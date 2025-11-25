VanadiumCorp Gets Conditional Approval Closes First Tranche of Flow-Through Financing

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire November 25, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") further to its November 4, 2025 and November 13, 2025 news releases the Company is pleased to announces that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of its previously announced private placement financing (the "Financing")
The Financing consists of up to 2,333,333 $0.30 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share ("FT Share") and one-half of a non-flow-through common share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant"), each full FT Warrant being exercisable at $0.45 for 18 months from the date of issue, and up to 2,800,000 $0.25 non flow-through units ("NFT Units"), each NFT Unit consisting of one common share ("Common Share") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("NFT Warrant"), each NFT Warrant being exercisable at $0.45 for 18 months from the date of issue, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1.4 million.
Further, the Company announces that it has closed a first for aggregate gross proceeds of $700,000 and has issued 2,333,333 FT Units.
In connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Financing, the Company has paid cash finders' fees totaling $49,000 and issued 163,333 non-transferable broker warrants, in accordance with Exchange policies.
The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" and, where applicable, "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on or before December 31, 2026, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favor of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2025. Prior to closing, the Company obtained the required Critical Minerals Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC) Prescribed Form, certifying that the Qualifying Expenditures intended to qualify as flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures will be incurred pursuant to an exploration plan that primarily targets Critical Minerals (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)), including vanadium.
All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month hold from the date of issue.
Net proceeds from the Financing will be used for the Company's exploration program on its projects.
About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is a Canadian critical mineral exploration company focused on developing vanadium-rich assets in Quebec. Its flagship Lac Doré Vanadium Project offers high-purity vanadium with excellent recoveries, ideal for energy storage applications. The company has also built an electrolyte pilot plant in Val-des-Sources, Québec, designed to test extracted vanadium materials and launch future commercial production of vanadium electrolyte for VRFBs. With vanadium and titanium now designated as Critical Minerals in Canada and the U.S., VanadiumCorp is aligned with national strategies to strengthen domestic supply chains.
On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.,
Kristien Davenport CEO & President
Company contact information:
|
Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com
