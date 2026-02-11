Unity Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading game engine, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

"Fourth quarter results once again comfortably exceeded the high-end of our guidance, led by exceptional performance from Vector, which experienced its third consecutive quarter of mid-teen sequential revenue growth, and the best growth we've seen in Create in over two years," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO of Unity.

"With Vector demonstrating rapid growth and Unity 6 adoption at the fastest rate we've ever experienced, our goal of becoming the essential infrastructure for the next generation of interactive entertainment is coming into clear focus."

Earnings Webcast

Unity will hold a public webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. The live public webcast can be accessed on Unity's Investor Relations website at https://investors.unity.com . The webcast replay will also be available on the site.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results:

  • Revenue was $503 million, compared to $457 million in the fourth quarter 2024.
  • Create Solutions revenue was $165 million, compared to $152 million in the fourth quarter 2024.
  • Grow Solutions revenue was $338 million, compared to $305 million in the fourth quarter 2024.
  • GAAP net loss was $89 million, with a margin of (18)%.
  • GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.21.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $125 million, with a margin of 25%.
  • Adjusted earnings per share was $0.24.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $121 million.
  • Free cash flow was $119 million.

Revenue

Revenue was $503 million, up 10% year-over-year.

Create Solutions revenue was $165 million, up 8% year-over-year. The increase was driven by strong growth in subscription revenue.

Grow Solutions revenue was $338 million, up 11% year-over-year. The change was driven by mid-teen sequential quarterly revenue growth from Unity Vector, which represented 56% of total Grow Solutions revenue in the fourth quarter. The growth was partially offset by declines in the IronSource Ad Network, which represented 11% of total Grow Solutions revenue in the fourth quarter.

Basic and Diluted Net Loss per share

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.21, as compared to $0.30 for the same period in 2024.

Net Loss and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net loss for the quarter was $89 million, compared to $123 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss margin was (18)%, compared to (27)% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $121 million, compared to $112 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $125 million, with a margin of 25%, compared to $106 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, with a margin of 23%. The year-over-year improvement was driven by better cost control and higher revenue.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $119 million, compared to $106 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.24, compared to $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2025, our cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $2,064 million, and increased by $536 million, as compared with $1,528 million as of December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by our operations, and proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options and purchase of ESPP shares, offset by the net cash outflows from our debt refinancing.

Q1 2026 Guidance 1

We expect First Quarter Revenue of $480 million to $490 million.

  • In Grow, we expect revenue to be flat on a sequential basis.
  • In Create, we expect double digit year-over-year revenue growth (excluding the impact of non-strategic revenue).

We expect First Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $105 million to $110 million.

About Unity

Unity (NYSE: U) offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com.

1 These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

We have not reconciled our estimates for non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and in the earnings call referencing this press release to GAAP due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses that may be incurred in the future. As a result, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort and we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We have provided a reconciliation of other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 non-GAAP results included in this press release.

Unity Software INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par share data)

(Unaudited)

As of

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,055,840

$

1,517,672

Accounts receivable, net

643,611

573,884

Prepaid expenses and other

113,012

133,795

Total current assets

2,812,463

2,225,351

Property and equipment, net

68,289

98,819

Goodwill

3,166,304

3,166,304

Intangible assets, net

650,544

1,066,235

Other assets

140,006

180,698

Total assets

$

6,837,606

$

6,737,407

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

13,981

$

13,948

Accrued expenses and other

299,541

294,951

Publisher payables

431,494

394,284

Deferred revenue

224,405

186,304

Current portion of convertible notes

556,451

Total current liabilities

1,525,872

889,487

Convertible notes

1,678,899

2,238,922

Long-term deferred revenue

14,038

16,846

Other long-term liabilities

122,660

165,004

Total liabilities

3,341,469

3,310,259

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

252,637

230,627

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $0.000005 par value:

Authorized shares - 1,000,000 and 1,000,000

Issued and outstanding shares - 432,860 and 409,393

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

7,378,295

6,936,038

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,156

)

(9,425

)

Accumulated deficit

(4,138,709

)

(3,735,944

)

Total Unity Software Inc. stockholders' equity

3,237,432

3,190,671

Noncontrolling interest

6,068

5,850

Total stockholders' equity

3,243,500

3,196,521

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,837,606

$

6,737,407

Unity Software INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

503,089

$

457,099

$

1,849,648

$

1,813,255

Cost of revenue

129,239

115,537

477,739

480,853

Gross profit

373,850

341,562

1,371,909

1,332,402

Operating expenses

Research and development

249,727

217,970

929,516

924,830

Sales and marketing

163,512

175,747

652,907

752,649

General and administrative

67,121

71,499

268,539

410,072

Total operating expenses

480,360

465,216

1,850,962

2,087,551

Loss from operations

(106,510

)

