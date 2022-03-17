Artificial Intelligence Investing News

Universal PropTech Inc. is pleased to announce the results of matters voted on at its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of matters voted on at its Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. Details of the matters put forth are set out in the notice of meeting and management information circular dated February 1, 2022.

Chris Hazelton, Al Quong and Dan Cohen were elected directors of the Company. MNP LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company and the amended and restated stock option plan was re-approved.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

Contact Information

Universal PropTech Inc.
Chris Hazelton
President and Chief Executive Officer
chazelton@universalproptech.com
(647) 300-2957

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", or similar words suggesting future outcomes. The Company cautions readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as, by its nature, it is based on current expectations regarding future events that involve a number of assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company.

The forward-looking information included herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Click here to connect with Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

artificial intelligence investingtsx stockstsxv:upiuniversal proptechCleantech Investing
UPI:CA
Universal PropTech

Universal PropTech

Overview

The digital revolution has made its way into almost every aspect of our everyday lives. The real estate market is no different. Property Technology or “PropTech”  is how some businesses are pushing the envelope and innovating how we buy, rent, sell, construct and manage residential and commercial property.

In 2018, the PropTech market climbed to approximately US$7.3 billion in the US and Canada. Market research only projects this estimate to increase over the years with the widespread adoption of virtual showcases, online housing markets and digitized processes surrounding real estate.

Universal PropTech (UPI) (TSXV:UPI,FWB:8LH) delivers innovative solutions and services to help maintain healthy buildings and improve the value of buildings. As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has taken on testing for COVID-19 with investment into a sub-20-second rapid COVID-19 test.

In February 2021, UPI announced it had completed an investment in ISBRG Corp for minority interest and secured agency rights to their SpotLight-19© Technology. This technology is a platform that generates rapid and comprehensive healthcare data through non-invasive testing. This investment fits well with UPI’s other commitments to providing healthy workspaces and helping to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s highly versatile and resilient management team helps adapt UPI to rapidly changing social, public and environmental landscapes, including factors such as low carbon economy shifts, digitalization, infrastructure renewal demands, rising energy costs and more.

The rise in PropTech start-ups and subsequent investor interest has strategically positioned Universal PropTech to leverage these growing trends in real estate. The company’s unique whole spectrum business model consists of utilizing its own proprietary healthy building control systems and investing in additional PropTech to expand its footprint.

The near-term outlook for the company includes advanced technology acquisition expected to accelerate sales with existing and new clients, continued building optimization through innovative PropTech and deployment of stimulus funds geared to air systems infrastructure for institutional buildings.

Universal PropTech’s leadership team consists of experts in energy, control systems, mechanical solutions and finance. Together, they prime the company for rapid growth and significant economic success in the growing PropTech market.

Universal PropTech’s Company Highlights

  • Universal PropTech is a PropTech innovation company focused on optimizing building health and delivering innovative building solutions through technology and digital integration.
  • The company’s whole spectrum business model is a one-stop-shop of building care, management, maintenance and optimization (Indoor Air Quality, Building Performance, Building Controls, Mechanical, and Energy Resources). It has several strategic partnerships to enable high-quality service and technological advancements.
  • UPI has an exciting investment into ISBRG’s SpotLight-19© technology. This highly prospective rapid-testing platform could see widespread adoption for COVID-19 testing globally.
  • UPI’s focuses include improving indoor air quality and rapid and surface COVID-19 testing through a renewed strategy involving agreements for several exclusive and non-exclusive solutions.

Universal PropTech’s Key Projects

ISBRG’s SpotLight-19© Technology

SpotLight-19© is a non-invasive technology platform designed to generate comprehensive healthcare data rapidly. Pending Health Canada approval, this technology could provide a non-

invasive COVID-19 test result in under 20 seconds and for about $1 per test.

ISBRG’s SpotLight-19© technology is intended for use in large venues, such as airports, border crossings, schools and entertainment complexes. UPI acts as the exclusive sales agent for the platform and other future offerings for Canada’s government and education sectors, as well as a non-exclusive agent for other facility types.

