supply chains face challenges, it's been thrown into focus this year.

Fertilizer prices have risen nearly 30 percent since the start of 2022, largely as a result of economic sanctions placed on Belarus and Russia, as well as export restrictions in China. For commodities like potash and phosphate, which are major components of fertilizers, prices are moving towards where they were in 2008.

That's good news for potash and phosphate companies outside the Russian and Belarusian markets that are trying to fill demand, and some have seen major share price increases on the back of these issues.

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - New Tech Minerals Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - New Tech Minerals Corp.

New Tech Minerals Corp. (NTM) has announced a name and symbol change to American Potash Corp. (KCL).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on August 31, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
increasing price chart with corn seed

Potash and Phosphate Price Update: H1 2022 in Review

Values across the agricultural input space remained elevated over the first half of the year, driven by high energy costs and supply disruptions largely stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

These issues were further compounded by continued strength in demand across the sector, as well as mounting costs for freight transport and trade rerouting. “Fertilizer prices have reached a record high on the back of the war in Ukraine and its repercussions on trade flows. Russia is a key exporter of nitrogen, phosphate and potash fertilizers,” Chris Lawson, head of fertilizers at CRU Group, wrote in a March note.

In addition to these broad factors impacting the sector, the potash and phosphate markets have also faced weather-related production woes and ongoing import sanctions from Belarus.

Keep reading...Show less
hands holding potash

Potash and Phosphate Investing in Australia

Potash and phosphate are two key components of fertilizers used in global food production. As the need for food production gets greater every year with the growing worldwide population, the demand for potash and phosphate is expected to grow as well.

Phosphate is an essential mineral for humans, animals and plants alike. Potash contains a water-soluble form of phosphate and is used for fertiliser as sulphate of potash (SOP) and muriate of potash (MOP).

As global warming, international tensions and other factors increase the pressure on the food supply, potash and phosphate are going to become more sought after.

Keep reading...Show less

Western Potash Holdings Corp. Receives Second Tranche of $17 Million Equity Funding From Vantage Chance Limited

Western Resources Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary company Western Potash Holding Corp. ("WPHC") has received the second tranche of its equity funding proceeds from Vantage Chance Limited ("Vantage") in the amount of $17 million on July 29, 2022, as part of the previously announced Investment Transaction (as set out in a press release dated February 16, 2022), in exchange for the issuance to Vantage of 33,431,578 common shares of WPHC. Upon issuance, Vantage will hold approximately 42.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares of WPHC, which in turn owns 100% of Western Potash Corp. (which itself owns Milestone Potash Project (the "Project").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×