(123,654

)

(479,053

)

(755,149

)

Interest expense

(6,043

)

(5,839

)

(24,007

)

(23,542

)

Interest income and other income (expense), net

15,466

9,108

107,862

111,558

Loss before income taxes

(97,087

)

(120,385

)

(395,198

)

(667,133

)

Provision for (benefit from) Income taxes

(7,694

)

2,138

6,295

(2,846

)

Net loss

(89,393

)

(122,523

)

(401,493

)

(664,287

)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests

570

204

1,272

(173

)

Net loss attributable to Unity Software Inc.

(89,963

)

(122,727

)

(402,765

)

(664,114

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc.

$

(0.21

)

$

(0.30

)

$

(0.96

)

$

(1.68

)

Weighted-average shares used in computation of basic and diluted net loss per share

429,833

405,172

420,914

395,951

Net loss

(89,393

)

(122,523

)

(401,493

)

(664,287

)

Change in foreign currency translation adjustment

3,954

(8,102

)

9,201

(5,544

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(85,439

)

$

(130,625

)

$

(392,292

)

$

(669,831

)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests

570

204

1,272

(173

)

Foreign currency translation attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests

832

(1,664

)

1,932

(1,128

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests

1,402

(1,460

)

3,204

(1,301

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to Unity Software Inc.

$

(86,841

)

$

(129,165

)

$

(395,496

)

$

(668,530

)

Unity Software INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(89,393

)

$

(122,523

)

$

(401,493

)

$

(664,287

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

131,906

103,161

460,944

408,980

Stock-based compensation expense

92,852

110,356

385,214

596,249

Gain on repayment of convertible note

(42,744

)

(61,371

)

Impairment of property and equipment

971

(83

)

5,882

22,791

Other

837

8,574

(3,683

)

23,309

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable, net

(43,244

)

1,896

(69,078

)

37,359

Prepaid expenses and other

13,984

746

24,071

(11,203

)

Other assets

3,261

(7,113

)

33,819

(2,746

)

Accounts payable

(6,444

)

652

(545

)

742

Accrued expenses and other

72

8,696

4,361

(6,671

)

Publisher payables

34,304

11,731

37,210

9,170

Other long-term liabilities

(13,169

)

(1,181

)

(44,825

)

(47,963

)

Deferred revenue

(4,502

)

(2,720

)

33,822

11,194

Net cash provided by operating activities

121,435

112,192

422,955

315,553

Investing activities

Purchases of non-marketable investments

(2,000

)

Purchases of intangible assets

(3,000

)

(3,000

)

(12,860

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(2,753

)

(6,442

)

(19,024

)

(29,549

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,753

)

(6,442

)

(24,024

)

(42,409

)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes

690,000

Purchase of capped calls

(44,436

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(13,236

)

Repayments of convertible note

(641,691

)

(414,999

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options and purchase of ESPP shares

33,978

19,390

119,454

76,692

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

33,978

19,390

110,091

(338,307

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

5,553

(13,227

)

27,398

(11,223

)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

155,213

111,913

536,420

(76,386

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,909,088

1,415,968

1,527,881

1,604,267

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

2,064,301

$

1,527,881

$

2,064,301

$

1,527,881

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance.

However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. As a result, our non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income or loss excluding benefits or expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, restructurings and reorganizations, interest, income tax, and other non-operating activities, which primarily consist of foreign exchange rate gains or losses. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

We define adjusted cost of revenue as GAAP cost of revenue, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted research and development expense as research and development expense, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted sales and marketing expense as GAAP sales and marketing expense, excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define adjusted general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense excluding expenses associated with stock-based compensation, depreciation, and restructurings and reorganizations. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment.

We define adjusted EPS as net income or loss excluding benefits or expenses associated with stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation, restructurings and reorganizations, and the income tax impact of the preceding adjustments (cumulatively "adjusted net income"), increased by the tax effected impacts from any relevant dilutive securities, divided by the diluted weighted-average outstanding shares. The effective tax rate used in calculating adjusted EPS is estimated for each period, based on the net income or loss adjusted for the items noted above, and may differ from the effective rate used in our financial statements. Shares of common stock that are excluded in our calculation of GAAP diluted net loss per share due to their antidilutive impact on such calculations, are included in the diluted weighted average outstanding shares used in our calculation of adjusted EPS, to the extent they have a dilutive impact on adjusted EPS given the adjusted net income in each period.

