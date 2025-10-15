VanadiumCorp Provides Update on Strategic Mining Projects Amid Growing Demand for Critical Minerals

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 15, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | FSE: NWNA | OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its 100% owned vanadium-titanium-iron (V-Ti-Fe) mineral properties in Quebec, Canada.
Recent shifts in global trade policies have intensified the need for secure and resilient supply chains. At the same time, the rising importance of critical minerals in advanced technologies—such as energy storage, clean technology, and the defence industry—has created new opportunities for Canadian mining companies.
With vanadium and titanium now officially designated as Critical Minerals in both Canada and the United States, VanadiumCorp is strategically positioned to benefit from initiatives aimed at strengthening domestic supply and accelerating the transition to renewable energy.
The Company's flagship Lac Doré and Iron-T projects provide secure, domestic sources of vanadium and titanium. These assets align VanadiumCorp with North America's strategic priorities, supporting industries that rely on consistent access to high-performance critical minerals.
Lac Doré Property – Advancing Geological Insight and Resource Definition
At the Lac Doré Vanadium Project , an Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey was completed earlier this year. The interpreted data are expected to enhance the geological understanding of the deposit and aid in identifying new deep exploration targets beneath the known mineralized zones.
The Company is working to update its mineral resource model, which will contribute to the revision of the historical 2020 NI 43-101 resource estimate. That estimate reported Measured and Indicated resources of 214.93 million tonnes grading 24.6% magnetite and 1.3% V₂O₅ in magnetite concentrate, equivalent to approximately 1.49 billion lb of contained V₂O₅. The resource estimate referenced herein is historical in nature.
The company's goal is to enhance resource classification and solidify Lac Doré's position as one of North America's largest vanadium deposits. The survey is expected to significantly enhance understanding of the deposit's structural geology and economic potential. The Lac Doré resource represents excellent potential for future development, as it is one of the few vanadium resources that have been successfully tested to meet the quality requirements for vanadium-based energy storage.
Iron-T Project – Expanding Critical Minerals Portfolio
VanadiumCorp is currently compiling and re-evaluating historical geological, geophysical, and geochemical data to guide future exploration programs for the Iron-T . Upcoming work will focus on utilizing AI and other geophysical tools to develop a new three-dimensional geological model that integrates all available datasets from the property and the surrounding region, thereby supporting an updated geological interpretation and target generation along the favorable horizons.
The Iron-T property is located near Matagami, Québec, approximately 350 km west of the Company's flagship Lac Doré Vanadium Project. The property hosts a historical 2011 NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate within the Genesis Zone, reported as 14.38 million tonnes of inferred resources at 0.42% V₂O₅. This mineralization occurs at or near surface and remains open both at depth and along strike. The historical estimate referenced herein is historical in nature.
Consistent historical drill intercepts, trench sampling, and geophysical anomalies along the 22-kilometre strike length demonstrate a geological setting and metallurgical characteristics comparable to the Lac Doré Vanadium Property, notably low impurity levels and strong metallurgical recoveries. These similarities reinforce the potential of the Iron-T Project to become a significant vanadium-titanium contributor within Québec's critical minerals corridor.
Other VanadiumCorp Projects:
Lac Laura Property – Evaluating Gold Potential
VanadiumCorp is reviewing historical exploration data from its Lac Laura gold property , including geophysics, sampling, and drilling previously conducted by Minnova (formerly part of Falconbridge). The Company is compiling all available data for future exploration and will provide a detailed update in a future news release.
Technology Update: VEPT™ – Sustainable Metal Recovery
VanadiumCorp's proprietary VEPT™ (VanadiumCorp Electrochem Process Technology) recently received Canadian patent approval, expanding its intellectual property portfolio to five countries. VEPT is currently undergoing active testing in Australia to offer a low-energy, environmentally friendly method for extracting vanadium, iron, and titanium from a wide range of feedstocks for the mining industry. Successful implementation of our patented VEPT is expected to enable a stable, long-term supply of critical metals and provide high-quality vanadium feedstock for electrolyte production.
VanadiumCorp remains focused on strategically advancing its projects to accelerate development. With a strengthening investment case for North American vanadium production, the Company's diversified portfolio offers multiple pathways for long-term value creation.
About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing vanadium-rich assets in Quebec. Its flagship Lac Doré Vanadium Project offers high-purity vanadium with excellent recoveries, ideal for energy storage applications. The company has also built an electrolyte pilot plant in Val-des-Sources, Québec, designed to test extracted vanadium materials and launch commercial production of vanadium electrolyte for VRFBs. With vanadium and titanium now designated as Critical Minerals in Canada and the U.S., VanadiumCorp is aligned with national strategies to strengthen domestic supply chains.
Director, Andre Gauthier, P. Eng. P. GEO. Msc. A. is the qualified person (as defined in NI 43-101) who has reviewed this news release.
On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.,
Kristien Davenport
CEO & President
For more information, please contact:
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
Info@vanadiumcorp.com
www.vanadiumcorp.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, VanadiumCorp's business. and the environment in which it operates. In general, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "forecast", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "could" or "will be taken", "occur" or "will be achieved". VanadiumCorp relies on a number of assumptions and estimates to make these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the ability to acquire the necessary permits and authorizations to advance the Lac Doré property to the production stage, the ability to add to existing resources at Lac Doré through drilling, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. These assumptions and estimates are made in light of forecasts and conditions that are considered relevant and reasonable based on available information and current circumstances. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or results of such exploration and/or mine development to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the ability to modify project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned future exploration and drilling programs, the need for additional financing to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and other risks outlined in VanadiumCorp's latest Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public documents. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may be beyond VanadiumCorp's control. Although VanadiumCorp has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. VanadiumCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.