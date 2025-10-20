VanadiumCorp Provides Overview of Lac Laura Gold Property

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 20, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | FSE: NWNA | OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its wholly owned Lac Laura Property, located in Lévy Township near Chapais, Québec. The property comprises 39 mineral claims totaling 550.65 hectares, all in good standing and compliant with provincial regulations.
Strategically located adjacent to the historic Cooke Mine, now part of the Opemiska Copper-Gold Project operated by XXIX Metal Corp. (formerly QC Copper and Gold Inc.), Lac Laura lies within the prolific Chapais Mining District, a region hosting numerous copper-gold vein systems and volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) lenses.
Historical exploration conducted by Minnova Inc. (a former subsidiary of Falconbridge) included geophysical surveys, surface stripping, channel sampling, underground development, and diamond drilling.
Historical Estimate (1997 – Minnova Inc.)
A historical, non-NI 43-101-compliant estimate prepared in 1997 reported approximately 163,295 tonnes grading 5.83 g/t gold in the 113 North Zone. This estimate is historical in nature and not complia nt with NI 43-101. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating the estimate as current. Further drilling, sampling, and geological modeling will be required to verify or update this information. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these figures.
VanadiumCorp acquired the Lac Laura Property in 2007 and completed limited drilling between 2007 and 2012. In 2020, CSA Global Mining Industry Consultants conducted a data review and outlined recommendations for further exploration. At the time, VanadiumCorp prioritized its vanadium-iron-titanium (VTM) portfolio, advancing the Lac Doré and Iron-T Projects.
Lac Laura Property – Strategic Highlights
-
Located within the Chibougamau–Chapais mining cluster with established infrastructure (Highway 113, rail, power).
-
Adjacent to the historic Cooke Mine (now Opemiska Copper-Gold Project).
-
Covers favorable geology of the Blondeau Formation and Bourbeau Intrusive Suite.
-
Historical (non-NI 43-101) estimate by Minnova Inc. (1997): ~163,000 t @ 5.83 g/t Au – not current and not reliable until verified.
-
High-grade historical grab samples: 128.5 g/t Au, 113 g/t Ag, 2.61 % Cu.
-
Trenching and underground development along shear-vein systems.
These historical figures are provided for reference only and should not be interpreted as current resources, reserves, or economic projections. The property remains at the exploration stage with no current NI 43-101-compliant resource.
Going Forward
With gold prices at multi-year highs, the Company has initiated a 2025–2026 evaluation program to compile and reinterpret legacy data and design a work plan for 2026 as part of its broader asset optimization strategy.
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by André Gauthier, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and director of the company. Mr. Gauthier has not independently verified the historical resource estimate and does not accept responsibility for its accuracy. His review was limited to ensuring the disclosure complies with NI 43-101 standards for historical data.
On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.,
Kristien Davenport
CEO & President
For more information, please contact:
Info@vanadiumcorp.com
www.vanadiumcorp.com
About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing vanadium-rich assets in Quebec. Its flagship Lac Doré Vanadium Project offers high-purity vanadium with excellent recoveries, ideal for energy storage applications. The company has also built an electrolyte pilot plant in Val-des-Sources, Québec, designed to test extracted vanadium materials and launch commercial production of vanadium electrolyte for VRFBs. With vanadium and titanium now designated as Critical Minerals in Canada and the U.S., VanadiumCorp is aligned with national strategies to strengthen domestic supply chains.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future exploration plans and corporate strategies. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.