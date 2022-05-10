GamingInvesting News

A limitless space within the Multiverse, HADEM allows visitors to become one with their surroundings and reunite themselves with an intrinsic feeling they were unaware could even exist. HADEM is the fulfillment of the vision at the basis of all Valuart projects. Which aim to go beyond the concept of space in order to give even more strength to the immersive potential to which technology has accustomed us. Current ...

A limitless space within the Multiverse, HADEM allows visitors to become one with their surroundings and reunite themselves with an intrinsic feeling they were unaware could even exist. HADEM is the fulfillment of the vision at the basis of all Valuart projects. Which aim to go beyond the concept of space in order to give even more strength to the immersive potential to which technology has accustomed us.

Valuart presents HADEM, an immersive creativity-fuelled metaverse home to Art, Design and Entertainment within the Multiverse.

Current means of entertainment technology boast their attention-grabbing capabilities but actually make spectators more passive than active. But the truth is that people want to feel things. More than anything, they want to have a dedicated space to celebrate creativity, with an active role in the vision they support.

On April 21st , Valuart inaugurated MetaVanity within the setting of the Biennale Arte 2022, "The Milk of Dreams". "MetaVanity is Hadem's first chapter in what we are certain will be our dimension as a team, company, and creative intellectual ecosystem", comments Etan Genini , CEO and co-founder of Valuart.

MetaVanity, inspired by the Pantheon in Rome , stands out for its grand central space, open dome and 12 exhibition halls each featuring the artwork of today's most extraordinary minds within the digital art scene. Here, visitors can roam freely and enjoy art at their own pace.

The artists that brought this first chapter to life are: Max Papeschi, Emanuele Dascanio , Quasimondo, Matt Kane , Skygolpe , Coldie , Jesse Draxler , Federico Clapis , Edo Bertoglio, Mimmo Dabbrescia, neurocolor , Billelis , Fabio Giampietro , Vhils, Kyle Kemink , Luna Ikuta , Dangiuz, Gammatrace , and Stefano Contiero .

HADEM is programmed on Unreal Engine 4, the world's most advanced real-time 3D creation tool, and available via FREE Download of the HADEM App, available on Desktop ( Windows ) and Mobile ( Android & iOS ).

Key features include:

- Avatar customisation: skins & objects for avatar personalization.

- 3D immersive environments: a dedicated world for every experience.

- Val AI support: AI support for further knowledge about the platform and its features.

- Limbo tool: hub to view settings, skins, saved events.

All topped off with a dense roadmap that foresees exciting new rooms and skins to collect and a Multiplayer feature in Q2 2023.

For further information, explore:
- Our Website.
- Our Press Kit

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1814426/HADEM.jpg

SOURCE Valuart

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

NACON ANNOUNCES SHIPPING OF NEW RIG 800 PRO HEADSET SERIES WITH MULTI FUNCTION BASE STATION FOR XBOX®, PLAYSTATION® AND PC

Available Now at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, GameStop and Amazon

NACON, leader in premium gaming hardware and parent of the RIG game audio brand, announces the shipping of the RIG 800 PRO range of wireless gaming headsets, destined to re-write the rules of performance, convenience and value.

With an all-new multifunction base station, the 800 PRO provides gamers with a lag-free wireless connection as well as seamless charging. The base station also comes equipped with a removeable USB wireless adaptor that can be plugged directly into a console, allowing the stand to be placed anywhere for convenient charging.

Alongside the base station, the 800 PRO also features RIG signature premium audio with powerful 40mm drivers that have been precisely tuned for 3D audio. Available in two models, the 800 PRO HS is designed for PlayStation® while the RIG 800 PRO HX is officially licensed for Xbox® and includes Dolby Atmos® for Headphones. Gamers can experience three-dimensional precision audio by simply connecting the dock or USB wireless adaptor to the Xbox console.

"We set out to deliver a serious upgrade to the popular 800 Series with the new PRO edition. We've added a unique charge dock with a removable USB wireless adapter while maintaining the $149.99 price tag," said NACON Head of Development for RIG, Jack Reynolds . "The new 800 PRO Series gives players the audio performance they need to improve, compete and win at an incredible price."

