Upstart Announces Agreement with Neuberger Specialty Finance for Investment in up to $600M of Consumer Loans

Upstart Announces Agreement with Neuberger Specialty Finance for Investment in up to $600M of Consumer Loans

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced its renewal of its forward-flow agreement with Neuberger Specialty Finance, the dedicated asset-based investment team within Neuberger, a global investment management firm. As part of the renewal, funds managed by Neuberger Specialty Finance are expected to invest in up to $600M of consumer loans originated through the Upstart platform.

"Neuberger has been a valued partner of ours through multiple market environments, and this renewal is a reflection of our enduring relationship," said Sanjay Datta, President, Capital & Enterprise at Upstart. "Their continued commitment strengthens the diverse, institutional-grade funding ecosystem that allows Upstart to offer more competitive rates and a better experience for borrowers."

"Upstart has consistently demonstrated a disciplined approach to credit, a commitment to innovation, and a strong focus on positive borrower outcomes," said Peter Sterling, Managing Director and Head of Specialty Finance, Neuberger. "As our relationship has grown over time, we have appreciated the team's execution and partnership, and we look forward to continuing to support the platform's growth while securing attractive opportunities for our investors."

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart's AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail loans, home equity lines of credit, and Upstart's new Cash Line product, a revolving line of credit. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California.

About Neuberger Private Markets

Neuberger Private Markets is a division of Neuberger and has been an active and successful private markets investor since 1987. Neuberger Private Markets invests across strategies, asset classes, and geographies for a large number of sophisticated and renowned institutions and individuals globally. As of December 31, 2025, Neuberger Private Markets manages over $155 billion of investor commitments across primaries, co-investments, secondaries, private credit, and specialty strategies. Neuberger Private Markets has an experienced and diverse team of over 500 professionals with a global presence in 17 offices globally.

Investors
Sonya Banerjee
ir@upstart.com

Press
Eric Smith
press@upstart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Upstart HoldingsUPSTNGS:UPSTfintech investing
UPST
The Conversation (0)
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Initiates Diamond Drill Program At Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-01, Intersecting 129.72 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Identifies Two Massive Sulphide Zones

Transition Metals Options Maude Lake Property; CEO Scott McLean Receives PGO Award of Merit

Metalsource Mining Continues to Expand High Grade Corridor at Silver Hill with Successful Step Out Drilling

Related News

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Initiates Diamond Drill Program At Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-01, Intersecting 129.72 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Identifies Two Massive Sulphide Zones

base metals investing

Transition Metals Options Maude Lake Property; CEO Scott McLean Receives PGO Award of Merit

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Continues to Expand High Grade Corridor at Silver Hill with Successful Step Out Drilling

base metals investing

Fathom Announces New Zones of Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization at the Gochager Lake Project

precious metals investing

Prince Silver Intersects 2.41 g/t Gold and 68.5 g/t Silver Over 15.24 Metres; Expands Ongoing Drill Program at the Prince Silver Project in Nevada

battery metals investing

Saga Metals Consolidates Legacy Lithium Project and Expands Large Contiguous Lithium-Focused Land Package in Eastern James Bay, Quebec Amid Spodumene Price Rally