UNITY SOFTWARE, INC.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

Revenue

$

503,089

$

457,099

$

1,849,648

$

1,813,255

GAAP net loss

$

(89,393

)

$

(122,523

)

$

(401,493

)

$

(664,287

)

Add:

Stock-based compensation expense

$

91,847

$

110,203

$

380,159

$

469,128

Amortization of intangible assets expense

$

121,478

$

88,465

$

418,691

$

353,371

Depreciation expense

$

10,428

$

14,696

$

42,253

$

55,609

Restructuring and reorganization costs

$

7,651

$

16,398

$

46,781

$

266,855

Interest expense

$

6,043

$

5,839

$

24,007

$

23,542

Interest income and other income (expense), net

$

(15,466

)

$

(9,108

)

$

(107,862

)

$

(111,558

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

$

(7,694

)

$

2,138

$

6,295

$

(2,846

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

124,894

$

106,108

$

408,831

$

389,814

GAAP net loss margin

(18

)%

(27

)%

(22

)%

(37

)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

25

%

23

%

22

%

21

%

Adjusted gross profit reconciliation

GAAP gross profit

$

373,850

$

341,562

$

1,371,909

$

1,332,402

Add:

Stock-based compensation expense

11,019

9,685

39,103

43,566

Amortization of intangible assets expense

27,409

27,293

108,399

108,580

Depreciation expense

1,727

2,372

6,941

9,613

Restructuring and reorganization costs

1,001

117

1,787

15,154

Adjusted gross profit

$

415,006

$

381,029

$

1,528,139

$

1,509,315

GAAP gross margin

74

%

75

%

74

%

73

%

Adjusted gross margin

82

%

83

%

83

%

83

%

Operating expenses reconciliation

Cost of revenue

GAAP cost of revenue

$

129,239

$

115,537

$

477,739

$

480,853

Stock-based compensation expense

(11,019

)

(9,685

)

(39,103

)

(43,566

)

Amortization of intangible assets expense

(27,409

)

(27,293

)

(108,399

)

(108,580

)

Depreciation expense

(1,727

)

(2,372

)

(6,941

)

(9,613

)

Restructuring and reorganization costs

(1,001

)

(117

)

(1,787

)

(15,154

)

Adjusted cost of revenue

$

88,083

$

76,070

$

321,509

$

303,940

GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue

26

%

25

%

26

%

27

%

Adjusted cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue

18

%

17

%

17

%

17

%

Research and development

GAAP research and development expense

$

249,727

$

217,970

$

929,516

$

924,830

Stock-based compensation expense

(40,965

)

(58,077

)

(188,264

)

(240,556

)

Amortization of intangible assets expense

(52,548

)

(17,737

)

(138,714

)

(69,345

)

Depreciation expense

(5,095

)

(7,025

)

(20,867

)

(26,686

)

Restructuring and reorganization costs

(7,322

)

(1,892

)

(21,752

)

(54,460

)

Adjusted research and development expense

$

143,797

$

133,239

$

559,919

$

533,783

GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue

50

%

48

%

50

%

51

%

Adjusted research and development expense as a percentage of revenue

28

%

29

%

30

%

29

%

Sales and marketing

GAAP sales and marketing expense

$

163,512

$

175,747

$

652,907

$

752,649

Stock-based compensation expense

(14,576

)

(20,898

)

(67,996

)

(95,171

)

Amortization of intangible assets expense

(41,521

)

(43,435

)

(171,578

)

(175,446

)

Depreciation expense

(2,173

)

(3,199

)

(8,667

)

(11,567

)

Restructuring and reorganization costs

(1,478

)

(5,135

)

(10,992

)

(56,888

)

Adjusted sales and marketing expense

$

103,764

$

103,080

$

393,674

$

413,577

GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue

32

%

38

%

35

%

42

%

Adjusted sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue

21

%

23

%

22

%

23

%

General and administrative

GAAP general and administrative expense

$

67,121

$

71,499

$

268,539

$

410,072

Stock-based compensation expense

(25,287

)

(21,543

)

(84,796

)

(89,835

)

Depreciation expense

(1,433

)

(2,100

)

(5,778

)

(7,743

)

Restructuring and reorganization costs

2,150

(9,254

)

(12,250

)

(140,353

)

Adjusted general and administrative expense

$

42,551

$

38,602

$

165,715

$

172,141

GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue

13

%

16

%

15

%

23

%

Adjusted general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue

8

%

8

%

9

%

10

%

Adjusted EPS reconciliation

GAAP net loss

$

(89,393

)

$

(122,523

)

$

(401,493

)

$

(664,287

)

