Upstart to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results on November 3, 2026

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, will host a live video webcast to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET.
Upstart's earnings release and related materials will be available on Upstart's investor relations website at ir.upstart.com at approximately 4:00 a.m. PT / 7:00 a.m ET that morning. The live video webcast and a replay will be available on the investor relations website.
Shareholder Q&A
In addition to questions asked by analysts during the call, Upstart invites shareholders to submit questions for consideration via X (@Upstart) prior to 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3.
About Upstart
Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart's AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive loans, home equity lines of credit, and Upstart's new Cash Line product, a revolving line of credit. Upstart is based in Burlingame, California.
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Investors
Sonya Banerjee
ir@upstart.com
Press
Eric Smith
press@upstart.com