VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (" VVC "), is pleased to announce that its common shares have been qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States and trading will commence under the symbol " VVCVF ", at the open of market on August 1, 2022. The Company's common shares will continue to trade in its home jurisdiction on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol " VVC.V " as well.

"Trading on the OTCQB represents a significant step towards our larger business goals as it provides additional volume for VVC investors in both the United States and Canada by allowing U.S. investors to more easily access VVC shares," said Jim Culver, VVC President and CEO. "We look forward to aligning with a broader group of U.S. investors interested in growth-driven portfolios like ours."

Key Benefits of Joining the OTCQB:

  • Digitizes access to US public investors and regulated broker dealers making it seamless to purchase VVC stock in the US;
  • Allows VVC to combine trading volume on the OTCQB with the TSX, increasing activity for US and Canadian investors and making it easier to purchase the stock; and
  • Complies with our current regulators in Canada, allowing access to the US market without additional resources from our current team.

The OTCQB is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. Recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market, the OTCQB market will provide investors who cannot access trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with alternative access to VVC's Shares through regulated U.S. broker-dealers.

View VVC info on OTC Markets at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VVCVF .

About VVC Resources
VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

On Behalf of the board of Directors
Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer
For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
pfernet@vvcexploration.com trevor@vvcresources.com


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304


