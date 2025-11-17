VanEck Debuts Solana ETF: VSOL Launches with Zero Fees

VSOL sponsor fees will be waived for the first $1 billion in AUM from November 17, 2025 through February 17, 2026. Thereafter, the sponsor fee will be 0.30%. Brokerage fees and commissions may apply. Please check with your broker.
Investments in the VanEck Bitcoin ETF ("HODL") , the VanEck Solana ETF ("VSOL") , and the VanEck Ethereum ETF ("ETHV") (collectively, the "Trusts") are subject to significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The values of Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum are highly volatile, and you can lose your entire principal investment. The Trusts are not investment companies registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act") and therefore are not subject to the same protections as mutual funds or ETFs registered under the 1940 Act.
VanEck is introducing the VanEck Solana ETF (VSOL) , offering investors exposure to SOL, the native token of the Solana network, and to the staking rewards earned for helping secure the network (please see the disclosures below for information related to staking).
VanEck is waiving its sponsor fee for VSOL at launch for the first $1 billion in assets or until February 17, 2026, whichever comes first. During this same period, VSOL's third-party staking service provider will also waive its fee for staking services. If VSOL's assets exceed $1 billion before February 17, 2026, a 0.30% sponsor fee will apply to assets above that threshold. After February 17, 2026, the sponsor fee will be 0.30%.
Solana's historical high-performance, low-cost architecture has made it a leading blockchain for onchain activity, processing tens of millions of transactions per day across decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets. Built for scalability and efficiency, Solana combines a Proof of History (PoH) mechanism with Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus, enabling fast block times and low transaction costs. Validators stake SOL to verify transactions, secure the network, and earn staking rewards in return.
"Solana has quickly emerged as a leading proof-of-stake network, offering speed, scalability, and efficiency that continue to attract developers and real-world use cases," said Kyle DaCruz, Director, Digital Assets Product with VanEck. "We're excited to be launching VSOL and to build on VanEck's long history of expanding access to digital assets through thoughtful, investor-focused products."
VanEck was the first firm to file for exchange-traded spot SOL and spot ether products and was the first established ETF issuer to file for a futures-based bitcoin ETF in 2017. The firm launched both the VanEck Bitcoin ETF (HODL) and VanEck Ethereum ETF (ETHV) in 2024. In addition to the spot crypto products, VSOL joins a family of digital asset and digital asset-focused ETFs from VanEck that also includes the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) , an index-tracking fund designed to provide exposure to companies participating in digital assets economies, and the VanEck Onchain Economy ETF (NODE) , an actively-managed ETF designed to provide exposure to companies that are meaningfully tied to the onchain economy, including blockchain infrastructure, digital asset services, and digital asset exposure.
Globally, VanEck has more than $5.2 billion in assets across its full lineup of digital asset solutions, which includes multi-asset private funds as well as 29 crypto exchange-traded products in Europe.
VanEck's X feed, @vaneck_us , is a go-to source for updates on the firm's digital asset efforts and much more. The firm's digital assets research team, led by Matthew Sigel , regularly publishes deeply researched commentary, insights and predictions for the space, which can be accessed here .
About VanEck
VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.
Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of October 31, 2025, VanEck managed approximately $171.7 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.
Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.
Important Disclosures
This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.
Staking Risks (Applicable to VSOL Only):
As part of its strategy, the Trust intends to stake a portion of its SOL via third-party staking service providers, which entails a number of risks. SOL that is staked will undergo activation and de‐activation (or withdrawal) periods during which it is locked up and inaccessible, meaning the Trust may not be able to quickly liquidate these assets to satisfy redemption requests—particularly in volatile or stressed market conditions. Validators to which SOL is delegated may behave improperly or suffer performance failures (e.g., downtime or misconfiguration), and in some cases "slashing" or protocol‐imposed penalties may apply for such misbehavior, resulting in a loss of staked SOL. There is counterparty and operational risk associated with the staking service providers (and the custodians facilitating staking), including reliance on their security, compliance, and ability to operate under adverse conditions. Additionally, staking rewards are subject to fees and possible withholding obligations, and the timing, amount, and recognition (for tax purposes) of staking rewards may be uncertain. Finally, regulatory or legal changes—such as U.S. federal income tax law or securities regulations—could affect whether staking activities or liquid staking tokens may be used, or whether they jeopardize the Trust's qualification (e.g. as a grantor trust) or impose unanticipated costs.
