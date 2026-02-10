Unity Appoints Bernard Kim to its Board of Directors and Announces Board Transitions

Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading game engine, today announced the appointment of gaming and technology veteran Bernard Kim as an independent director to its Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260210709281/en/

Bernard Kim

Bernard Kim

"Bernard brings deep experience building and scaling global, public companies at the intersection of games and technology," said Jim Whitehurst, Chairman of Unity's Board of Directors. "His leadership across mobile gaming, advertising technology, and consumer platforms will be a valuable addition to the Unity Board."

"Unity plays a foundational role in how interactive experiences are created, distributed, and scaled," said Bernard Kim. "I've long admired the company's impact on the industry, and I'm excited to work with the Board and leadership team as Unity accelerates its mission to democratize game development."

Bernard brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across public companies and global consumer platforms. He has served as CEO and a member of the board of directors of Match Group and President of Publishing at leading mobile game publisher Zynga, where among other things he oversaw global marketing and user acquisition. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly a decade at Electronic Arts, including as Senior Vice President of Mobile Publishing.

Unity also announced that David Helgason and Tomer Bar-Zeev stepped down from its Board of Directors, effective February 5, 2026.

"David and Tomer have been vital partners as we've grown and transformed Unity. They welcomed me into the Company, shared their unique vision as founders, and have provided unfailing support. I'm looking forward to many more years of conversation with both of them," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO of Unity.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank David and Tomer for their partnership and invaluable contributions to the company's evolution during their tenure," said Mr. Whitehurst. "We're grateful for their service and wish them every success in their future endeavors."

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including, in particular, statements about Unity's plans, strategies, and objectives. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Unity's results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this publication except as required by law.

Media Relations:
Shirley Chu
UnityComms@unity3d.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

unity-softwareunyse-ugaming-investing
U
The Conversation (0)
Fauro Property Delivers Multiple Multi-Ounce Gold Assay Hits

Fauro Property Delivers Multiple Multi-Ounce Gold Assay Hits

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its Oceania Project on the Fauro Property. The preliminary exploration program on Fauro's 24,000-hectare ("Ha") property located in the Shortland Islands, Western Province, Solomon Islands,... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Now Trading on U.S. OTCID Market, Expanding Access for United States and Global Investors

Rio Silver Now Trading on U.S. OTCID Market, Expanding Access for United States and Global Investors

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") today announced that its common shares are now trading on the U.S. OTCID Market, expanding access for United States and global investors to participate in the Company's silver-focused growth strategy. The OTCID uplisting... Keep Reading...

Streamex Corp. Co-Founder & Executive Chairman Provides Corporate Update

Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), an institutional-grade digital asset and real-world asset tokenization company, today provided a corporate update from its Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, Morgan Lekstrom, highlighting recent strategic progress, balance sheet... Keep Reading...
Sirios Intercepts 0.26 g/t Gold over 298.2 Metres at Aquilon

Sirios Intercepts 0.26 g/t Gold over 298.2 Metres at Aquilon

Sampling assay results confirm continuity of the high-potential gold-bearing halo at project in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James, Québec Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) reports assay results from an additional sampling program performed on 1,496 metres of drill core from its Aquilon gold... Keep Reading...
NevGold Intercepts 12.42 g/t AuEq Over 3.1 Meters Within 3.30 g/t AuEq Over 32.0 Meters ; Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Mineralization Intercepted in All Step-out Drillholes at Bullet Zone Discovery

NevGold Intercepts 12.42 g/t AuEq Over 3.1 Meters Within 3.30 g/t AuEq Over 32.0 Meters ; Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Mineralization Intercepted in All Step-out Drillholes at Bullet Zone Discovery

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce further positive oxide gold-antimony drill results at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. All drillholes with assays from the "Bullet Zone"... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Announces Leadership Changes

NorthStar Gaming Announces Leadership Changes

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Michael Moskowitz is no longer the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") or Chair of its Board of Directors (the "Board").CEO TransitionThe Board has... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Operating leverage continues to improve with gross margin outpacing revenue growth and operating expenses declining NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Holdings (TSXV:BET)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that it has launched a new website called "The Boost." Available at www.theboostbet.ca. The Boost will feature original casino and sports betting content designed for Canadian gaming... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective May 16, 2025, the Ontario Securities Commission has revoked the temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") it had previously granted to the Company on May 8, 2025... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Reports Year-End 2024 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Year-End 2024 Results

Annual Revenue Growth of 57%, Gross Margin up 91% NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. The Company also announced that it will discuss the results on... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Resources' Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target Boosting High-Grade Antimony Potential at its Mojave Project Desert Antimony Mine

Graphite One Announces Final Terms of Previously Announced Marketed Equity Offering

Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

Related News

rare-earth-investing

Why Rare Earth Processing Remains China’s Strongest Leverage Point

precious-metals-investing

Locksley Resources' Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target Boosting High-Grade Antimony Potential at its Mojave Project Desert Antimony Mine

gold-investing

Flow Metals to Acquire the Monster IOCG Project in Yukon

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Intersects 44 Meters of Copper Mineralization and Provides Drill Program Update

battery-metals-investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces $6,000,000 Private Placement to Support First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC