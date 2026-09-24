Unity Delivers Day-One Support for Meta VR Glasses - Empowering Developers to Reach a New Audience in VR

Developers Can Bring Existing Quest Titles to Meta VR Glasses and Build New Experiences Starting Today

Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading game engine, today announced day one engine support for Meta VR Glasses, Meta's next-generation VR device unveiled yesterday at Meta Connect. Unity's support is available immediately, giving developers months to build and test experiences ahead of the device's retail launch in spring 2027. Studios behind launch titles including Cardmada, Dragon Grove, Phoenix Wright™: Ace Attorney™ Dual Destinies VR, Dice Throne Digital, Story of Seasons, Supernatural, and Two Point Hospital Mixed Reality Edition are already building for VR Glasses with Unity.

"Unity powers the majority of the top-selling games on Meta VR, and we want that momentum to carry to VR Glasses from the start," said Alex Blum, COO, Unity. "Whether a studio adds hands-on support to a Quest title or builds something new for VR Glasses, it's one codebase that can be used across multiple devices, enabling developers to reach more players on more platforms with less friction."

"Unity made our relaunch possible, allowing us to go from a fresh repo to an end-to-end playable Supernatural workout in under two months," said James Senior, CEO, Supernatural . "We restored six Unity projects, ripping out legacy platform dependencies and simplifying the client for a new backend. Now we're pushing Unity's engine and tooling even further to build the best Supernatural yet for VR Glasses."

Existing Quest apps run on VR Glasses, and studios can carry titles built on OpenXR forward using the same workflows they use today. Teams building for the device can take advantage of Unity's expanded support for eye and hand tracking, a rendering mode that lowers GPU cost without visible quality loss, and enhanced spatial audio support. They can also test and preview VR Glasses interactions directly in the Unity Editor without a physical device, so experiences can be ready for players the day it ships.

Download or upgrade to Unity 6.6 or higher and the Meta XR All-in-One SDK v207 from the Unity Asset Store, to start creating today. Developers can combine Unity's CLI workflows with Meta's AI tools in their SDK to kickstart support for Meta VR Glasses. For technical details on supported tools, workflows, and how to get started, visit the Unity blog .

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, in particular, statements about Unity's plans, strategies, and objectives. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Unity's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this publication except as required by law.

Unity Media Relations
Shirley Chu
UnityComms@unity3d.com

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