The RIG 800 PRO is available now in the US in for $149.99 . A RIG 800 PRO HD, which is a version for PC, is scheduled to launch in the US later in 2022. Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/t7JnokLipMQ

RIG 800 PRO features:

  • Charge anywhere: The new multifunction base station that allows you to conveniently dock and charge your headset.
  • Unleash 3D audio: Access Dolby Atmos® for Headphones instantly when you connect the wireless adapter or base station to your Xbox®.
  • Long battery life: Similar to its predecessor, the RIG 800 PRO has up to 24-hours, lag-free wireless audio with secure connection to your console.
  • Wireless excellence: Up to 30 ft / 10m of wireless range with a dedicated 2.4GHZ radio frequency.
  • Premium audio: 40mm, high-sensitivity drivers with low frequency resonators that reinforce base and reduce distortion.
  • RIG signature style and comfort: The RIG 800 PRO features RIG signature self-adjusting head strap with small, medium or large sizing allowing for the perfect fit every time, and a flexible, durable headset frame that is virtually unbreakable.
  • A fan favorite feature: Noise-canceling mic with flip-to-mute function for focused gameplay.
  • On headset controls: On-ear volume, game/chat balance * and mic monitoring controls.
  • Stay Focused: Sound-isolating ear cups block noise and keep you focused.

The RIG 800 PRO HX and HS is available now from the below retailers for $149.99 :

For more information on the RIG 800 PRO, visit https://www.riggaming.com/800-pro-series .

* Only available on the RIG 800 PRO HX.

About RIG
RIG is a premium gaming accessory brand and the leader in tournament audio for professional gaming. RIG introduced the first stadium-class esports headset in 2012 and is trusted by sound stage professionals, team coaches and pro players during league and live events worldwide. The brand's mission is to develop next generation gear for competitive gamers, esports players and live streamers. In 2020, RIG was acquired by NACON, a leading video game developer and designer of premium gaming accessories, including the Compact and Revolution series of controllers for console and PC.

About NACON
NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 10 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. www.nacongaming.com

Assets available here

Media contact: Heaven Media, nacon@heavenmedia.com

NACON RIG 800 PRO headset available from leading US retailers

SOURCE NACON

Pepsi® Invites Fans to "Score with Pogba" In New Augmented Reality Game Starring Soccer Superstar Paul Pogba, UEFA Champions League and Pizza Hut

C ollaborating with Pizza Hut, interactive custom content puts fans in the center of the field;
Rube Goldberg-inspired machine serves up mouthwatering KFC and Pepsi

It's a combo move, and Pogba is looking for you! Pepsi is teaming up with Pizza Hut and KFC to bring even more fun to the final days of the UEFA championship. With the release of "Score with Pogba," an augmented reality game created with Pizza Hut and starring professional superstar footballer Paul Pogba, players control the Pogba 3D Avatar dribbling the ball, weaving left and right, and sliding under obstacles with the goal of going the distance. The AR game an updated take on a classic runner game is the latest example of PepsiCo's success bringing global brands together with its roster of pro athletes and stars to create unparalleled experiences for fans.

NetEase to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 24

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the 2022 first quarter on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday , May 24, 2022 ( Beijing /Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m. , Tuesday, May 24, 2022 ). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 18, 2022

DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http:ir.douyu.com.

Gaming Innovation Group reports Q1 2022

- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) reports Q1 2022 revenues* of €19.1 million and an EBITDA of €6.5 million.

" I am satisfied with the Company's progress in the first quarter, and we now move toward an exciting second quarter where our global strategic position across multiple areas of high value within the iGaming industry creates truly exciting prospects for growth across the business units ", says Richard Brown , CEO of GiG.

gDEX Metaverse brings interoperability to the Metaverse

GDEX Metaverse launches out of stealth with the first ever cross-chain guild management tool. This full-scale guild management tool comes with a robust feature set to level up your guild like a pro in the metaverse.

As guilds become a more prominent feature in the P2E economy, they're inherently limited in scale by management efficiency and technology. Guilds will now be able to grow their businesses efficiently, maximize the value of their gaming NFTs, track and manage their earnings and scholars' activities, optimize business processes using the member payroll and NFT renting system, and the ability to manage and grow guilds into the hundreds of thousands like a corporation.

