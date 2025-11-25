VanadiumCorp Gets Conditional Approval Closes First Tranche of Flow-Through Financing

VanadiumCorp Gets Conditional Approval Closes First Tranche of Flow-Through Financing

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire November 25, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") further to its November 4, 2025 and November 13, 2025 news releases the Company is pleased to announces that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of its previously announced private placement financing (the "Financing")

The Financing consists of up to 2,333,333 $0.30 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share ("FT Share") and one-half of a non-flow-through common share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant"), each full FT Warrant being exercisable at $0.45 for 18 months from the date of issue, and up to 2,800,000 $0.25 non flow-through units ("NFT Units"), each NFT Unit consisting of one common share ("Common Share") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("NFT Warrant"), each NFT Warrant being exercisable at $0.45 for 18 months from the date of issue, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1.4 million.

Further, the Company announces that it has closed a first for aggregate gross proceeds of $700,000 and has issued 2,333,333 FT Units.

In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Financing, the Company has paid cash finders' fees totaling $49,000 and issued 163,333 non-transferable broker warrants, in accordance with Exchange policies.

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" and, where applicable, "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on or before December 31, 2026, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favor of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2025. Prior to closing, the Company obtained the required Critical Minerals Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC) Prescribed Form, certifying that the Qualifying Expenditures intended to qualify as flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures will be incurred pursuant to an exploration plan that primarily targets Critical Minerals (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)), including vanadium.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month hold from the date of issue.

Net proceeds from the Financing will be used for the Company's exploration program on its projects.

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is a Canadian critical mineral exploration company focused on developing vanadium-rich assets in Quebec. Its flagship Lac Doré Vanadium Project offers high-purity vanadium with excellent recoveries, ideal for energy storage applications. The company has also built an electrolyte pilot plant in Val-des-Sources, Québec, designed to test extracted vanadium materials and launch future commercial production of vanadium electrolyte for VRFBs. With vanadium and titanium now designated as Critical Minerals in Canada and the U.S., VanadiumCorp is aligned with national strategies to strengthen domestic supply chains.

On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.,

Kristien Davenport CEO & President

Company contact information:

Disclaimers

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR AN INVITATION TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED IN IT.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Section (Standard Legal Requirement)

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, VanadiumCorp's business and the environment in which it operates. In general, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "forecast", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "could" or "will be taken", "occur" or "will be achieved". VanadiumCorp relies on a number of assumptions and estimates to make these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the ability to acquire the necessary permits and authorizations to advance the Lac Doré property to the production stage, the ability to add to existing resources at Lac Doré through drilling, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. These assumptions and estimates are made in light of forecasts and conditions that are considered relevant and reasonable based on available information and current circumstances. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or results of such exploration and/or mine development to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the ability to modify project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned future exploration and drilling programs, the need for additional financing to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and other risks outlined in VanadiumCorp's latest Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public documents. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may be beyond VanadiumCorp's control. Although VanadiumCorp has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. VanadiumCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

VanadiumCorp Resource IncVRB:CCTSX:VRBBattery Metals Investing
VRB:CC
The Conversation (0)
VanadiumCorp Provides Overview of Lac Laura Gold Property

VanadiumCorp Provides Overview of Lac Laura Gold Property

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 20, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | FSE: NWNA | OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its wholly owned Lac Laura Property, located in Lévy Township near Chapais, Québec. The... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Provides Update on Strategic Mining Projects Amid Growing Demand for Critical Minerals

VanadiumCorp Provides Update on Strategic Mining Projects Amid Growing Demand for Critical Minerals

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 15, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | FSE: NWNA | OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its 100% owned vanadium-titanium-iron (V-Ti-Fe) mineral properties in... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

VanadiumCorp Resource Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia –TheNewswire Oct 2, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all the resolutions put forth at the 2025 annual shareholders' meeting (AGM)... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire 11 March 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), further to its February 26, 2025 news release, the Company announces that, due to changes in regulations and tariff uncertainty... Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Announces Private Placement to Raise $800,000 for Electrolyte Production

VanadiumCorp Announces Private Placement to Raise $800,000 for Electrolyte Production

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – February 26, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"). The Company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of up to $800,000. The... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive historical drill database compilation and review for its Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada. The study confirms substantial exploration... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes First Cross Section Through Extensive Oxide Layer in Trapper Zone at Radar Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Completes First Cross Section Through Extensive Oxide Layer in Trapper Zone at Radar Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the completion of its first 3 holes (R-0008 to R-0010) of the 2025-2026 mineral resource estimate drill... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Doubles Tungstonia Exploration and Mining Claims

Spartan Metals Doubles Tungstonia Exploration and Mining Claims

(TheNewswire) Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Vancouver, Canada, November 25, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its land position at its 100%... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has identified the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the " KSA " or " Saudi Arabia ") as highly prospective for lithium exploration. To support this new initiative and as an... Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Assessed by Major Battery Producer

Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Assessed by Major Battery Producer

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced a significant and strategically important development in its Silumina Anodes(TM) project, following formal engagement initiated from a leading global battery manufacturer and one of... Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property Delivers High-Value Concentrate Potential, Demonstrating High Recoveries and Premium Flake Size Distribution

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property Delivers High-Value Concentrate Potential, Demonstrating High Recoveries and Premium Flake Size Distribution

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of recently completed metallurgical testwork from the Company's flagship Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property located in the Innu Nation of Pessamit, North Shore Region of Quebec. The metallurgical... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canada One Provides Exploration Update at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement

Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

WA1 Resources’ Luni Niobium Asset Gains Major Project Status

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Provides Exploration Update at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in Labrador

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Drills Strongest Interval to Date at the Creek Zone: 81.0 Meters of 4.80 g/t Gold from 26 Meters Downhole, Including 14.0 Meters of 19.81 g/t Gold at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

Precious Metals Investing

FinEx Metals Reports Initial Drill Results from Ruoppa East Target, Finland