VCI Controls

VCI Controls is a UPI company. Its whole spectrum approach tackles various demands in PropTech optimization and building health improvements. The company works with industrial, commercial, institutional and multi-unit residential building clientele from Canada’s east coast to Ontario.

Key partnerships offer real estate owners and managers turnkey HVAC/building controls with high-quality design, equipment, installation, key BAS and real-time systems data. The company has the capability to process this data and apply advanced web tools to suggest personalized building improvements. This operational power has the potential to save clients 5 to 15 percent in facilities energy spending without capital expenditure.

VCI Controls’ services include air and surface disinfection, maintenance, tech services and installation, energy generation and building management. As a trusted advisor and PopTech innovation company, UPI is constantly seeking to improve its operations in its commitment to protecting people and addressing healthy building needs.

Universal PropTech’s Management Team

Chris Hazelton — President, CEO & Director

Chris Hazelton is an experienced finance professional with more than 20 years of operational and advisory experience in various capacities and industries. He held the following positions:

  • Vice President for Cavalry Corporate Solutions Ltd.,
  • Chief Executive Officer and Director at Canada Pacific Capital Corp.,
  • Chief Financial Officer for Lineage Grow Co. Ltd. (now Harborside Inc.),
  • Chief Financial Officer & Director at Sagittarius Capital Corp.

Frank Carnevale — CGO

Frank Carnevale is an award-winning CxO and industry thought leader who has originated over $2.5 billion in energy transactions in regulated and unregulated energy service companies. He leads investments, acquisitions and organic growth for Universal PropTech. He served as an executive board member of the Energy Council of Canada and as a board member of the Council for Clean & Reliable Electricity and the Ontario Energy Association.

Jeff Morneau — VP Mechanical, VCI Controls Inc.

Jeff Morneau is a seasoned leader with over 20 years of mechanical solutions and services experience. He is responsible for all mechanical P&L for VCI Controls. Morneau is well versed and experienced in the full range of HVAC/R and rooftop unit equipment and services in the Industrial, Commercial, Institutional and multi-residential markets.

Pierre Craig — VP of BAS, VCI Controls Inc.

Pierre Craig leads the Building Automation Systems division for VCI Controls. He is an industry leader in BAS in Canada. As a long-serving employee of VCI Controls, Craig has positioned and sustained VCI’s in-house controller-technology as the control solution for the federal government and additional institutional facilities.

Keep reading...Show less
isbrg corp

Universal PropTech Identifies Unhealthy Levels of Indoor Air Quality in Buildings and Highlights Progress with ISBRG Corp Investment

Universal Proptech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's advancements with Indoor Air Quality monitoring, and an update regarding ISBRG Corp. ("ISBRG"), an investee company in which UPI holds a small minority interest and certain Canadian distribution rights.

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
upi stock price

Universal PropTech Provides Updates on Executing Approximately $3 Million of Sales Backlog and $15 Million in Distribution Proposals

Universal Proptech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE:8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates on the execution of approximately CAD $3 million of the Company's sales backlog over 3 months, producing approximately CAD $15 Million in distribution proposals by the Company's distributors, and on indoor air quality equipment sales commission.

The CEO of UPI Chris Hazelton comments: "We had a very busy summer, and we are very appreciative of our staff who literally worked around the clock for our customers considering the state of the pandemic." Chris Hazelton continued: "Our sales staff remains committed to growing our sales backlog and we look forward to increased orders from new and existing clients both in Canada and in the United States."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"investingnews.com"

Universal PropTech Announces Awards of Approximately $1 Million in BAS Projects and Services

Universal Proptech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") through it's wholly owned operating company, VCI Controls Inc., is pleased to announce contract awards of approximately $1 million in service contracts and project work in Building Automation Systems ("BAS"), in the month of September.

