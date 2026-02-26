US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright to Address CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, March 23-27

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright will deliver a plenary address to delegates at the 44th annual CERAWeek by S&P Global, March 23-27 in Houston.

Secretary Wright will join the world's energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities addressing this year's conference.

"We are pleased to welcome once again Secretary Wright to CERAWeek," said Daniel Yergin, conference chair and Vice Chairman of S&P Global. "His work at the Department of Energy is at the forefront on issues shaping American national and energy security and reverberates globally. His insights on U.S. energy policy and the evolving global energy landscape will be an important and timely contribution to the critical dialogues taking place at this year's conference."

CERAWeek 2026 Convergence and Competition: Energy, Technology and Geopolitics will explore ideas and strategies for a world where energy markets are increasingly entwined with new and existing technologies—even as geopolitical rivalries and economic competition fray alliances and fracture supply chains. The conference program will spotlight the breakthroughs, cross-industry connections and powerful partnerships that can accelerate the transformation of the global energy system.

CERAWeek 2026 Key Themes

The CERAWeek 2026 conference program will explore key themes related to:

  • Politics, Economics, Trade and Supply Chains
  • Policy, Regulations and Stakeholders
  • Oil Value Chain
  • Natural Gas and LNG
  • Power, Renewables, Generation and Grid
  • AI and Digital
  • Minerals and Mining
  • Electrification Technologies
  • Investment and Financing
  • Chemicals and Materials
  • Business Strategies
  • The Innovation Ecosystem
  • Managing Emissions
  • Low-Carbon Fuels and Mobility
  • Climate and Sustainability
  • Workforce Strategy 

The week-long event will also include the CERAWeek Innovation Agora, serving as the center of technology and innovation programming at the conference. Featuring a community of technologists, startup entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and investors, thought leaders, policymakers and corporate innovators, the Innovation Agora will showcase transformational technology platforms in energy and adjacent industries ranging across AI, decarbonization, low carbon fuels, cybersecurity, hydrogen, nuclear, mining and minerals, mobility, automation and more.

The conference program will wrap Friday, March 27 with a new feature—Look Forward—that will focus on economics, politics and technology.

Speakers

CERAWeek 2026 speakers will include (partial list):

  • Shaikh Nawaf Al-Sabah – Deputy Chairman and CEO, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
  • Linda Z. Cook – CEO, Harbour Energy
  • Hon. Paul M. Dabbar – Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Commerce
  • Claudio Descalzi – CEO, Eni
  • Greg Ebel – President, CEO and Director, Enbridge Inc.
  • James D. Farley, Jr. – President and CEO, Ford Motor Company
  • Jim Fitterling – Chair and CEO, Dow
  • Jack Fusco – President and CEO, Cheniere Energy
  • Daniel González – Vice-Minister of Energy and Mining, Ministry of Economy, Argentina
  • Russell Hardy – CEO, Vitol
  • Vicki Hollub – CEO, Occidental Petroleum
  • Ditte Juul Jørgensen – Director-General for Energy, European Commission
  • John Ketchum – Chairman, President and CEO, NextEra Energy
  • Markus Krebber – CEO, RWE AG
  • Ryan Lance – Chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips
  • Chris Levesque – President and CEO, TerraPower
  • Olivier Le Peuch – CEO, SLB
  • Tadashi Maeda – Chairman of the Board, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)
  • Tomohide Miyata – Representative Director and CEO, ENEOS Holdings, Inc.
  • Amin H. Nasser – President and CEO, Saudi Aramco
  • Anders Opedal – President and CEO, Equinor
  • Marcel van Poecke, Chairman of Energy, The Carlyle Group
  • Ruth Porat – President and Chief Investment Officer, Alphabet and Google
  • Patrick Pouyanné – Chairman of the Board and CEO, TotalEnergies
  • Gen. Randall Reed – Commander, U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM)
  • Toby Rice – President and CEO, EQT Corporation
  • Paolo Rocca – President and CEO, Techint Group
  • Wael Sawan – CEO, Shell
  • Lorenzo Simonelli – Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes
  • Hon. Danielle Smith – Premier of Alberta, Government of Alberta
  • Michael Smith – Chairman, CEO and Founder, Freeport LNG
  • Laura V. Swett – Chairman, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
  • Mike Wirth – Chairman of the Board and CEO, Chevron
  • Zoë Yujnovich – CEO, National Grid
  • Lee Zeldin – Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Registration Information 

CERAWeek by S&P Global 2026 will be held March 23-27 at the Hilton Americas—Houston. Further information and delegate registration is available at www.ceraweek.com.

Media Accreditation 

Media registration is now open. Members of the media interested in covering CERAWeek 2026 are required to apply for accreditation.

Applications are subject to approval and can be submitted at the following link: https://reg.spglobal.com/flow/spglobal/cw26/media-reg/login

