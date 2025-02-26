Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

Top 11 Countries by Rare Earth Metal Production

Trending Press Releases

Chinese Market Approval for WOA's Lupin Protein Isolate

Heliostar Drills Wide Intervals Within the High Grade Panel and Hits Satellite Zones at Ana Paula, Mexico

Jindalee Lithium

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

RUA GOLD Reports Significant Gold-Antimony Intercepts from Its Reefton Project

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Aurum Resources

AUE:AU

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World EV Market Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
VanadiumCorp Announces Private Placement to Raise $800,000 for Electrolyte Production

VanadiumCorp Announces Private Placement to Raise $800,000 for Electrolyte Production

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire – February 26, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"). The Company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of up to $800,000.

The Financing will consist of:

  • 7,272,727 units ("Units") priced at $.11 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $800,000. Each Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share of the Company and one purchase warrant to acquire an additional common share at $0.15 for a period of three years.

The Company may pay finders' fees in cash and warrants bearing the same terms as the Unit warrants. All shares issued pursuant to the Financing and any shares issued through the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month hold from the closing date. The Financing is subject to TSXV Exchange approval.

The financing proceeds will be used for working capital, the production and sale of vanadium electrolyte, the engineering of a second plant, and the company's general corporate purposes.

VanadiumCorp's President Kristien Davenport stated, "This small financing will bring our initial pilot plant back into production. Further, we can continue the engineering work for our second plant, which we estimate will produce up to 4,000,000 litres of electrolyte annually once it is commissioned. This will enable VanadiumCorp to provide Canadian electrolyte to the global Vanadium Flow Battery industry."

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is engaged in the production of high-quality vanadium electrolytes for the expanding international market for long-duration Vanadium Flow Batteries (VFB). The Company's pilot plant facility is based in Val-des-Sources, Québec. The Company is also advancing technologies for the production of the strategic V-Ti and potentially high-grade Fe located at its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects, including at its flagship Lac Doré deposit near Chibougamau, Québec. The successful deployment of these technologies would enable stable, long-term access to the Company's deposits of critical metals, including vanadium feedstock for the production of electrolyte by the Company.

On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

"Kristien Davenport" President and Director

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCES INC.

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. produces a high-quality stream of vanadium electrolyte catering to the expanding international market for long-duration Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB). The Company's initial manufacturing facility is located in Val-des-Sources, Québec. The procurement of stable, long-term access to vanadium feedstock for electrolyte production is assured, contingent upon the successful development of the Company's wholly-owned vanadium-titanium-iron mineral deposits, particularly the flagship Lac Doré deposit situated near Chibougamau, Québec. Moreover, the electrolyte plant will serve the dual purpose of evaluating the quality of the outputs from the Lac Doré pilot plant as well as facilitating the reprocessing of electrolytes.

Company contact information: 3 rue de Boisé,

Marieville, Québec J3M 1S7 Canada

Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com

Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, VanadiumCorp's business. and the environment in which it operates. In general, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "forecast", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "could" or "will be taken", "occur" or "will be achieved". VanadiumCorp relies on a number of assumptions and estimates to make these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the ability to acquire the necessary permits and authorizations to advance the Lac Doré property to the production stage, the ability to add to existing resources at Lac Doré through drilling, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. These assumptions and estimates are made in light of forecasts and conditions that are considered relevant and reasonable based on available information and current circumstances. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or results of such exploration and/or mine development to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the ability to modify project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned future exploration and drilling programs, the need for additional financing to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and other risks outlined in VanadiumCorp's latest Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public documents. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may be beyond VanadiumCorp's control. Although VanadiumCorp has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. VanadiumCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

2

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

vanadiumcorp resource incvrb:cctsx:vrbbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
VRB:CC
The Conversation (0)
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

American Salars Acquires Leduc East Pegmatite Project in Quebec

American Salars Acquires Leduc East Pegmatite Project in Quebec

(TheNewswire)

American Salars Lithium Inc

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - FEBRUARY 26 th 2025 American Salars Lithium INC. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces it has signed a Mineral Claims Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire 100% of the Leduc East Lithium Project (the "Project") consisting of 101 mineral claims spanning approximately 6,100 hectares or 61 square kilometers.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals to Present at PDAC 2025 on the Prospective Nickel-Copper Graal Property in Quebec

Coniagas Battery Metals to Present at PDAC 2025 on the Prospective Nickel-Copper Graal Property in Quebec

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - February 25, 2025 – Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) (“Coniagas” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it will participate and present at the PDAC 2025 Conference in Toronto from March 2 to March 5, 2025 and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors to discuss recent developments and plans for the Company.

CEO Frank Basa, P.Eng. Ontario, is scheduled to give a presentation as part of the Nickel/PGM session of the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors on Wednesday March 5 at 11:08 am in the Investment Hub Theatre and will be available during and afterwards to answer questions on Coniagas. Mr. Basa will also be available at other times during PDAC; if you wish a meeting, please contact us.

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec, operated by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (RTEC).

RTEC is a Canadian subsidiary of the Rio Tinto Group ( LSE: RIO, ASX: RIO, NYSE: RIO ).

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee to Participate in PDAC Convention and Redcloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Jindalee to Participate in PDAC Convention and Redcloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

  • Jindalee will be attending the PDAC Convention in Toronto, Canada over 2-5 March 2025

  • Jindalee will present to a North American investor audience at Redcloud's 13th annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase in Toronto over 27-28 February 2025

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Salars to Attend the PDAC Convention in Toronto

American Salars to Attend the PDAC Convention in Toronto

(TheNewswire)

American Salars Lithium Inc

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - FEBRUARY 20 th 2025 American Salars Lithium INC. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces its attendance at the upcoming Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The Company encourages attendees to meet the American Salars team at Booth #3210 in the Investor's Exchange.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Investor Presentation Acquisition of the Strategic Prophet River Ge-Ga Project

Drilling Continues to Expand Known Mineralisation Ahead of Resource Update

Drilling Commences at Penny South Gold Project, Western Australia

Quantum Biopharma Announces Completion of the Phase 1 Multiple Ascending Dose Clinical Trial for its Experimental Multiple Sclerosis Drug Lucid-21-302

Related News

lithium investing

Investor Presentation Acquisition of the Strategic Prophet River Ge-Ga Project

silver investing

Drilling Continues to Expand Known Mineralisation Ahead of Resource Update

gold investing

Drilling Commences at Penny South Gold Project, Western Australia

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Advances Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Precious Metals Investing

12m at 22.02g/t from 145m outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

Precious Metals Investing

BCN: Beacon Sells Maximus Shares to Astral

Precious Metals Investing

Fish Mine Update - First Ore Targeted in June Quarter

×