"We are very pleased that our BAS group has extended and renewed many of its service mandates with customers such as the Canadian Government and through their facility manager," commented Chris Hazelton, Chief Executive Officer, Universal Proptech Inc."Service contracts lead to additional repair revenue, and we continue to aggressively pursue project work from these sites and growing our installed base. I think it's a great start to Fiscal 2022."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
datametrex

Universal PropTech Announces Option Grant

Universal Proptech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate of 600,000 stock options ("Options") to certain directors and employees pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options vest immediately and are exercisable into common shares of the Company ("Shares") at an exercise price of $0.30 per Share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Universal Proptech Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Universal PropTech Highlights First Half 2021 Milestones and Provides Second Half Guidance

Universal PropTech Highlights First Half 2021 Milestones and Provides Second Half Guidance

Universal Proptech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the milestones the Company has accomplished in the first half of calendar year 2021 and unveil its guidance for the second half.

Highlights for First Half of 2021

In the first half of 2021, the Company successfully accomplished the following milestones:

  • Closed an oversubscribed equity raise of approximately $845,000;
  • Retired all debt;
  • Received approximately $700,000 in cash through warrant and option exercises;
  • Commenced trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany;
  • Commenced trading on OTCQB market in the United States;
  • Investment in ISBRG Corp. and obtained exclusive agency rights;
  • Added new partnerships and augmented product offerings;
  • CEO stock purchases of 490,000 shares; and
  • New appointment of Advisory Board members.

Exciting Things to Come - Second Half of 2021 and Beyond

For the second half of the calendar year, the Company expects to:

  • Round out additional capabilities to deliver healthy buildings, such as building automation, building performance, indoor air quality and energy resources;
  • Continue to expand distribution capabilities across Canada;
  • Begin expansion efforts into the United States;
  • Expand our share of "the wallet" from existing and new clients by offering additional products and solutions;
  • Developing alternate asset class offering with financing and/or owning energy assets; and
  • Identifying and nurturing acquisition opportunities across Canada and the US.

Christopher Hazelton, CEO of UPI commented: "The first half of 2021 has been a very busy time for UPI. The Company has gained several new key business relationships that provide our partnership portfolio with the firepower needed to aggressively accelerate sales." Mr. Hazelton continued: "UPI has also achieved a number of corporate milestones which give us the financial flexibility needed to respond to the changing market environment. We are excited to have several individuals join our Advisory Board, whose experience and insight will be invaluable as we continue to conquer new heights."

"We're very excited for our ambitious growth program with more technologies, greater geographic reach and ability to finance and own energy assets," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Growth Officer, Universal Proptech Inc."All of these solutions are culminating in a unique customer-centric offering for a healthy and intelligent building of the future, today, and Universal PropTech will be at the forefront of delivering value for customers, staff and shareholders."

Watch Frank Carnevale, Chief Growth Officer, explain what the future looks like for Universal Proptech Inc.

The Company wishes to thank all the shareholders for their continuous support and invites everyone to view our updated corporate presentation available on our website at: https://universalproptech.com/investor-deck/.

H1 2021 KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

Strong Financial Position. The Company completed financings in the aggregate of $854,833 to add depth to its balance sheet, and saw an inflow of an additional $700,000 through the exercise of outstanding warrants and options.

Expansion of Capital Markets Reach. The Company is pleased to have achieved three key milestones which provide it with visibility as it continues to conquer new markets and establish a leadership position in various product verticals:

  • Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol 8LH. Since completing its listing on the FSE on March 1, 2021, approximately 1,139,000 Shares have been traded through the facilities of FSE.[1]

  • Listing on OTC Venture Exchange ("OTCQB") under the symbol UPIPF. Since completing its listing on the OTCQB on April 21, 2021, approximately 274,000 Shares have been traded through the facilities of OTCQB.[2]

Marquee Advisory Board. As the Company continues its growth, having access to appropriate expertise and guidance is imperative to address the challenges of the changing business environment. Over the past few months, the Company has been successful in attracting several advisory board members, each of whom has appropriate expertise in a functional area that the Company believes to be key part of its strategy. Since the beginning of the year, the company has added the following members to its advisory board:

