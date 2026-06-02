Uranium Energy Corp Provides Date for Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results, Conference Call, and Webcast

Uranium Energy Corp Provides Date for Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results, Conference Call, and Webcast

NYSE American: UEC

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC), the ("Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce that the Company will issue its fiscal 2026 third quarter operating and financial results before the markets open on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

A conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, to discuss these results. To participate, please use one of the following methods:

Webinar: Click Here
North America (toll-free): 1-877-270-2148
International: 1-412-902-6510

The fiscal 2026 third quarter results presentation will be available on UEC's website at www.uraniumenergy.com and a replay of the event will be available following the presentation.

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is America's largest and fastest growing uranium company. The Company controls the largest uranium resource base and the most licensed production capacity in the United States, totaling approximately 12 million pounds per year across its Wyoming and South Texas platforms. In Canada, the Company controls one of the most extensive land and resource portfolios in the Athabasca Basin, anchored by the Roughrider Project in Saskatchewan. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp, UEC is pursuing domestic refining and conversion capabilities to further strengthen the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain. UEC maintains a 100% unhedged uranium strategy, providing full exposure to uranium market fundamentals. The Company is managed by professionals with decades of experience across uranium exploration, development, production, and fuel cycle infrastructure.

Stock Exchange Information:
NYSE American: UEC
WKN: AOJDRR
ISIN: US9168961038

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SOURCE Uranium Energy Corp

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