US Army: C3 AI Selected to Deliver AI Contested Logistics Solution for Combat Operations

Delivering intuitive, AI contested logistics using agentic and generative AI to enhance Army readiness and decision speed

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, announced today that the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) selected C3 AI to advance AI-driven logistics for Army formations operating in contested environments, improving forecasts for parts, fuel, and munitions to enhance combat readiness.

"The future of defense logistics is real-time, data-driven, and AI-enabled," said Stephen Ehikian, CEO, C3 AI. "This award reflects the U.S. Army's focus on operational speed and technological advantage — and C3 AI's ability to deliver enterprise-scale AI systems that meet that mission. This work underscores the critical role AI will play in strengthening national defense infrastructure."

C3 AI's application will be integrated into the Brigade's Command & Control network, supporting the re-supply and distribution of supplies in contested environments to forward-deployed units while mitigating risks and maintaining operational tempo. The application is designed to strengthen combat readiness and streamline logistics in high-risk, dynamic environments.

RCCTO drives innovation across the Army, rapidly delivering next-generation technologies to close capability gaps and enhance battlefield readiness.

Leveraging components of C3 AI Contested Logistics and C3 AI Readiness applications — currently operational at the Defense Logistics Agency and U.S. Air Force — the RCCTO will predict critical repair part shortfalls, forecast fuel consumption, and project munition requirements.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

C3 AI Public Relations
Axicom
Mindy Nelson
830-214-4823
pr@c3.ai

Investor Relations
ir@c3.ai

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

C3.aiAINYSE:AI
AI
The Conversation (0)
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Multi-Process Testing Results for Santa Maria Eterna High-Purity Silica Sand Project

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Multi-Process Testing Results for Santa Maria Eterna High-Purity Silica Sand Project

Independent German Testing Firm Dorfner Anzaplan Confirms Multiple High-Value Markets Across Multiple Alternative Purification Routes KEY HIGHLIGHTS: ULTRA-LOW STARTING IMPURITIES - CONFIRMING RAW WASHED SILICA QUALITYHomerun's washed raw silica sand from its Santa Maria Eterna silica deposit... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai to Acquire Krafty Labs, Expanding AI Event Solutions for Enterprise Clients

Nextech3D.ai to Acquire Krafty Labs, Expanding AI Event Solutions for Enterprise Clients

Krafty Labs Generated 2025 Year to date Revenue of $1.1 mill with a 72% gross marginAll-Cash Deal for $600,000Acquiring a Blue Chip customers list; Google, Meta, Oracle etcNextech3D.ai Doubles Customer Base to 1000+Nextech3D.ai is Accelerating its Growth As a One-Stop AI Event Tech Suite NEW... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its financing, previously announced on June 16, 2025, with an arm's length institutional investor, Sorbie Bornholm LP (the "Investor") for aggregate proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Metals One

Placement to Institutional and Sophisticated Investors, Appointment of Joint Broker,Issue of Equity & TVR

Metals One (AIM: MET1, OTCQB: MTOPF), a critical and precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has successfully raised gross proceeds of £4.4 million (before expenses) through a placing of new ordinary shares with institutional and sophisticated investors... Keep Reading...
Apple unveils the winners of the 2025 App Store Awards

Apple unveils the winners of the 2025 App Store Awards

Apple honors 17 standout developers for creating the best apps and games of 2025 Apple® today announced the winners of the 2025 App Store® Awards, recognizing 17 apps and games for their technical ingenuity and lasting cultural impact. This year's talented group of winning developers delivered... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

Smackover Lithium Receives Indications of Interest for Over $1 Billion in Project Finance for the SWA Project

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

Silverco Announces Updated MRE for Cusi: 41 Moz AgEq M&I and 32 Moz AgEq Inferred

Base Metals Investing

Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Taps Air Liquide Veteran Ahead of First Revenue from Flagship Project

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE recrute un veteran d'Air Liquide avant les premiers revenus de son projet phare

Energy Investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Extensive Exploration and Drilling Plans for 2026 at Preston Uranium Project