Conventional solutions for accounting, payroll, and human resource management simply do not apply to a business model that operates off a decentralized ledger or a blockchain. In a world where the transfer of assets is more than just a bank transaction, usual applications for tracking one's finances no longer apply. The gDEX Guild Management Tool was built to provide a one-stop-shop solution for all these issues, and set the stage for scaling guild businesses in the next evolution of Web3 gaming.

gDEX's cross-chain guild management tool is the first release of its core products and metaverse infrastructure tools. Holistically, gDEX Metaverse creates a unified GameFi layer enabling interoperability across the metaverse with a robust suite of web3 chain agnostic tools that enables gamers, creators and guilds to build, customize, and play in the metaverse.

As an ecosystem connector, the highly expandable platform model enables composable Lego block integration solutions for developers, games, chains, guilds, marketplaces, bridges and more.

Some of these plug and play, no-coding needed products include a tokenized Metaverse Passport that is developable and tracks your gaming journey across the metaverse, revolutionary NFT standards enabling NFTs to be usable cross-platform, and no-coding needed Web3 creator tools with a dynamic metadata management system allowing tokenized games to be deployed rapidly, lowering costs and risks of traditional game development.

The company has been scaling customers and users in stealth for the past 2 months gaining significant traction onboarding 46 Guilds, 8 games, 45,000 Guild Scholars & Users, 160,000 direct community members and social followers, 2,000,000 South East Asia integrated partner communities, and more.

This traction can be credited to the company's team who have previously worked with major gaming brands such as Nintendo, Ubisoft, JP Morgan, Disney, Pokemon, Final Fantasy, etc. Aside from that, the company is backed by Pro Gaming Influencer investors and advisors with 30,000,000 followers and 5,000,000,000 views combined, which serves to add further credibility and affirmation to the team's capabilities.

In simple terms, gDEX is Steam for the Play to Earn Metaverse. Where Steam remains in Web2 monopolizing gamers, creators, their community, and siphoning value across the board…gDEX provides the next evolution of Web3 gaming. But, the company's solutions and technology are much more than just tokenizing gaming assets into NFTs.

Currently there is a huge missed opportunity of the metaverse. Gamers are constantly exposed to great risk of burning their time, efforts and contributions; NFTs are siloed between metaverses and games, which they are non-transferrable and loose all use outside each platform; Gamers' and guild investments are locked in games increasing risk of loss; and there are high costs, time, resources and technical expertise to build games and player communities from scratch. Lastly, there is significant Friction & Drop Off Rates currently where gamers and guild owners have to complete multiple duplicated steps to play games and manage virtual assets

Interoperability is key to unlocking the potential of Gaming and the metaverse. Even Mark Zuckerberg states this major problem when he first launched Meta publicly 6 months ago. This might be a new revelation for Zuckerberg, but the core gDEX development and executive team have been working together on these solutions for almost 2 years, with significant beta prototypes, proof of concept, and MVPs.

As the world of gaming continues to expand, the need for interoperability will only continue to grow. An urgent solution is needed and gDEX is poised to be at the forefront of this revolution. Currently the Guild Management Tool is available for closed access to partnered guilds, but interested players and guilds can sign up now to be notified as soon as it's made available to the wider public.

About gDEX Metaverse

The gDEX (Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange) is a revolutionary Play to Earn platform powering gamers, creators, and guilds in the Metaverse.

gDEX Metaverse acts as a unified GameFi layer enabling interoperability across the metaverse which hosts a suite of robust chain agnostic no-coding needed tools and DeFi fueled GameFi token economy for gamers to maximize the value of their effort, for creators to create and onboard games easily, and for guilds to manage and grow their guilds like never before — all attached to their unique metaverse passport.

Join the gDEX Metaverse community:

Website - https://gdexmetaverse.com/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/gdex-metaverse/
Discord - https://discord.gg/gdexmetaverse
Twitter - https://twitter.com/gDEXMetaverse
Telegram - https://t.me/gdexmetaverse
Medium - https://gdexmetaverse.medium.com/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/gdexmetaverse

SOURCE gDEX Metaverse