Stock-based compensation expense

91,847

110,203

380,159

469,128

Amortization of intangible assets expense

121,478

88,465

418,691

353,371

Depreciation expense

10,428

14,696

42,253

55,609

Restructuring and reorganization costs

7,651

16,398

46,781

266,855

Income tax impact of adjusting items

(30,055

)

(22,688

)

(94,907

)

(111,073

)

Adjusted net income used for calculation of adjusted EPS, before impact of dilutive instruments

$

111,956

$

84,551

$

391,484

$

369,603

Increase from forgone financing costs on dilutive convertible notes, net of tax

4,714

4,516

18,729

18,226

Adjusted net income used for calculation of adjusted EPS, including impact of dilutive instruments

$

116,670

$

89,067

$

410,213

$

387,829

Weighted-average common shares used in GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc.

429,833

405,172

420,914

395,951

Convertible notes

41,349

24,486

38,672

24,766

Stock options and PVOs

5,788

8,912

6,136

11,197

Unvested RSUs, PVUs, and PSUs

12,987

5,901

8,945

4,820

ESPP

8

258

138

214

Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares used in adjusted EPS

489,965

444,729

474,805

436,948

GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc.

(0.21

)

(0.30

)

(0.96

)

(1.68

)

Total impact on diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. from non-GAAP adjustments

0.47

0.51

1.89

2.61

Total impact on diluted net loss per share attributable to Unity Software Inc. from antidilutive common stock now included

(0.02

)

(0.01

)

(0.07

)

(0.04

)

Adjusted EPS

0.24

0.20

0.86

0.89

Free cash flow reconciliation

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

121,435

$

112,192

$

422,955

$

315,553

Less:

Purchases of property and equipment

(2,753

)

(6,442

)

(19,024

)

(29,549

)

Free cash flow

118,682

105,750

403,931

286,004

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,753

)

(6,442

)

(24,024

)

(42,409

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

33,978

19,390

110,091

(338,307

)

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including statements regarding Unity's outlook and future financial performance, including, but not limited to: (i) Unity's ability to further enhance its platform, accelerate product innovation and enhance financial performance; (ii) expectations regarding Vector, including expectations regarding Vector's improvements and performance and the expansion of Vector across our Grow solutions; (iii) our strategic initiatives, including our continued investment and focus on artificial intelligence tools; (iv) expectations regarding Vector leveraging behavioral data available through Unity Runtime, including expectations of multi-year growth of the product portfolio and its impact on financial results; (v) statements regarding our products, projects, technology and ongoing product development, including expectations regarding Unity AI and the accessibility of Unity authoring workflows by web browser; (vi) expectations regarding growth of Vector and its impact on Unity's overall growth prospects, as well as revenue mix; (vii) statements regarding our market opportunity; (viii) expectations regarding our competitive position and growth prospects; (ix) expectations regarding improvements in operating margins; (x) expectations regarding stock-based compensation expense; (xi) plans to pay off future obligations; and (xii) Unity's financial guidance for future periods. The words "aim," "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, those related to: (i) the impact of macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation, high interest rates, tariffs, sanctions and trade barriers, and limited credit availability which could further cause economic uncertainty and volatility; (ii) Unity's ability to compete effectively; (iii) adverse changes in the geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and China; (iv) Unity's ability to address issues raised by the use of, or failure to successfully use, artificial intelligence in its offerings, or the use of artificial intelligence by its customers and competitors; (v) the impact of any decisions to change how Unity prices its products and services; (vi) Unity's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; (vii) Unity's ability to retain existing customers and expand the use of its platform, or attract new customers; (viii) Unity's ability to further expand into adjacent business areas or new industries; (ix) the impact of any changes of terms of service, policies or technical requirements from operating system platform providers or application stores which may result in changes to Unity or its customers' business practices; (x) Unity's ability to maintain favorable relationships with hardware, operating system, device, game console and other technology providers; (xi) breaches in its security measures, unauthorized access to its platform, data, or its customers' or other users' personal data; (xii) Unity's ability to manage growth effectively and manage costs effectively; (xiii) the rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, regulations, contractual obligations and industry standards that relate to privacy, data security and the protection of children; (xiv) Unity's ability to attract, manage and retain its talent; (xv) Unity's ability to adapt effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards, changing regulations, or changing customer needs, requirements, or preferences; and (xvi) the effectiveness of Vector. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect our results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2025, August 6, 2025 and November 5, 2025 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward looking statements after the date of this release except as required by law.

Source: Unity Software Inc.

Investor Relations:
Alex Giaimo, Head of Investor Relations
alex.giaimo@unity3d.com

Media Relations:
UnityComms@unity3d.com

