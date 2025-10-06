Upstart to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 4, 2025

Upstart to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 4, 2025

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. The company's earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on its investor relations website at ir.upstart.com after the market closes that day.

Live webcast. The live webcast and a replay will be available on Upstart's investor relations website.

Conference Call Dial-In. To access the live conference call in the United States and Canada: +1 800-330-6710, conference code 6983515. To access the live conference call outside of the United States and Canada: +1 312-471-1353, conference code 6983515.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart's AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar "relief" loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California.

Investors
Sonya Banerjee
ir@upstart.com

Press
Chantal Rapport
press@upstart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Upstart HoldingsUPSTNGS:UPSTFintech Investing
UPST