HODL, VSOL, and ETHV Disclosures :
This material must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus. Investments in the VanEck Bitcoin ETF ("HODL"), the VanEck Solana ETF ("VSOL"), and the VanEck Ethereum ETF ("ETHV") (collectively, the "Trusts") may not be suitable for all investors. Before investing, you should carefully consider each Trust's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses.
Investing involves significant risk, and you could lose money on an investment in any of the Trusts. The values of Bitcoin ("BTC"), Solana ("SOL"), and Ethereum ("ETH") are highly volatile, and the values of the Trusts' shares could decline rapidly, including to zero. You could lose your entire principal investment. For a more complete discussion of the risk factors relative to each Trust, carefully read the applicable prospectus.
Each Trust's investment objective is to reflect the performance of the price of its respective underlying digital asset (Bitcoin, Solana, or Ethereum) and, where applicable, rewards from staking a portion of the Trust's holdings, less the expenses of the Trust's operations. Each Trust is a passive investment vehicle that does not seek to pursue any investment strategy beyond reflecting the performance of the price of its underlying asset and any applicable staking rewards.
The Trusts are not investment companies registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 ("1940 Act") or commodity pools for the purposes of the Commodity Exchange Act ("CEA"). Shares of the Trusts are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds. As a result, shareholders of the Trusts do not have the protections associated with ownership of shares in an investment company registered under the 1940 Act or the protections afforded by the CEA.
An investment in the Trusts is subject to risks which include, but are not limited to, the historically and potentially future extreme volatility of Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum; various potential factors that may adversely affect the liquidity of Trust shares; the limited history of the indices from which the value of each digital asset and hence the value of the Trusts' shares will be determined; potential threats to the Trusts' custodians; and the unregulated nature and lack of transparency surrounding the operations of digital asset trading platforms, all of which may ultimately adversely affect the value of shares of the Trusts. Please note that this is not an exhaustive list of risks pertaining to the Trusts. Please read carefully the prospectuses for complete lists of potential risks.
Because shares of the Trusts are intended to reflect the prices of the Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum held in the Trusts, the market prices of the shares are subject to fluctuations similar to those affecting digital asset prices. Additionally, shares of the Trusts are bought and sold at market price, not at net asset value ("NAV"). Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
Trust shares trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, and will fluctuate in market value. The value of Trust shares relates directly to the value of the digital assets held by the Trusts (less their expenses), and fluctuations in the prices of Bitcoin, Solana, or Ethereum could materially and adversely affect an investment in the shares. The price received upon the sale of the shares, which trade at market price, may be more or less than the value of the underlying assets represented by them. The Trusts do not generate any income, and as each Trust regularly issues shares to pay for the Sponsor's ongoing expenses, the amount of Bitcoin, Solana, or Ethereum represented by each share will decline over time.
This content is published in the United States for residents of specified countries. Investors are subject to securities and tax regulations within their applicable jurisdictions that are not addressed in this content. Nothing in this content should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell shares of any investment in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, nor is it intended as investment, tax, financial, or legal advice. Investors should seek such professional advice for their particular situation and jurisdiction.
The Sponsor of the Trusts is VanEck Digital Assets, LLC. The Marketing Agent for the Trusts is Van Eck Securities Corporation. VanEck Digital Assets, LLC, and Van Eck Securities Corporation are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Van Eck Associates Corporation.
General VanEck ETF and Mutual Fund Disclosures
The principal risks of investing in VanEck ETFs and mutual funds include, but are not limited to, sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking, active management, social media analytics, derivatives, blockchain, commodities and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. VanEck ETFs may also be subject to authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares risks. VanEck ETFs or mutual funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk. ETFs or mutual funds that invest in high-yield securities are subject to subject to risks associated with investing in high-yield securities; which include a greater risk of loss of income and principal than funds holding higher-rated securities; concentration risk; credit risk; hedging risk; interest rate risk; and short sale risk. ETFs or mutual funds that invest in companies with small capitalizations are subject to elevated risks, which include, among others, greater volatility, lower trading volume and less liquidity than larger companies. Please see the prospectus of each Fund for more complete information regarding each Fund's specific risks.
Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.
