Youth esports and coaching platform Vanta has announced their partnership with the Ultimate Gaming Championship (UGC), a nationwide esports league and tournament platform. With Vanta as the official coaching partner of the UGC, the two organizations will work closely to provide coaching and development opportunities to organizations and gamers competing on UGC's platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with the UGC and bring our coaching offerings to their growing community of gamers," said James Roche , co-founder of Vanta, "UGC shares our passion for gaming and esports, and we look forward to helping them enhance the experience of their community through the power of coaching and development. We believe that this partnership will give us a great opportunity to continue building a sustainable esports and gaming market at the amateur level across the United States ."

Vanta's coaching program focuses on in-game skills as well as the development of real-world soft skills such as communication, social emotional learning, critical thinking, and problem solving. Their program will bring a holistic training program to members of the Ultimate Gaming Championship network.

"At UGC, our mission is to cultivate and develop the next generation of not only gamers but also professionals in all facets of the industry and Vanta shares in those beliefs. This partnership adds yet another layer to our digital ecosystem, helping to take our community of gamers to the next level." - Matt Jackson , CEO.

This partnership will give programs and gamers competing in UGC's platform access to Vanta's catalog of expert coaches in the top esports titles. Whether teams are interested in getting a coach for a season, a month, or even one session, all of these options will be available for teams competing on the UGC platform.

Additionally, Vanta and UGC will collaborate to offer esports development camps in the top esports titles. The first UGC Esports Camp powered by Vanta will take place in the coming months.

To learn more about how to get involved with Vanta and UGC, visit the Vanta x UGC webpage .

About Vanta

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with organizations to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18. To learn more, visit the Vanta homepage and to read more about Vanta's coaching offering check out their coaching and development page . To keep up with their latest news, follow Vanta on Twitter or TikTok .

About UGC

Since 2004, Ultimate Gaming Championship (UGC) has set out on distinguishing itself as the world's most experiential esports events company. Through the company's creative vision, UGC has evolved into a full-service esports brand, providing live tournaments, an online competitive gaming platform, and a dynamic content engine to provide customizable products for players, fans, and partners.

Media Contact:
James Roche
781-315-2155
349112@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanta-partners-with-ultimate-gaming-championship-ugc-to-provide-expert-esports-coaching--development-gamers--schools-across-the-us-301683180.html

SOURCE Vanta

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Renegades Make a Triumphant Win Against the Cesta Cyclones at the Battle Court Season II Finals

Magic City Jai-Alai, the preeminent professional jai-alai league in the United States concluded its second Battle Court season at a thrilling Finals championship on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Magic City Fronton. The nine-week season which was streamed live on ESPN3 began with four squads and culminated with the Rebote Renegades overtaking the reigning champions, the Cesta Cyclones, in a best of three match with a $45,000 player prize pool on the line. The Rebote Renegades overtook the reigning champions, the Cesta Cyclones, in a formidable show of force on Magic's glass-walled court.

"Congratulations to the Renegades who worked so hard to make it to the Finals and to each of the squads who competed so fiercely over the season," said Scott Savin , Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Jai-Alai.  "The energy from our squad owners was infectious and helped propel their teams throughout the season."

Pixelworks Expands Collaboration with MediaTek on Visual Processing Software for its Latest Dimensity 9200

Precision Color in High Frame Rate Displays Help Deliver the Ultimate Mobile Gaming Experience

Pixelworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXLW), a leading provider of solutions for innovative video and display processing, recently announced that MediaTek, the world's largest supplier of smartphone chips, has adopted the Company's visual processing Pro Software solution in its new Dimensity 9200 5G smartphone chip. The incorporation of Pixelworks' professional color calibration solution further expands and enhances its color display capabilities. The two companies are engaged in ongoing cooperation to explore more advanced joint solutions at the application systems level.

DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

NATHAN'S FAMOUS PROVIDES $5,000 DONATION TO THREE SQUARE FOOD BANK WITH HELP FROM PROFESSIONAL TWITCH STREAMERS

National Hot Dog Brand Takes its Nathan's Duos Program from Virtual to In-Person at Local Las Vegas Community Event to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in the Community

In 2020, Nathan's Famous launched its Twitch gaming program, Nathan's Duos, to match gamers to play side-by-side and create genuine moments of connection through livestreaming events. In its continued efforts to bring people together, the program is transforming from online livestreams to in-person events to give back locally.

Local Toy Store Surprises Milwaukee School Kids with Supplies

Poggers.com donates more than $80,000 in supplies to MPD

Kids across Milwaukee are getting an unexpected surprise with much-needed school supplies (and some toys) thanks to a local e-commerce company, founded and run by three brothers.

OXYGEN ESPORTS AND BOSTON BREACH ANNOUNCE CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE MAJOR 2 VENUE ALONGSIDE FENWAY MUSIC COMPANY AND LIVE NATION

BOSTON'S FIRST MAJOR ESPORTS EVENT IN 5+ YEARS WILL BE HOSTED AT MGM MUSIC HALL IN FEBRUARY 2023

Oxygen Esports (OXG), the owners of the Boston Breach, alongside Fenway Music Company (FMC) and Live Nation are excited to announce that Call of Duty League ™ (CDL) Major 2 will be hosted at the newly opened, state of the art MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The tournament welcomes fans from across the globe to Boston where competition begins on Thursday February 2 nd with a champion being crowned on Sunday February 5 th . This marks the dawn of a new era for Boston as an esports destination and will be the largest esports event Boston has hosted in nearly a decade.

