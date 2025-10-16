Uranium Royalty Announces Voting Results

DESIGNATED NEWS RELEASE

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX: URC) ("URC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on October 16, 2025 (the "Meeting" or "AGM"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated September 9, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company.

Each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director on a vote by show of hands.  The proxies received by management with respect to the election of directors were as follows:

Director

Total Votes For

Total Votes



Amir Adnani

35,606,472

46,208,738

Scott Melbye

36,419,052

46,208,738

Vina Patel

46,004,748

46,208,737

Neil Gregson

46,054,180

46,208,739

Donna Wichers          

36,310,681

46,208,738

Ken Robertson

46,047,607

46,208,739

As a result, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") now consists of Amir Adnani, Scott Melbye, Vina Patel, Neil Gregson, Donna Wichers, and Ken Robertson.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

A total of 65,682,446 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 49.15% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.  Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (URC) is the world's only uranium-focused royalty and streaming company and the only pure-play uranium listed company on the NASDAQ. URC provides investors with uranium commodity price exposure through strategic acquisitions in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity in uranium companies, as well as through holdings of physical uranium. The Company is well positioned as a capital provider to an industry needing massive investments in global productive capacity to meet the growing need for uranium as fuel for carbon free nuclear energy. URC has deep industry knowledge and expertise to identify and evaluate investment opportunities in the uranium industry. The Company's management and the Board include individuals with decades of combined experience in the uranium and nuclear energy sectors, including specific expertise in mine finance, project identification and evaluation, mine development and uranium sales and trading.