  • Dwayne Matthews - Mr. Matthews is an innovation evangelist and "future of education" strategist and converges and shares knowledge on the future of education, disruptive technology, and the evolution of work. Mr. Matthews advises governments, boards, educators and parents on the 4th industrial revolution, the future of education, future of work and its impact on national security and prosperity. Mr. Matthews was an international educator at one of the top five private schools in South America and the junior chairperson at a Toronto District School Board school in Toronto, Canada. He was also a member of the core strategic planning team at The FDR International School, in Lima, Peru.

  • David Berry - Mr. Berry began his career as a chartered accountant with Ernst & Young, subsequently joining Scotia Capital where he became one of the most successful traders in Canadian history. Mr. Berry cemented his reputation while setting unprecedented records for the growth of Scotia's proprietary trading market share, which has reached over 40 percent of the P&L of the entire institutional equity department.

  • Elizabeth McDonald - Ms. McDonald has more than 25 years' experience as a senior executive, industry advocate, industry advisor and board member in government relations, advocacy, organizational management, and communications. Ms. McDonald is a former President and CEO of the Canadian Energy Efficiency Alliance, the national voice of energy efficiency and conservation in Canada, and was previously President of Canadian Solar Industries Association, the national trade association that represents the interests of all aspects of the solar industry in Canada. Ms. McDonald has previously held senior executive and board positions in film, television, production and digital media world.

Key Investment: ISBRG Corp. (SpotLight-19© Device)

Universal PropTech purchased a minority stake in healthcare data analytics company, ISBRG Corp., the creators of a non-invasive COVID-19 detection technology called Spotlight-19©, as previously stated in the February 18th, 2021, press release. As well, the Company secured exclusive agency rights to sell to Canadian governments and educations sectors. ISBRG Corp. has received Investigational Testing Authorization (ITA) from Health Canada and is currently undergoing investigational clinical trials for its COVID-19 diagnostic device - SpotLight-19©. Upon subsequent updates from ISBRG on their Clinical Trials, the Company will update shareholders accordingly.

Technology Partnership Portfolio

UPI has assembled an impressive portfolio of indoor air quality and building performance technologies and will continue to add more of such industry leading technologies revolving around the delivery of healthy buildings. UPI adopted a partnership strategy to secure licenses for leading edge PropTech (equipment/software) solutions, as well as undertaking various internal R&D efforts.

Each of the partnerships are focused on various areas of indoor air quality and healthy building segments to allow for growth the share of customers' wallets by offering latest solutions in a timely manner.

UPI's current notable highlights of its partnership portfolio include:

  • LuminUltra - UPI is using the LuminUltra's GeneCount Rapid SARS-CoV-2 surface testing solution to audit effectiveness of disinfection protocols and air quality equipment (please see Company's press release dated February 9, 2021);

  • Air Sniper - Air Sniper has developed a solution that properly applies Ultra-Violet Germicidal Irradiation to its' UVC technology, and is suitable for industrial-scale applications (please see Company's press releases dated February 1, 2021; June 4, 2021 and June 21, 2021);

  • Fresh-Aire UV - systems are designed to improve Indoor Air Quality by addressing biological contaminants such as viruses, bacteria and mold as well as odors and volatile organic compounds (please see Company's press release dated January 25, 2021);

  • AtmosAir - Proven indoor air quality technologies act as a continuous disinfectant, actively reducing a wide range of airborne and surface contaminants such as volatile organic compounds, viruses, bacteria, and germs. The technology reduces odors while impacting dust, mold, mildew, and allergens (please see Company's press release dated January 27, 2021);

  • SensorSuite - SensorSuite uses artificial intelligence and their energy cloud ecosystem to optimizes energy savings in multi-unit residential buildings (please see Company press release dated February 3, 2021).

The Company firmly believes that the boom in indoor air quality monitoring and air puriﬁcation equipment seen since the arrival of the pandemic will sustain over a longer term due to the increased awareness of pathogen transmissibility among building owners, operators, and the general population.

VCI Controls - UPI's Core Operating Unit

UPI conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc., which provides real estate owners and managers turnkey HVAC and Building Controls design, equipment, installation and ongoing operations and maintenance services for commercial, institutional and multi-residential customers in eastern Canada.

By leveraging its existing VCI platform, Universal PropTech can effectively screen the most exciting and innovative companies in the PropTech space, build accretive partnerships, giving them access to buildings where they can implement their technology. UPI's clients and partners use the VCI platform to test their products with a view of gaining market share. Once the complete solutions are created, they are launched at scale to both new and existing VCI clients.

Diverse revenue streams in various facets of healthy building management allow for greater care and control to introduce new PropTech into the market:

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5341/89113_9083e74c34b209e9_002.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5341/89113_9083e74c34b209e9_002full.jpg

CEO of Universal PropTech, Chris Hazelton further stated "We are thrilled with all the milestones we have completed in such a short period of time and the team continues to work diligently with our partners to achieve new growth for the remainder of 2021, and positions the company for increased profitability in 2022."

About Universal Proptech Inc.

Universal Proptech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal Proptech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

Contact Information

Universal Proptech Inc.
Chris Hazelton
President and Chief Executive Officer
chazelton@universalproptech.com
(647) 300-2957

Additional Universal PropTech Statement

The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYxig8nvpmMeDNaK_6OOSw

Please join the conversation on our Universal PropTech supporter's telegram group at: https://t.me/UniversalPropTech

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", or similar words suggesting future outcomes. The Company cautions readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as, by its nature, it is based on current expectations regarding future events that involve a number of assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company.

The forward-looking information included herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northstar Selects Calgary, Alberta as the Location for Expanded-Capacity Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Scale Up Facility

Northstar Selects Calgary, Alberta as the Location for Expanded-Capacity Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Scale Up Facility

Calgary : Canada's Energy Hub with Strong Government Incentives and Support to Ensure a Clean Energy Transition while Diverting Waste from Landfills

 Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the selection of the City of Calgary, Alberta Canada as the planned location for the Company's expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility (the "Calgary Empower Facility").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tantalus to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results on March 23, 2022

Tantalus to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results on March 23, 2022

Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, before the market opens. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.

Conference Call

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Manganese's RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant Equipment Ready for Commissioning

American Manganese's RecycLiCo Demonstration Plant Equipment Ready for Commissioning

American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, and its independent R&D contractor Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco") are pleased to report that the equipment in the Company's demonstration plant is ready for commissioning. The plant is designed to demonstrate the RecycLiCo process in continuous operating conditions that will enable American Manganese to run the complete process and provide input for commercial operation

"The demonstration plant project is a pivotal and defining moment that will demonstrate the RecycLiCo process' ability to operate at real-world operating conditions and provide actionable feedback towards the design and development of commercial lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling plants," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "We will be working with third parties to validate the demonstration plant's operating efficiencies and qualify large quantities of recycled-upcycled material to aid in the progression of strategic partnerships."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

~Company delivers sixth consecutive quarter of record revenue, FY2021 revenue of $55.3 million , up 146% over FY2020 and a record sales order backlog over $50 million~

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane '' or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 . For further information on these results please see the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with IFRS.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables President, CEO and Director Brad Douville

Greenlane Renewables CEO Brad Douville: Demand for Decarbonization is Fueling Business Growth

Greenlane Renewables CEO Brad Douville: Demand for Decarbonisation Is Fueling Business Growthyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on March 10, 2022 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on March 10, 2022 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) will announce its 2021 fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results on Thursday, March 10 th 2022 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ).  Representing management will be Brad Douville President and Chief Executive Officer and Lynda Freeman Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Live Conference Call
The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 ( Canada & USA toll-free) or 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×